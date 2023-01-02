Playing at a rare 11:00 a.m. start time on Thursday, the Quinnipiac women’s basketball team fell to the Niagara Purple Eagles 67-64 on the road. The Bobcats were led by graduate student forward Mary Baskerville, who scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds off the bench. Senior forwards Mikala Morris (13) and Cur’Tiera Haywood (12) and sophomore guard Jackie Grisdale (12) were also in double figures for Quinnipiac.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO