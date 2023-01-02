ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac turns the ball over 32 times in tough loss at Niagara

Playing at a rare 11:00 a.m. start time on Thursday, the Quinnipiac women’s basketball team fell to the Niagara Purple Eagles 67-64 on the road. The Bobcats were led by graduate student forward Mary Baskerville, who scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds off the bench. Senior forwards Mikala Morris (13) and Cur’Tiera Haywood (12) and sophomore guard Jackie Grisdale (12) were also in double figures for Quinnipiac.
HAMDEN, CT
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Alexander Stjernegaard transfers to Marshall

A second member of the Quinnipiac men’s soccer program will be departing next season. Freshman midfielder Alexander Stjernegaard will be leaving Quinnipiac to join the Marshall Thundering Herd in 2023, according to Marshall’s Twitter account. This comes two weeks after junior defender Jared Smith announced that he entered the transfer portal on Dec. 23.
HAMDEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy