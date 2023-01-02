Read full article on original website
Second body discovered near Dillard Road after flood
(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm. She was later identified […]
Person in Flooded Car Dies as Winter Storm Damages Levee and Causes Major Flood in California
A spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed to ABC News that one person was reported dead in a car on Sunday in California as the state was flooded by a winter storm that dumped a lot of snow and damaged a levee. A representative for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed that...
Some water getting through gates at Sacramento Weir
WEST SACRAMENTO – Water can be seen coming over the gates at the Sacramento Weir on Wednesday as the leading edge of a significant storm hits Northern California.The weir is one of several along the Sacramento River that act as a flood safety valve. Notably, the Sacramento Weir is the only one that has locks that need to be released manually. Standard procedure for the locks to be released is when the Sacramento River water level at I Street reaches 27.5' and is predicted to keep rising. The level is a little under 24' on Wednesday, but the California Nevada River Forecast Center forecasts show it could reach about 26.6' by Friday.The last time any gates were opened at the Sacramento Weir was back in February 2017. That year, the gates were actually opened twice. When the gates are opened, the water flows into the Yolo Bypass area. Forecasts show that the Fremont Weir, which also dumps water into the bypass when the level reaches 32', is also expected to be active by Friday – reaching a stage of 33.3'.
No traffic restrictions on State Route 99, Caltrans says
Update: 6:21 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2022 Caltrans is reporting that there are no longer any traffic restrictions along State Route 99 in Central California or Northern California. Original Story Below (KTXL) — A stretch of Highway 99 in South Sacramento was partially closed due to flooding on Monday night, according to Caltrans. The closure […]
Record rainfall in December for Stockton and Modesto
(KTXL) — Stockton and Modesto recorded their wettest-ever December with help from the atmospheric river that drenched California in the last days of 2022, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento Station. Modesto recorded 6.94 inches of rain and Stockton recorded 8.5 inches of rain in the final month of 2022, according to NWS On […]
'Imminent levee failure': Northern California town ordered to evacuate
WILTON, Calif. — TheCalifornia town of Wilton remains under shelter-in-place orders after intense rain from Saturday's atmospheric river threatened an "imminent levee failure." On Saturday afternoon, the 5,000-some residents of the Sacramento County town were ordered to evacuate immediately as flood waters rose. By 3:30 p.m., however, conditions were...
Highway 99 connector ramp to State Route 4 in Stockton closed for emergency repairs
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Highway 99 connector ramp to State Route 4 in Stockton is closed Wednesday morning for emergency guard rail repairs, according to Caltrans. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 4) Caltrans said the full closure is expected to end today at 2 p.m. Drivers are asked...
Who is responsible if a tree falls during a storm? This is what the City of Sacramento says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Heavy rain and windy conditions can cause trees and palm trees to fall over, and potentially damage homes and personal property. According to the City of Sacramento’s website, strong winds and soil that has been soaked with rainfall could make trees vulnerable due to a loss of anchorage and the moving […]
Evacuation warnings amid flooding after California storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Residents of a Northern California community were ordered to evacuate ahead of imminent flooding, and evacuation warnings were in place elsewhere in rural parts of the region on New Year’s Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways.
2 rescued from Elk Grove home surrounded by water, Cosumnes Fire Department says
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Crews rescued a couple on Monday from their Elk Grove home, which was surrounded by floodwater after last weekend's storm. "I just kept watching the water raise and raise," said Dan Achondo, watching on Saturday night as water levels rose around the home of his mother- and father-in-law.
State of emergency declared in San Joaquin County due to flooding
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Directors of Emergency Services for San Joaquin County declared a local state of emergency in the aftermath of a torrent of rain from an atmospheric river that hit the state on Friday and Saturday. According to a press release from San Joaquin County, the emergency was proclaimed because the county […]
'A trapped family should be a priority': Galt family of 6 stuck inside home for days after power line blocks gate
From piling on blankets to using camping gear, a family of six in Galt is doing what they can to get through an ongoing power outage in their neighborhood. This happened to them after a tree knocked down a power pole next to their property on New Year’s Eve.
4-year-old boy leaves Sacramento-area school for hours before staff realized he was gone
ANTELOPE, Calif. — A 4-year-old boy on Wednesday walked away from his school in Sacramento, and it took hours before anyone realized he was gone, officials said. The Center Joint Unified School District, which represents Cyril Spinelli Elementary School in Antelope, said the student left the campus at the end of the lunch hour after using the restroom. An adult who found the student off campus contacted the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
Stockton woman rescued after getting stuck as Highway 99 flooded
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — At least one man died and several others had to be rescued after flooding in the area of Dillard Road and Highway 99 in Sacramento County. "I've worked for Cosumnes Fire Department, or previously Elk Grove Fire for 21 years. This is the most significant flooding I've seen in this area in those 21 years," said Deputy Fire Chief Dan Quiggle.
Rain and snow totals across Northern California from robust atmospheric river event
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is in the midst of a dangerously wet period with no sign of storm activity slowing down. A potent atmospheric river plowed into the state this past weekend, drenching the state and causing floods, power outages, and dangerous road conditions due to the flooding, debris, and heavy snow rates in the Sierra.
More than 1,000 inmates evacuated from Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 1,000 inmates and staff were evacuated from the Rio Cosumnes Correction Center due to a threat of flooding on New Year’s Day, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the evacuation happened around 2 p.m. after the sheriff’s office initiated a Level 1 activation of the Emergency […]
Deceased driver found near flooded Hwy. 99, south of EG
Jan. 6 Update: Sacramento County coroners identified the victim as Steven Sampson, 45, of McAlester, Okla. Cosumnes firefighters on Jan. 1 recovered a deceased driver who was reported missing near Dillard Road after the overflowing Cosumnes River flooded the rural area south of Elk Grove. A flood caused by a...
Third body discovered near New Hope Road in Galt, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says
(KTXL) — A body was discovered inside a submerged vehicle near New Hope and Orr roads in the Galt area, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office has not released any other information about the person inside the vehicle. It’s the third body to be found. On Sunday, the first morning after […]
'A little overwhelmed': El Dorado County residents deal with homes, roadways flooding
CAMERON PARK, Calif. — Families in the Placerville area dealt with flooded neighborhoods, streets and water damage from the most recent winter storm hovering over Northern California, Saturday afternoon. Heavy rain caused water to flow through streets, pool around properties and flood homes in Cameron Park. Sandbags worked overtime...
Highway 99 reopens in both directions between Galt and Elk Grove after multiple levee breaches forced closure
Update – Jan. 2, 2023 7:50 a.m. The South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol announced Monday morning that State Route 99 between Grant Line Road and Twin Cities Road had reopened in both directions. Original: (KTXL) — Flooding has forced the closure of a stretch of Highway 99 between Elk Grove and Galt […]
