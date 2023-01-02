ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

Carolyn King
3d ago

And that's ALL we get to know about her. Found safe. Just like all the missing teens stories where they don't end up dead. No details. Suddenly their world is none of our business. So don't bother me with their missing story in the first place .

FOX 43

Harrisburg police investigating alleged attempted child luring

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating an alleged attempted child luring. According to Harrisburg School District's Superintendent Eric Turman, police are investigating reports of attempted luring in the area of Crescent and Mulberry Streets in Harrisburg. A 9-year-old child was allegedly walking home with an older cousin and...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Woman died in Fulton County crash

FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a single-vehicle crash in Fulton County on the morning of Jan. 5, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State Police say Carol Shaffer, 70, was driving on Lincoln Highway in Ayr Township when she traveled off the side of the roadway and hit two reflective road markers. […]
FULTON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Bureau of Police investigating crash with serious injuries

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a crash that occurred on Wednesday, Jan 4. Police have said they responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an overturned vehicle with people trapped inside the vehicle. This vehicle was the only one that was occupied at the time of the crash.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Northern Lancaster County Regional police identify lost man

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 6, 3:59 a.m.: The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department reports that they have identified the man and no longer require assistance. Previously: The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man. The pictured man...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police investigation in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident in Adams County. According to the public information officer for Adams County, the incident occurred on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, New Oxford involving a person inside a house. The Pennsylvania State Police SERT team was at the scene.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead after Dauphin County crash

HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County shooting

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin Griffith was killed after a shooting at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. On Thursday, police in York County said they have caught his suspected killer. On Jan. 5, 2023, the 18-month anniversary of Griffith’s death, Northern York County Regional Police said they […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Maryland man charged in pedestrian accident in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Maryland man has been charged after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle in Chambersburg, according to the Chambersburg Police Department. Around 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 4, police responded to the intersection of S. Second Street and E. McKinley Street for a pedestrian accident, according to the Police Department. The […]
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Police incident reported in Adams County

This story has been updated to correct the location provided by police. Police are asking the public to avoid a portion of Route 94 in Hamilton Township, Adams County as of 8 p.m. Thursday, due to an active investigation. State police spokeswoman Tpr. Megan Frazer said police are in the...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Charges Upgraded to Murder In Christmas Eve Domestic Shooting

Charges Upgraded to Murder In Christmas Eve Domestic Shooting. (Hampden Township, PA) -- The Cumberland County D-A's office has increased the charges against a 39-year-old man in the shooting death of his wife Christmas Eve. Court records show counts against Christopher Colbert have now been upgraded to homicide and aggravated assault after investigators received autopsy results last Thursday. Officials say Tamara Colbert died from her injuries after she was shot in the head during a domestic dispute. The couple had been married for 10 months. Colbert has been denied bond.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

One person detained after a stand-off in Dauphin County

Police arrested one person after an attempt to investigate an online threat turned into a nearly two-hour stand-off in Lower Paxton Township on Tuesday morning, according to officials. Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Kensington Way at 9:30 a.m., to take a report about an online threat, Lower...
HARRISBURG, PA
