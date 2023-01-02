ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Desmond Depot Brewhouse owner pushes potential opening to mid-February

By Jackie Smith, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 5 days ago

Beer enthusiasts will have to wait a few more weeks until they can enjoy a cold brew with a riverfront view near downtown Port Huron.

Desmond Depot Brewhouse owner Steve Tranzow said last summer he was looking toward a mid-December opening if everything went according to plan at 210 Court St., near Vantage Point.

However, as his wait for state liquor license approvals moves into the new year, Tranzow is shifting gears.

“The time frame that I’m looking at, probably the soonest will be mid-February,” he said Thursday. “And there’s nothing that’s been a huge crisis in any of it. But there’s a lot of permitting that goes into something like this.”

Port Huron officials green-lit recommendations for new licenses and permits to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission earlier in 2022.

As of Friday, micro-brewer and on-premises tasting room licenses, as well as permits for Sunday sales, entertainment, outdoor service, and beer and wine tasting were still pending and under investigation, according to MLCC.

Tranzow first picked up the property, historically a train depot and more recently owned by Acheson Ventures, in May, beginning renovations over the summer. According to the St. Clair County register of deeds, the purchase was $460,000.

Now, Tranzow said, they’re “in the final sprint” of wrapping up renovations, “holding true” to his original plans to convert the roughly 2,500-square-foot space into a brewhouse.

Changes included making the former classroom space into a taproom with a corner bar, creating seating space to fit 72, and adding windows that open up for light exposure and a view of the St. Clair River.

Outside, Tranzow also hoped to utilize existing brickwork for natural outdoor seating with enough room for cornhole and other games.

“All tear-out is done, and we’re in the building-up phase where we’re putting in the specifics that I need to actually put the brewing system in. I’m hoping to have that done probably by the middle of January,” he said. “… I can start running test batches and start putting water through it and get everything going.”

Tranzow added, “The nice thing about opening a little later is (as) we get into spring, that outside is really going to come into play. I really want to play up that it’s a great space to sit outside, have a bite to eat, and have a beer.”

Tranzow most recently lived in Colorado, where he was involved with another brewing outfit for the last 12 years. He previously said his connection to the Port Huron area is through his father. Both that connection and the view of the river, he’s said, were big selling points for him to take on the venture.

In addition to continuing renovations, he’s worked on recipes and lining up an online beer menu to meet a variety of tastes, including IPAs, lagers and what he’s a fan of, red ales.

Tranzow encouraged those interested to learn more or when an opening date is set to follow along with them on social media at Facebook.com/DepotBrewhouse or DesmondDepot.com .

“Things have been going pretty well,” Tranzow said. “… There’s still a lot of energy from folks to get it open and to get something new like this going.”

Contact Jackie Smith at 810-989-6270 or jssmith@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter @Jackie20Smith.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Desmond Depot Brewhouse owner pushes potential opening to mid-February

Comments / 0

Related
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside The Now Abandoned Wayne County Court House

First built in the late 1800s, the courthouse has seen many years, and is in marvelous condition for its age. The building itself hasn't been closed for very long now either, officially closing its doors in 2009. Abandoned Wayne County Courthouse. The name of the building later changed from the...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?

There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Study: South Park residents distrust Port Huron leadership, Part I

The residents of South Park, the neighborhood clustered around Lincoln Park, formerly South Park, at the southern end of Port Huron, do not trust city leadership. “You might already be aware of this, but there’s a loss of faith in the local government body,” said Nate Geinzer, chief executive officer of Double Haul Solutions. “A lot of that is based on misunderstanding. There’s a feeling down there that they’re not just physically on the other side of the tracks, but they’re treated like they’re on the other side of the tracks.”
PORT HURON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County man didn't want to cause scene in store after winning $557K Michigan Lottery prize

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man had to force himself to stay calm in a gas station after discovering he won $557,134 from the Michigan Lottery. "When I looked the winning numbers over and saw I’d all matched five, I tried to remain calm because I didn’t want to cause a scene in the store. Once I got in my car, I started shouting with excitement! It was such a great feeling," the 54-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fordauthority.com

Detroit Area Ford Dealer Retains Top Selling Franchise Crown

Almost exactly one year ago, Ford Authority reported that Bill Brown Ford in Livonia, Michigan was named the number one Ford dealer in the world after a banner year in sales in 2021. It was a stunning development for the Detroit-area Ford dealer, as it overtook Brandon Ford in Tampa, Florida, which had won those honors in 2019 and 2020, as well as Galpin Ford of Los Angeles, California, which had earned that distinction for a whopping 29 consecutive years prior to 2019. Now, however, Bill Brown Ford has repeated its feat in a year ripe with challenges.
LIVONIA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police vehicle auctions -- What's available in January

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Looking for a new vehicle?. Detroit police auction off vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more, several times a month. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make a bid higher than $2,500. Vehicles must be...
DETROIT, MI
foodieflashpacker.com

The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Following 45 years, Metro Detroit staple pizza shop owner retires

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - New Year's Eve proved to be a busy day for Vasil "Bill" VanGoff.As you walk into Nautilus Sub and Pizza Shop, you can hear customers congratulate VanGoff on his retirement.VanGoff's first day as the owner of Nautilus dates back to May 1977. "I graduated from college and I was going to be a music teacher but there were no jobs and I had experience at my uncle's Little Caesars and I never looked back," VanGoff told us.On his final day, VanGoff's family, including daughters and grandchildren, came behind the counter to help with the influx of...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

What Did Hurricane Ian Wash Up On The Shores of Detroit Michigan?

Even though Michigan doesn't get hurricanes like Florida, Hurricane Ian did manage to wash up something on the shores of Detroit. Hurricanes in the Great Lakes? No actual hurricane has ever been seen in Michigan under the true definition of a hurricane. Michigan can feel the after-effects of hurricanes with rain, thunderstorms, and even tornadoes but the state does not fall in the severe tropical storm category. So how could Hurricane Ian wash up anything on Michigan shores?
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?

January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Man accidentally shoots self while cleaning gun at Oakland County home

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning a gun Wednesday afternoon in Holly Township. Michigan State Police initially were dispatched to the home in the 6200 block of Grange Hall Road for what they thought was a suicidal person. However, while on the way there, they learned it was an accidental shooting.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Times Herald

The Times Herald

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

thetimesherald.com is the home page of Port Huron Michigan with in depth and updated Port Huron local news.

 http://thetimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy