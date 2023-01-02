ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

FOX40

Second body discovered near Dillard Road after flood

(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm. She was later identified […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Some water getting through gates at Sacramento Weir

WEST SACRAMENTO – Water can be seen coming over the gates at the Sacramento Weir on Wednesday as the leading edge of a significant storm hits Northern California.The weir is one of several along the Sacramento River that act as a flood safety valve. Notably, the Sacramento Weir is the only one that has locks that need to be released manually. Standard procedure for the locks to be released is when the Sacramento River water level at I Street reaches 27.5' and is predicted to keep rising. The level is a little under 24' on Wednesday, but the California Nevada River Forecast Center forecasts show it could reach about 26.6' by Friday.The last time any gates were opened at the Sacramento Weir was back in February 2017. That year, the gates were actually opened twice. When the gates are opened, the water flows into the Yolo Bypass area. Forecasts show that the Fremont Weir, which also dumps water into the bypass when the level reaches 32', is also expected to be active by Friday – reaching a stage of 33.3'. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

No traffic restrictions on State Route 99, Caltrans says

Update: 6:21 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2022 Caltrans is reporting that there are no longer any traffic restrictions along State Route 99 in Central California or Northern California. Original Story Below (KTXL) — A stretch of Highway 99 in South Sacramento was partially closed due to flooding on Monday night, according to Caltrans. The closure […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Record rainfall in December for Stockton and Modesto

(KTXL) — Stockton and Modesto recorded their wettest-ever December with help from the atmospheric river that drenched California in the last days of 2022, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento Station. Modesto recorded 6.94 inches of rain and Stockton recorded 8.5 inches of rain in the final month of 2022, according to NWS On […]
STOCKTON, CA
KSBW.com

'Imminent levee failure': Northern California town ordered to evacuate

WILTON, Calif. — TheCalifornia town of Wilton remains under shelter-in-place orders after intense rain from Saturday's atmospheric river threatened an "imminent levee failure." On Saturday afternoon, the 5,000-some residents of the Sacramento County town were ordered to evacuate immediately as flood waters rose. By 3:30 p.m., however, conditions were...
WILTON, CA
The Associated Press

Evacuation warnings amid flooding after California storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Residents of a Northern California community were ordered to evacuate ahead of imminent flooding, and evacuation warnings were in place elsewhere in rural parts of the region on New Year’s Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

4-year-old boy leaves Sacramento-area school for hours before staff realized he was gone

ANTELOPE, Calif. — A 4-year-old boy on Wednesday walked away from his school in Sacramento, and it took hours before anyone realized he was gone, officials said. The Center Joint Unified School District, which represents Cyril Spinelli Elementary School in Antelope, said the student left the campus at the end of the lunch hour after using the restroom. An adult who found the student off campus contacted the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
ANTELOPE, CA
KCRA.com

Stockton woman rescued after getting stuck as Highway 99 flooded

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — At least one man died and several others had to be rescued after flooding in the area of Dillard Road and Highway 99 in Sacramento County. "I've worked for Cosumnes Fire Department, or previously Elk Grove Fire for 21 years. This is the most significant flooding I've seen in this area in those 21 years," said Deputy Fire Chief Dan Quiggle.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Deceased driver found near flooded Hwy. 99, south of EG

Jan. 6 Update: Sacramento County coroners identified the victim as Steven Sampson, 45, of McAlester, Okla. Cosumnes firefighters on Jan. 1 recovered a deceased driver who was reported missing near Dillard Road after the overflowing Cosumnes River flooded the rural area south of Elk Grove. A flood caused by a...
ELK GROVE, CA

