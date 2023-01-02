Read full article on original website
14-year-old one of two teens killed in triple shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — Standing outside of her daughter’s home in west Fort Worth, Shannon Johnson held images of her grandson, 14-year-old Adrian Daniels. As she talked about his trophies and accomplishments, she wept. “He was an athlete, he was intelligent, he was on the honor roll,” Johnson...
3 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Far North Dallas apartments, police say
DALLAS — Three people were killed and two were injured in a shooting in far north Dallas early Friday morning, police confirmed to WFAA. Police responded around 4:30 a.m. to the shooting at the Landmark On The Valley Apartments at Spring Valley Road and Esperanza Road. Dallas police officials...
Man's body found in Fort Worth, police not sure if he's a hit-and-run victim
A man’s death is still a mystery to Fort Worth police who found the man’s body Thursday along West Vickery in the Ridglea Country Club Estates neighborhood.
Man charged with DWI after crashing into a Fort Worth home
A man is locked up in Fort Worth, accused of causing a crash that ended with his car slamming into the back of a home facing Curtis Court Thursday night. Police report the man was going extremely fast on Willing Avenue
Suspect wanted after shooting, killing dog during robbery at Fort Worth convenience store, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who shot and killed a dog during a robbery at a convenience store Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, Fort Worth officers were called to Sunny's...
Fort Worth police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl Friday. Police said Jersey White was last seen in the 1800 block of Lanewood Drive, but the news release doesn’t note the date or time. White...
dfwscanner.net
Fort Worth PD investigating a death on W. Vickery Blvd
The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man near the 7100 block of W. Vickery Blvd. At 7:21am Thursday morning, Fort Worth police were initially dispatched to an auto pedestrian crash at the given location. First arriving officers located the victim approximately 30 feet off the roadway.
2 juveniles dead following shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two juveniles are dead following a shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood.Just after 7:45 p.m. Jan. 4, police were sent to a shooting call in the 700 block of Panay Way Drive.When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.Police said life saving measures were attempted but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found that two more shooting victims were taken from the scene to local medical facilities. One of those victims—a 17-year-old—died at an area hospital and the other victim was treated and released for his injuries, police said.Detectives are currently investigating and interviewing witnesses, and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Father fatally stabs 9-year-old son in McKinney, police say
MCKINNEY, Texas — A McKinney man is facing capital murder charges after police said he stabbed his son to death. McKinney Police said the incident happened at 4 p.m. Friday at a home in the 700 block of Anson Court. A neighbor called 911 to report that a woman had found her son unconscious and bleeding inside of the home.
Multiple shootings reported overnight in Fort Worth
A shooting victim has died and two others were wounded in gunfire at a far west Fort Worth home Wednesday night. The first 911 calls came in just before 8 p.m. sending police to a home on Panay Way near I-30 and Loop 820
Hit-and-run driver arrested after Arlington officer injured on I-20
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A hit-and-run driver who struck an Arlington police officer on I-20 this morning, Jan. 5, was caught and arrested. It happened around 6:30 a.m. as the officer was helping with a two car wreck in the eastbound lanes near Matlock Road. Initially, one eastbound lane remained open while crews worked to investigate and clear the crash. But then, according to police, a man, later identified as Alfredo Guzman, 32, who was trying to get around the wreck hit the South District patrol officer. Thus, all eastbound lanes were shutdown. The officer is recovering from non-life threatening injuries at the hospital. The...
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in southeastern Tarrant County
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A person hit by a train in the 7500 block of Hudson Cemetery Road in southeastern Tarrant County has died. It happened on January 5. Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputies said the victim initially survived after they performed CPR.Paramedics arrived on scene and transported the victim to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. But the victim died shortly after. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has yet to release the name of the deceased person.
dallasexpress.com
Three Arrests in Local Car Wash Shooting
The Kennedale Police Department announced that three arrests have been made in connection to the death of an 18-year-old at a car wash. On October 26, Kennedale police responded to reports of a shooting incident at around 2:50 p.m. at a car wash in the 6300 block of Treepoint Drive. Hayden Scarlato and a minor were found inside a car, both wounded. After being taken to a local hospital, the minor survived while Scarlato, from Arlington, died.
Man shot, car stolen during meet-up for online sale in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A man has been hospitalized after he was shot during a meet-up for an online sale on Tuesday evening, Fort Worth police said. Police said they responded around 7:30 p.m. to the Centreport Lake apartments near Trinity Boulevard and Highway 360 in regards to an aggravated robbery.
Driver shot and killed after collision at north Fort Worth shopping center
Fort Worth Police tell us that this all started as a hit and run in the parking lot of the Olive Garden across the parking lot from Dick’s Sporting Goods. The victim began to follow the driver who hit him.
FedEx driver killed in North Dallas crash
A Fed Ex driver has died after his big rig crashed in North Dallas Wednesday afternoon. The Fed Ex truck was heading east on 635-LBJ when it crashed near Preston Road.
Woman has life-threatening burns after man sets fire to Dallas apartment, officials say
DALLAS — A woman was severely burned and her son was injured while trying to escape a fire at an apartment in southeast Dallas early Thursday, officials said. A man who was also burned in the fire admitted to setting the fire, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue officials. The fire...
Man admits to shooting, killing 22-year-old at Rowlett home, police say
ROWLETT, Texas — A 21-year-old suspect is accused of confessing to shooting and killing a man inside a Rowlett home early Wednesday morning, police said. The Rowlett Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 2600 block of Primrose Lane around 1:36 a.m. Wednesday. Police said...
Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run on Jan. 4 in Fort Worth.Police said they believe a vehicle struck her in the early morning hours. She was found just before 8 a.m. in the roadway at 100 West Freeway EB.The driver involved fled the scene without calling the police or helping the woman. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4885.
Man wounded in Fort Worth carjacking
A Fort Worth shooting victim is in the hospital and the carjacker who shot him is still on the run. A little past 7:30 p.m. Tuesday the victim called 911 to say he’d been shot in the leg
