ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
desotocountynews.com

The Lewis Ranch up for sale

The DeSoto County home of “The Killer” is up for sale. The Lewis Ranch, where rock ‘n’ roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis had called home since the 1970s is being sold, according to the Jerry Lee Lewis Ranch website. Lewis passed away Oct. 28 at the...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

School board meets for first time in new year

DeSoto County school board members met for the first time in 2023 Thursday at Central Services in Hernando. Thursday’s meeting was the first for new board member Josh Sullivan, replacing Milton Nichols, who retired with the end of the year. Sullivan won election to the board in November. It...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Stretch of I-55 shut down due to flooding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is backed up along a stretch of I-55 at McLemore Tuesday morning due to extensive flooding. Heavy rain with damaging winds moved into the Mid-South overnight. By 5 a.m., traffic was at a standstill. A car is submerged in water. It is unknown at this...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Treadway named district Administrator of the Year

Lewisburg Primary School principal Jeannie Treadway was named DeSoto County School District administrator of the year. Treadway has been the principal at Lewisburg Primary School since 2010. Before that she served as an assistant principal at Lewisburg Elementary School from 2007-2010. She has also been a second grade teacher at Hernando Elementary School and DeSoto Central Elementary School.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Body found in Marshall County, MS

UPDATE: The victim is believed to be a male in his 40s, according to Investigator Kelly McMilins. His deatth is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. *** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found on Friday in Marshall […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
localmemphis.com

Possible tornado causes tree damage in Haywood County, Tennessee

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A possible weak tornado touched down in Haywood County, Tennessee early Tuesday morning. Debris was detected by weather radar just before 2:30am south of Brownsville. While no one actually reported seeing a tornado, this type of debris signature is typically associated with a weak tornado. Reports...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Southaven, Mississippi

Southaven, Mississippi is a diverse city with a multitude of things to do that should appeal to almost everyone. Whether you’re looking for history, golf, or culture or want to relax, there’s no shortage of exciting places to visit. Southaven is in the Memphis metropolitan area and has...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto County primary candidates list

Bob Bakken is the most recognized and most trusted name in DeSoto County news and sports reporting, as readers continue to express their appreciation for his accuracy and fairness in the stories he writes. Bob provides content for DeSoto County News and occasionally is heard on the OB Pod podcast talking about area happenings. A former newspaper editor and writer, his award-winning background also includes television news producing, sports media relations, and radio broadcasting.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Tuggle officially enters race for DeSoto County Sheriff

Photo: Thomas Tuggle fills out paperwork Tuesday morning as he filed for the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Republican primary. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Thomas Tuggle filed paperwork Tuesday morning to formally enter the August Republican Primary for DeSoto County Sheriff. Tuggle, the former Director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy, is seeking the position that will be vacated when Sheriff Bill Rasco retires at the end of this year.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Garden & Gun

A Mississippi Artist’s Blanket Statements

Coulter Fussell never knows what she will find donated on the doorstep of her studio in Water Valley, Mississippi. A dowager’s mink, a cheating husband’s neckties, a rotting piece of Astroturf—anything could be in those Hefty bags. “Once I got a beaver’s tail,” she says. The weirder the scraps, the better. Her friends and neighbors know Fussell will use it all, crafting quilts from the refuse, occasionally wielding a power tool alongside a needle.
WATER VALLEY, MS
desotocountynews.com

New Year’s baby born at Methodist Olive Branch Hospital

Methodist Olive Branch Hospital has announced it has welcomed its first baby of the New Year at its facility. Little Kadijah Barry was born on Monday, Jan. 2, at 10:39 a.m. to father Adimou Barry and mother Djenabou Diallo, both of Southaven. Kadijah weighed six pounds, three ounces and is 18 and a half inches long.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec 27 – Jan 2

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: East Meets West – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Crash on Shelby Drive leaves 4 in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured in an early morning crash in Shelby County on Monday. It happened on Shelby Drive near Long Creek Road around 2:20 a.m. Three people were taken to Regional One and the fourth crash victim was taken to Methodist University. Shelby County deputies say all four victims are in […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy