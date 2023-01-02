ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL world reacts to remarkable playoff streak

By Michael Dixon
The Comeback
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wj2Wc_0k0cLfJw00

In one of Week 17’s more lopsided games, the New York Giants defeated the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 on Sunday. With the win, the Giants clinched their first playoff spot since 2016 and only the second since winning the Super Bowl in 2011. New York also kept a remarkable streak going, one that spotlights the parity of the NFL.

The Giants are one of 11 teams to have already clinched a postseason berth. Among the other 10 are the Minnesota Vikings , Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers . Those teams, like New York, missed the playoffs in 2021.

Michael Signora, NFL Senior Vice President of Football & International Communications, tweeted that “Since 1990 – 33 consecutive seasons – at least four teams qualified for the playoffs in every season that were not in the postseason the year before.”

This drew a mixed reaction. NFL media executive, Joe Ferreira was impressed, responding with “This is actually pretty incredible.”

Jesse Spector of Willets Pen was more skeptical, saying “‘our league’s middle tier is a random number generator’ isn’t the selling point the nfl thinks it is, work though it may.”

Regardless of what one may think of the parity, it doesn’t stop there. Three remaining postseason spots remain unclaimed. All can go to a team that missed the playoffs in 2021.

With a tie or win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 18, the Jacksonville Jaguars would clinch the AFC South. Even with a loss to the Titans, Jacksonville could also claim the AFC’s last remaining Wild Card spot, as could the Miami Dolphins , who — like the Jaguars — missed the playoffs in 2021.

And should the Detroit Lions beat or tie the Green Bay Packers in Week 18, the NFC’s final Wild Card spot would go to either Detroit or the Seattle Seahawks .

The Comeback

