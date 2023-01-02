Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, officers shot at on north side
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the people who allegedly shot at officers during a high-speed chase early Friday morning, Jan. 6. The chase started in Sherman Park around 2:45 a.m. but ended miles away on the city's northwest side. Police spotted the car and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'hoarder' fire, body found a day later
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said a body was found at the scene of a fire near Layton and Greenfield a day after it happened. Medical examiner data show the body was that of a man, 70. The body was found Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4 when MFD was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced; 5 years prison, 2017 fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - Jorian Bruce was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 5 to five years in prison and another six years of extended supervision in connection with a shooting that killed a man near 51st and Chamber in Milwaukee in November 2017. According to police, a 20-year-old man and a 23-year-old man,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed in Christmas Eve 'shootout,' man charged
MILWAUKEE - Omarion Danielson, 18, of Milwaukee is charged in connection with the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of Sildian Torres, 27. Her 7-year-old son was in the back seat, and her son's father was a passenger in her car when shots were fired near 29th and Greenfield Dec. 24. According...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver killed Menomonee Falls man, was drunk, on meth: complaint
MILWAUKEE - Juan Felix-Avendano, 21, of Milwaukee, was drunk and high on meth when he slammed into a vehicle carrying a Menomonee Falls family to church on New Year's Day, according to prosecutors. Felix-Avendano is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle among other charges for the crash...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired at stolen vehicle in Milwaukee; driver crashes into pole
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two shots fired cases that happened Thursday, Jan 5. Police believe the incidents are related. Milwaukee police said around 8:30 p.m., occupants of a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle -- which police later discovered was reported stolen. The stolen vehicle collided with a pole, and the people inside fled on foot. Shots were also fired near Humboldt and Lyon. Police said these two incidents appear to be related.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Timmy Brooks sentenced, life in prison for Kenosha homicide
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha County judge sentenced Timmy Brooks on Thursday, Jan. 5 to life in prison plus five years for a weapons enhancer in connection with the homicide of 30-year-old Montreach Mitchell at a hotel last May. Brooks originally faced the following criminal counts in this case:. First-degree...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting; 'bullet holes in the bedroom walls,' man charged
RACINE, Wis. - A 23-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges associated with the shooting of a man near 9th and Wisconsin Avenue on Dec. 21. The accused is Christopher Cosey – and the criminal counts he faces include:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts) Possession...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mom pleads guilty; infant died, sippy cups fentanyl-positive
MILWAUKEE - Tateyani Harris of Milwaukee reached a plea agreement in connection with the the death of her 15-month-old child. According to online court records, Harris pleaded guilty on Thursday, Jan. 5 to child neglect resulting in death. A second charge of first-degree reckless homicide was dismissed by the court.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit; 3 in custody, guns, narcotics recovered
MILWAUKEE - Three people were taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 4 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee. The pursuit began in the area of 15th and Center and ended near 39th and Park Hill Avenue. The driver, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and two passengers, were taken into custody. Two firearms...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 4 wounded Wednesday in separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least four separate shootings Wednesday, Jan. 4. Four people were wounded in the shootings, including an Oak Creek man. One of the shootings, police said, appears to be related to a robbery. 27th and Hope. A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman's French bulldog, stolen weeks ago, home safe
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman is celebrating a New Year's wish come true after the second of her two French bulldogs – stolen six weeks ago – has been found safe and returned home. Jenna Hayes' dogs, Frankie and Stella, were taken from her home near 20th and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
91st and Custer shooting; man wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday, Jan. 4 near 91st and Custer. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Police say a 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee teen accused; fatal shooting at JJ Fish and Chicken
MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shooting that happened on the city's north side on Sunday, Jan. 1. The accused is Javontae Jones, a complaint says. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the JJ Fish and Chicken...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County deputy accused; allegedly stole money during eviction
MILWAUKEE - A former Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputy is charged with a criminal misdemeanor after allegedly taking money found during an eviction last spring. Christopher Boyd, 40, of Brown Deer was charged last month with attempted misconduct in office, acting in excess of lawful authority. It is unclear if Boyd has an attorney. When a FOX6 News reporter stopped by Boyd's home, a man said through a doorbell camera that he was not giving any interviews.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bank robbery, Milwaukee's east side; robber sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a person attempted to rob the US Bank near Farwell and North Avenue on Friday, Jan. 6. Officials said that around 12 p.m. Friday, the robber entered the bank, demanded, and obtained money. A security guard confronted the robber, and a struggle ensued. The robber then ran away on foot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
52nd and Hampton shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Tuesday night, Jan. 3. Police said the shooting near 52nd and Hampton happened shortly after 7 p.m. The 21-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Driver hit Waukesha pedestrian near St. Paul and Fairview
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A driver hit a pedestrian in Waukesha Wednesday evening, Jan. 4. It happened near St. Paul Avenue and Fairview just after 5 p.m. Police said a 73-year-old man was crossing the street when he was hit, and the striking vehicle remained at the scene. The man was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot, wounded near 44th and Center
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 44th and Center on the city's north side Wednesday, Jan. 4. Police said the 42-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting at Milwaukee park near 21st and Keefe; teen charged
MILWAUKEE - Criminal charges have been filed after a 2-year-old boy, his great-aunt and one other person were shot and wounded in Milwaukee's Franklin Heights neighborhood Tuesday, Oct. 4. The shooting happened at a park near 21st and Keefe around 2:15 p.m. Traviontae Grame, 17, is charged with:. 3 counts...
