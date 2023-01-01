Read full article on original website
Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven setback
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year. Bullion is only down about...
ValueWalk
Gold Has Already Started to Run
For weekend reading, Ivan Martchev, investment strategist at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. Over long periods of time, gold can be viewed as the “anti-dollar,” or more broadly as “anti-paper money,” but over an intermediate term (3-5 years) its price pattern can be quite a bit more complicated.
msn.com
Gold Hits 6-Month High Ahead Of Fed Minutes Release — Why Experts See A Bright 2023 For Bullion
Ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting minutes on Wednesday, gold prices hit a six-month high, albeit in thin trading. Spot gold was trading higher by 0.98% at $1,841.55 per ounce at the time of writing. The dollar index fell 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion more attractive...
via.news
Palladium Futures Down By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 2.7% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Tuesday, 3 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,781.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 713, 99.99% below its average volume of 5699216645.37. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Mortgage rates drop for fifth week in a row
Mortgage rates fell once again this week, dipping for the fifth straight week.
via.news
Daily Journal Corp Stock Slides By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Daily Journal Corp (NASDAQ: DJCO) fell by a staggering 16.72% in 5 sessions from $300.8 at -16.72, to $250.51 at 10:41 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend.
U.S. IG bond market kicks off 2023 with flurry of new deals
Jan 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. investment-grade primary bond market is kicking off 2023 with a rush of new offerings, as companies take advantage of a favourable market window to get ahead of potentially more volatility and a possible economic recession.
via.news
Matterport Stock Over 16% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of. jumped by a staggering 16.18% in 5 sessions from $2.41 at 16.18, to $2.80 at 22:28 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend. Matterport. ‘s last close...
US stocks climb as an increase in jobless claims could signal more relief from Fed rate hikes
US stocks climbed Thursday after tech stocks saw a broad sell off the session prior. The Labor Department reported an increase in jobless claims week-over-week. Each of the three major indexes are still on track for the worst year since 2008. US stocks climbed on Thursday following Wednesday's broad sell-off.
Upbeat economic data powers European shares to third day of gains
Jan 4 (Reuters) - European shares extended gains on Wednesday as a lower inflation reading from France, the euro zone's second-biggest economy, and better-than-expected business activity data boosted sentiment.
