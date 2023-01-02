Read full article on original website
fayettevilleflyer.com
Stonemill Bread posts update on remodel, lease situation
It looks like Stonemill Bread is on its way back to Fayetteville. The bakery and restaurant has agreed to terms and signed a new lease at the Fayetteville location, according to a company Instagram post on Wednesday. “We have officially signed a new lease at our flagship location in Fayetteville....
KHBS
Here's what happened to Sam Walton's truck
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Workers towed Sam Walton's famous pickup truck from the Bentonville Square Thursday. The iconic red and white F-150 has become an icon of Walton's roots and a staple of downtown Bentonville. The truck that has been parked outside the Walmart Museum is a replica that is...
Joe’s Italian Grill in Springdale catches fire overnight
Joe's Italian Grill restaurant in Springdale suffered a structure fire that broke out late Thursday night, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.
KHBS
New Benton County Quorum Court members begin work
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new year means new members of the Benton County Quorum Court. Those members are set to have an orientation Thursday afternoon. This will be followed by a court's Organizational Meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. The Justices of the Peace will gather at the Benton County Administration Building for the meeting.
Popular Springdale restaurant damaged in fire
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A popular Springdale restaurant suffered extensive damage after a second alarm fire Thursday night. According to Springdale fire officials, they were called around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 5 for a report of a fire at Joe’s Italian Grill on East Robinson Avenue. On-scene fire crews...
KHBS
Arkansas lawmakers to introduce bill to battle fentanyl
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Gina Allgaier, of Bentonville, knows the pain of losing a loved one to a drug laced with fentanyl. Her 21-year-old son, Tristan, died of an overdose in 2017,. "I met with a mom last night; their son is a year younger than our son Tristan who...
5newsonline.com
Bentonville alum first in-state Razorback gymnast since 2012
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks represent the state of Arkansas. Yet no one from the state of Arkansas has represented Razorback gymnastics since 2012. That is until Lauren Williams suits up for the Gymbacks this season. When asked what about the opportunity to represent the Razorbacks, Williams responded with...
KTLO
3 boil orders lifted, 2 remain in effect
Three area boil water orders have been lifted, two remain in effect. According to the Arkansas Department of Heath, the boil orders issued in Boone and Newton Counties for the Krooked Kreek Water Association have been lifted as of Thursday afternoon. The orders were issued Dec. 29 for the entire...
Get an idea of the future of real estate in NWA
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Looking ahead in 2023, an economist at the University of Arkansas said the housing market in Northwest Arkansas tightens anytime a large corporation brings in thousands of new jobs. In October, Tyson Foods announce the relocation of its corporate employees to Springdale. Researcher economist for the University of Arkansas, Jeff Cooperstein, […]
KHBS
All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied
ROGERS, Ark. — All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied, a spokesperson said. Doctors have seen a significant surge in cases for flu, COVID-19 and RSV in Arkansas. All three are respiratory viruses. "That's the new normal," Dr. Jason McKinney with Mercy Northwest, said. "We are trucking...
Northwest Arkansas courts see high-profile trials on the docket in January
With courts at all levels across The Natural State reopening to begin 2023 on January 3, Northwest Arkansas is set to host several high-profile criminal trials.
fourstateshomepage.com
Southwest Missouri man accused of using children in shoplifting scam
JAY, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities issue an arrest warrant for a Noel, Missouri man for allegedly making his children shoplift beer and steaks from a Grove Walmart. Gary Cook, 52, is charged in Delaware County District Court with two counts of child neglect and petty larceny. Cook is accused...
Musselman gives latest on Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr.
Prior to the start of No. 13 Arkansas' 74-68 victory over No. 20 Missouri Wednesday night in Fayetteville, a team spokesperson relayed to media that freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. — who has been out indefinitely in right knee management — would not be on the bench with the team for the game and was seeing a specialist.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma couple accused of transporting 32lbs of pot
SARCOXIE, Mo. — Two people from Oklahoma City were arrested on Saturday when authorities say they made a large drug bust during a traffic stop. A K-9 deputy stopped a car around 10 AM on New Year’s Eve at a Sarcoxie Kum and Go for a registration violation, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested the occupants of the vehicle, Wylette Overton, 31, and Rodrick Richey, 33, both of Oklahoma City.
fourstateshomepage.com
Grove city leaders finalize sale, bringing shopping center to lake community
GROVE, Okla. — Grand Lake residents are getting a shopping mall. For the past year, Grove city leaders have been negotiating with the Oklahoma City-based Foraker Company selling the 49,000-square-foot Grove Civic Center for $2.5 million. The Grove Civic Center sits on 5.2 acres. The shopping center’s three anchor...
New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023
ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
KHBS
Winter weather taking its toll on local roads
As winter continues, roads are beginning to show signs of cracking, and even a few potholes might pop up. All of these are caused by one single issue: water. As rain, snow or ice falls and gets underneath roads, it can freeze during the winter months, lifting the road surface off the ground and causing cracks to form. Cracks become worse and potholes can form as vehicles continue to drive over the surface.
5newsonline.com
Multiple crashes slow traffic on I-49 in Washington County
WINSLOW, Ark. — As rain makes its way into our area, multiple crashes have been reported on Interstate 49 in Washington County Monday, Jan. 2. One crash that is slowing all southbound traffic is just south of Devils Den Road near Winslow on I-49. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is reporting that a tractor-trailer was involved in this crash.
Judge: Washington County violates Freedom of Information Act
An Arkansas circuit court judge found that Washington County violated the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act in two separate instances.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Judge hangs up his robe
JAY, Okla. — Helping children has been the cornerstone during Judge Barry Denney’s legal career. After serving 23 years as Delaware County’s Associate District Judge and District 13 Judge, Denney is hanging up his black robe and retiring. Denney said his most memorable and impactful case involved...
