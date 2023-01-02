Read full article on original website
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chiefs rule out Patrick Mahomes weapon for Week 18 vs Raiders
Patrick Mahomes will be missing one of his weapons out wide in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Wide receiver Skyy Moore, who suffered a laceration on his hand during Week 17, has been ruled out for the season finale. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the situation on Thursday. Via Chiefs Wire:
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser
It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!. In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
Yardbarker
Seahawks Worked Out Five Players
Of this group, Seattle signed Steele and Wedington to their practice squad. Strong, 23, finished his senior season at Nevada but opted to forego his final year of eligibility and enter this year’s draft. Unfortunately, Strong went undrafted. The Eagles later signed Strong to a rookie contract but released...
Bengals star Joe Burrow reveals ‘wakeup call’ after Bills’ Damar Hamlin injury
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were first-hand witnesses to the harrowing scenes that transpired during their Week 17 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The game was temporarily suspended and eventually called off completely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground due to cardiac arrest. Burrow himself has now been able to process […] The post Bengals star Joe Burrow reveals ‘wakeup call’ after Bills’ Damar Hamlin injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bobby Wagner’s take on knocking Seahawks out of playoff picture will rile up fans
The Los Angeles Rams will finish their dismal 2022 season with a road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The Week 18 game doesn’t mean much to the defending champs, who are out of playoff contention and dealing with numerous injuries. However, for Bobby Wagner, this game absolutely means something.
REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation
The NFL has decided against resuming the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following the injury to Damar Hamlin, according to AP’s Rob Maaddi. With the league preparing for the Week 18 slate, Roger Goodell and the NFL have made the decision to forgo the Week 17 clash that was suspended […] The post REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Official playoff scenarios for Bills, Bengals, Chiefs after owner vote
The NFL and its owners passed a resolution on Friday specifying AFC playoff scenarios after Monday’s marquee matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended as a result of Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field. The full resolution that just passed https://t.co/HK3W3qCyQ2 pic.twitter.com/IMD5w3IxKW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2023 The […] The post Official playoff scenarios for Bills, Bengals, Chiefs after owner vote appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets OC drops bombshell Zach Wilson admission after brutal Year 2
Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur became the first person from the New York Jets to admit quarterback Zach Wilson may have been mishandled by the organization. “Through two years, we haven’t done our job with him,” LaFleur said Thursday. Mike LaFleur says, in hindsight, that Zach Wilson would've benefited from sitting and learning behind a veteran […] The post Jets OC drops bombshell Zach Wilson admission after brutal Year 2 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
T.J. Watt drops truth bomb on Steelers’ resilient spirit
It was only two months ago that the Pittsburgh Steelers held a 2-6 record and were on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff picture. Many threw in the towel on the Steelers’ season, but not T.J. Watt. Even as the Steelers sat near the bottom of the AFC standings at their bye week […] The post T.J. Watt drops truth bomb on Steelers’ resilient spirit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Davante Adams gets brutally honest on future with Raiders amid Derek Carr uncertainty
The Las Vegas Raiders had a disappointing season in 2022, to the extent that they could be looking to change things up at quarterback going forward. With Derek Carr’s Raiders’ future unclear, wide receiver Davante Adams got brutally honest on the prospects of his own playing career in Las Vegas. Adams, who is longtime best […] The post Davante Adams gets brutally honest on future with Raiders amid Derek Carr uncertainty appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell injury updates for Week 18
Heading into the final stretch of the season, injuries have impacted the San Francisco 49ers offense. But now in Week 18, they seem to be back in full force. Upon his arrival to the 49ers at the trade deadline, running back Christian McCaffrey has led the backfield. Over the 10 games that he has played, […] The post Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell injury updates for Week 18 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims makes huge NFL Draft decision
Marvin Mims Jr. is now the latest Oklahoma Sooners player to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. Mims took to Twitter on Friday to announce that he will be “entering” his name in the upcoming NFL Draft. Thank you Oklahoma ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6MOEzsmXDS — Marvin Mims Jr. (@marvindmims) January 6, 2023 There was some doubt over […] The post Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims makes huge NFL Draft decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyreek Hill’s Skylar Thompson take will give Dolphins fans hope ahead of must-win Week 18 clash vs. Jets
The Miami Dolphins will call on Skylar Thompson to start at quarterback in their upcoming Week 18 divisional contest against the New York Jets. With Tua Tagovailoa ruled out due to a concussion and with Teddy Bridgewater continuing to nurse a finger injury, Thompson will be handed the keys to the offense on Sunday. Thompson […] The post Tyreek Hill’s Skylar Thompson take will give Dolphins fans hope ahead of must-win Week 18 clash vs. Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns’ Jadeveon Clowney tries to clean up critical comments after getting sent home
Jadeveon Clowney was sent home from practice by the Cleveland Browns on Friday after he made some critical comments about the franchise. Now, Clowney is attempting to clean up the public relations mess he made, as he released a statement through his agent, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. In the statement, Clowney’s agent said […] The post Browns’ Jadeveon Clowney tries to clean up critical comments after getting sent home appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers’ Chris Taylor drops San Francisco take that will anger Giants fans
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have one of the most historic rivalries in all of MLB. Chris Taylor of the Dodgers recently added fuel to the flame with a take that will not please Giants fans. Taylor was recently asked what his three least favorite cities are to play in by SportsNet […] The post Dodgers’ Chris Taylor drops San Francisco take that will anger Giants fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
