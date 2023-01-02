Southport couple searches for cure for son's rare genetic disorder

A Southport couple is making it their mission to help children with an extremely rare genetic disorder that can have major physical and mental effects on a person.

Jack Dwyer was diagnosed with spastic paraplegia, or SPG50, just before his fifth birthday last year.

The disease takes away a person's ability to walk, use their hands and think.

Devin and Mike Dwyer say in the beginning, Jack wasn't raising his head or walking. The family was referred to the National Institute of Health.

The couple wasted no time fighting for their son and others who have the illness. Doctors introduced them to a father in Canada whose son has SPG50. That child received therapy in March and is doing well.

The conversation inspired the Dwyers to start their own nonprofit called Jack's Corner. The donations have been pouring in and so far they have received $600,000 with the money going to help children get therapy.

Their goal is to raise $2.5 million so more children can be treated.