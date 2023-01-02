ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFC playoff scenarios for final wild card spot revealed

By Larry Brown
 5 days ago
August 12, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) smiles before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17 of the NFL season is nearly complete, and only one week of the regular season remains. We now have a much clearer picture of the NFC postseason chase.

On Sunday, two NFC teams were eliminated from playoff contention: the Washington Commanders and New Orleans Saints. Even though the Saints won, both they and the Commanders were eliminated because of the Green Bay Packers’ win over the Minnesota Vikings. The Saints and Commanders are on the losing end when it comes to tiebreakers between them, Green Bay, Seattle and Detroit.

The three teams in the mix for the final wild card spot in the NFC are: Green Bay, Detroit and Seattle.

Here are the playoff scenarios for each team:

– Packers get in with a Week 18 win over the Lions

– Lions get in with a Week 18 win over the Packers and a Seahawks loss to the Rams. They also get in if they and the Packers tie; the Seahawks tie the Rams; and the Commanders win in Week 18, creating a four-way tie at 8-8-1.

– Seahawks get in with a win over the Rams and a Lions win

Seattle has a tiebreaker over Detroit due to a Week 4 48-45 head-to-head win.

The Packers are 8-8 and needed some help to make the playoffs. Everything has fallen in place for them to have the best scenario possible: win and you’re in.

If Green Bay beats Detroit, they will be in the NFC playoffs as the No. 7 seed and will be riding a five-game winning streak. They also might be in line for a revenge game with San Francisco in that scenario.

The rest of the NFC looks like this after Week 17:

Division Champions
1) Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)
2) San Francisco 49ers (12-4)
3) Minnesota Vikings (12-4)
4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)

Wild Cards
5) Dallas Cowboys (12-4)
6) New York Giants (9-6-1)

