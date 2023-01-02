ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

One shot on B Avenue in Norfolk

By Courtney Ingalls
 5 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was found shot Sunday night in Norfolk.

According to dispatch, the call for a gunshot victim came in around 9:05 p.m. in the 700 block of B Avenue.

No further information has been released at this time. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more information regarding the incident.

