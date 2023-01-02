ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl Friday. Police said Jersey White was last seen in the 1800 block of Lanewood Drive, but the news release doesn’t note the date or time. White...
dfwscanner.net

Fort Worth PD investigating a death on W. Vickery Blvd

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man near the 7100 block of W. Vickery Blvd. At 7:21am Thursday morning, Fort Worth police were initially dispatched to an auto pedestrian crash at the given location. First arriving officers located the victim approximately 30 feet off the roadway.
CBS DFW

2 juveniles dead following shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two juveniles are dead following a shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood.Just after 7:45 p.m. Jan. 4, police were sent to a shooting call in the 700 block of Panay Way Drive.When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.Police said life saving measures were attempted but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found that two more shooting victims were taken from the scene to local medical facilities. One of those victims—a 17-year-old—died at an area hospital and the other victim was treated and released for his injuries, police said.Detectives are currently investigating and interviewing witnesses, and this remains an ongoing investigation.
WFAA

Father fatally stabs 9-year-old son in McKinney, police say

MCKINNEY, Texas — A McKinney man is facing capital murder charges after police said he stabbed his son to death. McKinney Police said the incident happened at 4 p.m. Friday at a home in the 700 block of Anson Court. A neighbor called 911 to report that a woman had found her son unconscious and bleeding inside of the home.
CBS DFW

Hit-and-run driver arrested after Arlington officer injured on I-20

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A hit-and-run driver who struck an Arlington police officer on I-20 this morning, Jan. 5, was caught and arrested. It happened around 6:30 a.m. as the officer was helping with a two car wreck in the eastbound lanes near Matlock Road. Initially, one eastbound lane remained open while crews worked to investigate and clear the crash. But then, according to police, a man, later identified as Alfredo Guzman, 32, who was trying to get around the wreck hit the South District patrol officer. Thus, all eastbound lanes were shutdown. The officer is recovering from non-life threatening injuries at the hospital. The...
CBS DFW

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in southeastern Tarrant County

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A person hit by a train in the 7500 block of Hudson Cemetery Road in southeastern Tarrant County has died. It happened on January 5. Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputies said the victim initially survived after they performed CPR.Paramedics arrived on scene and transported the victim to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. But the victim died shortly after. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has yet to release the name of the deceased person.
dallasexpress.com

Three Arrests in Local Car Wash Shooting

The Kennedale Police Department announced that three arrests have been made in connection to the death of an 18-year-old at a car wash. On October 26, Kennedale police responded to reports of a shooting incident at around 2:50 p.m. at a car wash in the 6300 block of Treepoint Drive. Hayden Scarlato and a minor were found inside a car, both wounded. After being taken to a local hospital, the minor survived while Scarlato, from Arlington, died.
CBS DFW

Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run on Jan. 4 in Fort Worth.Police said they believe a vehicle struck her in the early morning hours. She was found just before 8 a.m. in the roadway at 100 West Freeway EB.The driver involved fled the scene without calling the police or helping the woman. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4885.
WFAA

WFAA

