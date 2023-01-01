ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kalkinemedia.com

Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven setback

(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year. Bullion is only down about...
ValueWalk

Gold Has Already Started to Run

For weekend reading, Ivan Martchev, investment strategist at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. Over long periods of time, gold can be viewed as the “anti-dollar,” or more broadly as “anti-paper money,” but over an intermediate term (3-5 years) its price pattern can be quite a bit more complicated.
via.news

Palladium Futures Down By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 2.7% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Tuesday, 3 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,781.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 713, 99.99% below its average volume of 5699216645.37. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Daily Journal Corp Stock Slides By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Daily Journal Corp (NASDAQ: DJCO) fell by a staggering 16.72% in 5 sessions from $300.8 at -16.72, to $250.51 at 10:41 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend.
Reuters

U.S. IG bond market kicks off 2023 with flurry of new deals

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. investment-grade primary bond market is kicking off 2023 with a rush of new offerings, as companies take advantage of a favourable market window to get ahead of potentially more volatility and a possible economic recession.
via.news

Matterport Stock Over 16% Up In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of. jumped by a staggering 16.18% in 5 sessions from $2.41 at 16.18, to $2.80 at 22:28 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend. Matterport. ‘s last close...
