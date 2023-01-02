Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Efforts to eliminate inheritance tax expected during 2023 Nebraska legislative session
KEARNEY, Neb. — At this year’s legislative session, lawmakers could repeal the state’s unpopular inheritance tax. "We are going to try to eliminate it. It's a really big deal, especially for rural Nebraska, farmers and ranchers," said Sen. Teresa Ibach, District 44. State Sen. Tom Briese will...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska prepares for next governor
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska is preparing for the inauguration of our next governor on Thursday. Jim Pillen won a hotly contested GOP primary before beating out Democratic challenger Carol Blood and Libertarian Scott Zimmerman in the midterms. A hog farmer and former husker football player, Pillen served on the...
NebraskaTV
Hog farmer Jim Pillen sworn in as Nebraska governor
LINCOLN, Neb. — A hog farmer turned football player, Governor Jim Pillen now takes command in a new field. While much remains the same as recent years many watch to see how he will govern. He described his humble beginnings as the son of a tenant farmer and a...
NebraskaTV
No gridlock as Nebraska lawmakers kick off session
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers begin a new session without drama many had anticipated. 49 senators quietly got to work Wednesday. If some plan to follow through on a campaign pledge to change how leaders are chosen, they're saving that fight for another day as they elect committee chairs by secret ballot, a tradition Senator Ray Aguilar of Grand Island says allows the best to serve.
NebraskaTV
Farming Today with KRVN: January 6, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - LEAD Fellowship applications available for group 42. - Head of Senate Ag Committee announces retirement. - Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation now accepting scholarship applications.
NebraskaTV
Troopers respond to 35 crashes during winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. — The recent winter storm system dumped several inches of snow in parts of the state. The Nebraska State Patrol said they responded to 35 crashes and 175 motorists assists Monday and Tuesday due to winter weather. Officials said road conditions are still a concern Wednesday, and...
NebraskaTV
Troopers make 35 DUI arrests during holiday season
LINCOLN, Neb. — Troopers with Nebraska State Patrol removed 35 impaired drivers from the road and assisted more than 1,300 motorists during the holiday season as part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. “This holiday season there was plenty of severe winter weather around the...
