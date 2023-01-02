As winter continues, roads are beginning to show signs of cracking, and even a few potholes might pop up. All of these are caused by one single issue: water. As rain, snow or ice falls and gets underneath roads, it can freeze during the winter months, lifting the road surface off the ground and causing cracks to form. Cracks become worse and potholes can form as vehicles continue to drive over the surface.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO