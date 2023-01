Joppa-Magnolia VFC Photo Credit: Joppa-Magnolia VFC

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car New Year's Day closing the Pulaski Highway in Joppatowne.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. on the westbound side near Joppa Road, firefighters said.

Three other patients were hospitalized for treatment. It was not clear if they were pedestrians or vehicle occupants.

No further information was provided.

