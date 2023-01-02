Read full article on original website
Carolyn King
3d ago
And that's ALL we get to know about her. Found safe. Just like all the missing teens stories where they don't end up dead. No details. Suddenly their world is none of our business. So don't bother me with their missing story in the first place .
abc27.com
York County police looking for man after teen robbed walking to bus stop
NORTH YORK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern York County Regional Police department is looking for a suspect they say robbed a 14-year-old walking to the bus. Police say on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 6:54 a.m., a 14-year-old boy told them he was on the 700 block of Albright Avenue walking to his bus stop.
‘Stop lying, mommy.’ Kids reject mom’s tale after boy, 5, drowns in Pennsylvania river
A woman charged in her 5-year-old son’s drowning in the Susquehanna River tried to persuade her other children to lie about the circumstances of the death while talking to investigators, police said in court documents. Autumn L. Vossler was recently charged with four felony counts of child endangerment and...
Chambersburg man arrested after alleged assault using blocks of concrete
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department arrested a man accused of working with four others to assault a victim with cinder blocks and other various weapons. Allan David Dominguez, 18, of Chambersburg, was arrested on Jan. 5 in connection to the assault. Police responded to the 100 block...
Harrisburg police investigating alleged attempted child luring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating an alleged attempted child luring. According to Harrisburg School District's Superintendent Eric Turman, police are investigating reports of attempted luring in the area of Crescent and Mulberry Streets in Harrisburg. A 9-year-old child was allegedly walking home with an older cousin and...
Woman died in Fulton County crash
FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a single-vehicle crash in Fulton County on the morning of Jan. 5, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State Police say Carol Shaffer, 70, was driving on Lincoln Highway in Ayr Township when she traveled off the side of the roadway and hit two reflective road markers. […]
abc27.com
Lancaster Bureau of Police investigating crash with serious injuries
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a crash that occurred on Wednesday, Jan 4. Police have said they responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an overturned vehicle with people trapped inside the vehicle. This vehicle was the only one that was occupied at the time of the crash.
UPDATE Two Pedestrians MedEvaced In Critical Condition Following Chambersburg Crash: Police
Two people are in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Chambersburg on Thursday, Jan. 5, authorities say. The police arrived to find the two victims struck in the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue at the intersection of Wayne and Sheller Avenues at 12:16 p.m. An "initial investigation...
2 struck after reportedly not using crosswalk, airlifted to hospital
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were injured while crossing a road in Chambersburg Borough. On Thursday, Jan. 5 at 12:02 p.m., two pedestrians were reportedly crossing along the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, they were not using the crosswalk at the intersection.
Northern Lancaster County Regional police identify lost man
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 6, 3:59 a.m.: The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department reports that they have identified the man and no longer require assistance. Previously: The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man. The pictured man...
UPDATE Two 'Expected To Survive' Following Serious Crash In Lancaster, Police Say
Two elderly people are expected to survive after reportedly being in critical condition— one with "life-threatening injuries"— following a "serious crash" in Lancaster on Wednesday, Jan. 4, city police announced in an updated release the following afternoon.Officers were called to the two-veh…
WGAL
Police investigation in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident in Adams County. According to the public information officer for Adams County, the incident occurred on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, New Oxford involving a person inside a house. The Pennsylvania State Police SERT team was at the scene.
Police arrest 4 in York after 'social media bragging' supplies video evidence
YORK, Pa. — Three adults and one juvenile were arrested in York this week after investigators used video clips posted on social media against them, the York City Police Department said Friday. Police found the video clips while investigating the Dec. 31, 2022, shooting death of 18-year-old Amiya Paige...
abc27.com
One dead after Dauphin County crash
HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.
Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County shooting
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin Griffith was killed after a shooting at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. On Thursday, police in York County said they have caught his suspected killer. On Jan. 5, 2023, the 18-month anniversary of Griffith’s death, Northern York County Regional Police said they […]
Woman scammed out of nearly $7,000 from fake book deal, police investigating
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A book deal scam has left one Lancaster County woman out $6,800. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) conducted an interview regarding an online report of fraud. According to the victim, she had contacted a book publishing company by the name of "XXXXXXXS"...
Maryland man charged in pedestrian accident in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Maryland man has been charged after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle in Chambersburg, according to the Chambersburg Police Department. Around 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 4, police responded to the intersection of S. Second Street and E. McKinley Street for a pedestrian accident, according to the Police Department. The […]
PennLive.com
Police incident reported in Adams County
This story has been updated to correct the location provided by police. Police are asking the public to avoid a portion of Route 94 in Hamilton Township, Adams County as of 8 p.m. Thursday, due to an active investigation. State police spokeswoman Tpr. Megan Frazer said police are in the...
PennLive.com
Residents, schools told to shelter in place over Dauphin County police incident
UPDATE: The shelter in place was lifted but residents are still asked to avoid the area, according to the Dauphin County Department of Public Safety. UPDATE: The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office has vehicles at the scene. Police confirmed the coroner’s office was notified. Residents in part of Susquehanna...
iheart.com
Charges Upgraded to Murder In Christmas Eve Domestic Shooting
Charges Upgraded to Murder In Christmas Eve Domestic Shooting. (Hampden Township, PA) -- The Cumberland County D-A's office has increased the charges against a 39-year-old man in the shooting death of his wife Christmas Eve. Court records show counts against Christopher Colbert have now been upgraded to homicide and aggravated assault after investigators received autopsy results last Thursday. Officials say Tamara Colbert died from her injuries after she was shot in the head during a domestic dispute. The couple had been married for 10 months. Colbert has been denied bond.
PennLive.com
One person detained after a stand-off in Dauphin County
Police arrested one person after an attempt to investigate an online threat turned into a nearly two-hour stand-off in Lower Paxton Township on Tuesday morning, according to officials. Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Kensington Way at 9:30 a.m., to take a report about an online threat, Lower...
Comments / 1