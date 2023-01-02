Read full article on original website
OCCK Transportation announces CityGo monthly pass changes
Changes have been made to the popular CityGo monthly pass program. CityGo is now selling a 30-day bus pass that will start on the date of purchase, instead of the previously sold calendar month pass. Half-month passes will no longer be sold. A 30-day bus pass can be purchased at any time during the month and will be good for 30 days.
Strataca Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson Kansas
KANSAS - Kansas' Strataca Museum is located just 4.4 miles from downtown Hutchinson, Kansas. The museum is open from 9 AM to 5 PM, six days a week. In addition to its many amenities, it also hosts year-round events. For instance, there is an annual 5K race/walk in February.
You can own the very last building remaining in this Kansas ghost town. Take a look
Be warned — it’s really in the middle of nowhere.
SPONSORED: Sunflower Bank is hiring in Salina!
· Commercial Loan Imaging & Quality Control Specialist. To apply, go to: Sunflower Bank NA - Job Opportunities (paylocity.com) The competitive benefits package is designed to attract and retain quality and long-term associates. Benefits Include:. · Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance. · Supplemental Insurance /Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)...
Salina City Commission OKs salary increase for city manager
Salina city commissioners held a special meeting Friday morning to discuss personnel matters relating to the city manager's evaluation. The commissioners went directly into executive session following roll call to discuss Salina City Manager Mike Schrage's evaluation. After the city commission left their executive session, commissioners returned to inform the...
Kansas customers experience extra charges after new food sales tax implementation
Shopping for groceries can be expensive and the recent drop in Kansas food sales tax was supposed to bring relief, but for some customers that drop in tax came with a hefty charge in taxes.
Salina's Smoky Hill Museum seeks volunteers
The Smoky Hill Museum, 211 W. Iron Avenue in Salina, seeks volunteers to help with Kansas Days. From the Smoky Hill Museum Facebook page:
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 6
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Anderson, Rashad D'Marquis; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Fleites, Anaili;...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Tammy Walker Cancer Center receives Pinnacle of Excellence Award
The Tammy Walker Cancer Center at Salina Regional Health Center announced that it has been named a 2022 Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals...
Salina's Salas earns degree from University of Saint Mary
LEAVENWORTH - The University of Saint Mary celebrated the achievements of the fall graduates of the 2022-2023 academic year during USM’s Fall Commencement Ceremony on Dec. 17, in McGilley Field House on USM's Leavenworth Campus. The Dec. 17 event marked the university's first Fall Commencement ceremony in modern history,...
Crimestoppers seeks tips about storage unit burglaries
Between Dec. 15 and Dec. 31, officers with the Salina Police Department took several reports of storage unit burglaries throughout town. Five separate storage unit facilities reported at least 8 storage units were entered. Access Storage- 1640 Copper Court. KO Storage- 2141 Centennial. KO Storage- 3335 S. 9th. KO Storage-...
ksal.com
Driver Killed in Crash Near Salina
A truck driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Salina late Monday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Freightliner semi pulling a utility trailer loaded with frozen meat was headed east on K 143 Highway. At the junction of Old 81, the driver failed to yield, crossing the north and southbound lanes of Old 81/K-143 and left the east edge of Old 81, vaulting and coming to rest after striking a ditch embankment.
adastraradio.com
Baby Miles First to be Born in New Year at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System announced Monday that Miles Grissom was the first baby born in the new year at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center (HRMC). Baby Miles was born to parents Kelsey and Haley and Grissom of Nickerson shortly before 4:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
🎥Watch live as Southeast of Saline takes on Minneapolis Friday!
The Minneapolis Lions are traveling to Southeast of Saline to take on the Trojans Friday night. If you can't make it to the games, we've got you covered!. The girls play at 6 p.m. Friday and the boys at approximately 7:30 p.m. You can listen to the basketball games on...
Pet food giveaway set for Sunday
Friends of the Salina Animal Shelter plans a free pet food giveaway Sunday. The event is scheduled for 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday at Salina Animal Services, 329 N. Second Street. The following is from an event post on the Friends of Salina Animal Shelter - Salina, KS Facebook page. Registration is...
Stolen pickup linked to theft case in another part of town; Salina man arrested
A pickup stolen at a west Salina restaurant was later found at the scene of a theft case in the northern part of the city. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 23-year-old Kansas man told police on Saturday that he had left his 2013 Ford F150 pickup parked at Russell's Restaurant, 671 Westport Boulevard, while he was out of town on a job. When the man returned to Salina, he discovered that the pickup, valued at $8,500, was missing. Items in the pickup that also were missing included a Remington 870 shotgun valued at $800 and 55 waterfowl decoys valued at $400.
3 men arrested in Manhattan kidnapping
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is investigating an aggravated kidnapping that happened Monday night, resulting in three men under arrest. Officers were called to the Links Apartments at the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way around 8:20 p.m. Monday, according to the RCPD. The 911 call indicated shots were fired there. A witness […]
Alleged knife-wielding cigarette seeker sought by Salina police
Police are looking for the person who allegedly pointed a knife at another man in downtown Salina Wednesday afternoon. Salina Police Lieutenant Jim Feldman said this morning a man reported that while he was getting into his vehicle in the 100 block of N. Seventh Street, he was approached by a bald Black man in his mid-50s who asked for cigarettes and pointed a knife at him. The Black man was wearing dark clothing and carrying a duffle bag.
Salina man jailed in Manhattan on drug allegations
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in Riley County have arrested a Salina man on two warrants related to drug allegations. Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, police arrested 47-year-old Jason Smith of Salina for his two outstanding failure to appear warrants through Riley County District Court, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
