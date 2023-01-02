Read full article on original website
KESQ
In the clear for now, showers expected by Monday night
We're expecting clearer and drier conditions today as the Pacific Storm cleared out yesterday. Enjoy the sunshine while you can because we're slated to see some cloud coverage by this weekend bringing a new system and a chance of showers by Monday night. There's less moisture in the air now...
KESQ
Rain departs; more sunshine to close out the workweek
Rainfall totals weren't too impressive around the desert, but rain is rain, and we'll take what we can get! Today's cold front brings the total for Palm Springs this year up to 0.50". Friday will provide a very different picture than what was seen today. Mostly sunny skies and a...
KTLA.com
Southern California mountains could get up to 2 feet of snow
The “bomb cyclone” is here, and the mountain areas in Southern California have already started seeing snow Thursday morning, with even more expected later this afternoon. Snow, which was expected to begin above altitudes of 7,000 to 7,500 feet, is expected to affect areas above 6,000 feet Thursday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
foxla.com
Big Bear snow piling up thanks to bomb cyclone
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. - Snow enthusiasts at Big Bear are rejoicing as a bomb cyclone continues to slam the area with more snow. Since opening, the resort has received more than two feet of snow this season. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday evening...
California prepares as strong storm systems arrive with heavy rain and snow
Heavy precipitation and strong winds are expected as California braces for multiple storm systems to hit the coast, just after rough weather last weekend.
foxla.com
Bracing for 'Bomb Cyclone': Safe driving tips as California braces for heavy rain
As if driving in Los Angeles wasn't already challenging enough – Now, California is bracing for a "bomb cyclone" that is expected to deliver heavy rain and possible flooding. With the heavy rain and possible flooding in mind, it's a reminder to consider staying at home Wednesday night and...
FINAL FORECAST DETAILS: Powerful Storm to hit Southern California through Thursday; Final Alerts Issued; Category Five
Southern California Weather Force has issued five additional weather alerts for the system expected to mainly impact overnight tonight west of Los Angeles and Thursday through the rest of the forecast area. The alerts issued contain the Flood Emergency, Flood Warning, Flood Advisory, Winter Storm Warning, and Winter Weather Advisory along with a complete in-office model suite for you to view for rain, snow, wind, and flood risk impacts. Within this update you will also notice a change in the snow model, which now zooms in on mountain range locations instead of the standard grid locations of the other models so for your area, read on for details …
‘Bomb cyclone’ begins to impact Southern California; NWS warns of likely flooding
Heavy rain and strong winds began to lash central and southern California Wednesday evening as a powerful ‘bomb cyclone’ washed ashore. The storm, centered approximately 400 miles west of Eureka, is one of three so-called atmospheric river storms to reach California in the last week. The bomb cyclone, named for its rapid intensification, is expected […]
'Major' Storm To Hit Parts Of California This Week
Here's when and where it will hit the hardest.
sbcity.org
Winter Storm to Hit San Bernardino
A winter storm warning is under effect for much of Southern California, including the San Bernardino area. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. This is expected to last through Thursday afternoon. A wind advisory is also in effect until Thursday...
foxla.com
California storm timeline: Tracking 'bomb cyclone,' heaviest rain
LOS ANGELES - California is experiencing a double whammy of a bomb cyclone and damaging winds. That being said – the storm systems will bring challenges to Angelenos when it comes to their morning and evening commutes and late-night plans. Will the dogs have to stay inside instead of going outside? How much longer will we need our umbrella? Should you cancel daytime appointments?
kusi.com
Powerful storm to hit San Diego through Thursday
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area today, with showers expected to continue sporadically into tomorrow and much heavier downpours arriving Wednesday night and into Thursday. “Widespread moderate to heavy rain looks likely across northern areas, with slightly less accumulations...
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Strong rainstorm is expected in Fontana
A strong rainstorm is expected to drench the Fontana area, according to the National Weather Service. A flood watch and a wind advisory have been announced for late Wednesday, Jan. 4, and Thursday, Jan. 5. Here is the forecast:. Wednesday, Jan. 4 — Showers likely, mainly between 10 a.m. and...
Smithonian
California’s Snowpack Is High Above Average—but Its Drought Is Far From Over
California’s snowpack is off to a good start this winter, inspiring cautious optimism that the state may get some respite from its extreme drought. After the state’s first formal snow survey on Tuesday in the Sierra Nevada, officials announced that the statewide snowpack is measuring 174 percent of the historical average for this time of year. That’s the third-largest snowpack in the past 40 years, trailing only 1983 and 2011.
kalw.org
California declares a State of Emergency, as a bomb cyclone hits the Bay Area
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the latest information on Northern California's bomb cyclone. California declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday to support storm and recovery efforts. The storm knocked down trees, flooded roads, caused mudslides, cut power to nearly 170,000 residents, and killed at least two people in the Bay Area. Some areas, including in Santa Cruz County and the Russian River, have been issued evacuation warnings. Winds gusted up to 85 miles per hour in parts of the Bay Area. Warming and emergency centers opened for unhoused residents and others displaced by the storm.
NBC San Diego
16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego
A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
Heavy rain prompts PCH closure in Orange County, floods Los Angeles area roads and freeways
Heavy rain from a “bomb cyclone” is falling on Southern California Thursday morning, causing several streets to be flooded from Orange County to the San Fernando Valley. Caltrans officials issued a notice Thursday morning that Pacific Coast Highway was closed between Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street in Orange County due to flooding. Cars were being […]
Another Strong Storm Moves Toward Southland, Raising Flooding Fears
Light rain made for a damp commute in many parts of the Southland Tuesday, but a more powerful storm was bearing down on the region, again raising fears of flooding and debris flows in recent burn areas.
Powerful Bomb Cyclone System to Hit Southern California on Thursday; Flood Watch Issued with Assigned Category Five
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday for all areas south and west of the mountains, including all local mountain areas and parts of the High Desert as well, including assigning this system a category five out of six on the Southern California Weather Force intensity scale. 100 MPH wind gusts are expected on the Gorman Pass on Wednesday into Thursday as the bomb cyclone intensifies off the California Coast, and as such Southern California Weather Force has also issued the rare Hurricane Wind Speed Warning so read on for the details and see the rain and wind models for Wednesday’s rain passage and the flood risk model for Thursday …
Early snowpack is good sign for impact on drought
We're in the middle of one of the snowiest starts to winter in decades, according to the University of California-Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Laboratory.The California Department of Water Resources will conduct its first snow survey of the season on Tuesday.The Central Sierra Snow Laboratory tracks snowpack across the state. Snowpack is snow on the ground in mountainous areas that persists until the arrival of warmer weather, according to the National Geographic Society. Melting snowpack is an important source of water for many areas.Experts say mountain runoff is a good sign for the drought, but we should remain cautiously optimistic. "It's January, we're still very, very excited about these storms rolling through," said Dr. Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist and manager of the Central Sierra Snow Lab. "But it's going to be March or April before we can start making determinations about how it's going to impact our drought, and whether or not we can ease off of our water conservation."Schwartz says there are some early signs that California could fare better this year. The Southern Sierra has lots of snow and more storms are expected.Check daily California snowfall and snow depth at the National Centers for Environmental Information.
