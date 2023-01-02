Read full article on original website
Oregon State Men still winless on the road
For the first time in the new year, Oregon State men's basketball team played in a Pac-12 conference match-up on the road at Utah. Unfortunately, the Beavers lost to the Utes 79 - 60, as OSU falls to 0-4 in games away from Gill Coliseum. The Beavers found themselves behind...
Beavs head to Arizona with new found confidence
Oregon State Women have a new sense of confidence heading into their match-up with Arizona. The Beavs are still flying high after their upset win over UCLA last weekend. That wasn’t only their first conference win but was also their first victory over a ranked opponent this season. It...
Basham is back! Oregon Women's Basketball gains a forward
It may be hard to tell from their record, but the Oregon Women's basketball team has been hit hard by injuries from the very beginning of this season all way up until now. In Oregon's game against UCLA last Friday, the fifth-year guard Ahlise Hurst went out with a lower leg injury leaving the Ducks with only seven available players.
Ducks welcome Sean Mapson to women's soccer staff
EUGENE, Ore. — Sean Mapson has been named assistant women’s soccer coach, head coach Graeme Abel announced on Wednesday. “We are incredibly excited to be adding Sean to our staff here at Oregon,” said Abel. “We spent a long time on the process to ensure we found someone who really fit our needs in this position and complements our current staff. Sean will not only add great expertise on the field but also build great relationships off the field with our student-athletes.”
Eugene selected as host city for Oregon Pinball Championship
EUGENE, Ore. — The International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) has confirmed the 8th Oregon State Pinball Championship will be held at Blairally Vintage Arcade in Eugene on Jan 21, 2023, starting at 10 a.m. 24 players will compete for a record cash purse of over $5,000 and the title...
Oregon Zoo tiger Bernadette 'happy and healthy' after testing at OSU veterinary hospital
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon Zoo's Bernadette, known as "Bernie", a 270 pound Amur tiger, recently underwent testing at Oregon State University's veterinary to determine the cause of a seizure she had over the summer. At the Lois Bates Acheson Veterinary Teaching Hospital at OSU’s Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine,...
Cascades Raptor Center releases red-tailed hawk back into the wild
EUGENE, Ore. — Gordon the hawk is free. Last month we reported on a red-tailed hawk found in the grille of a car at the Gordon Hotel in Eugene with a broken pelvis. After making a recovery, he was released back into the wild Thursday by the Cascades Raptor Center.
31st Annual Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby set for Feb. 1-4
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The 31st Annual Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby events that benefit fish restoration, enhancement and education projects in the Umpqua Basin is set for February 1 through February 4. Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians is the event’s Presenting Sponsor. Here’s a look at...
As students return from winter break, drivers reminded to slow down and watch for kids
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Melva Schumacher has been a crossing guard at Mt. Vernon Elementary in Springfield for 15 years. "I'm like the mailperson, I'm here every day no matter the weather. I love seeing the kids whether they're happy or grumpy in the morning," Schumacher says with a laugh.
Umpqua Community College and the Friendly Kitchen partner up
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Umpqua Community College is opening its cafeteria to help the "Meals on Wheels" program in Roseburg with their meals on wheels program. The Friendly Kitchen moved from the Methodist Church to UCC because they needed the additional space; 58 volunteers helped make that move possible. Opened...
Family opens GoFundMe after Eugene hit-and-run
EUGENE, Ore. — Following Tuesday night's hit and run at 6th and Lincoln in Eugene, a family set up a GoFundMe for a woman named Teresa, saying she was the one who was hit Tuesday night. The GoFundMe was opened Wednesday, raising money for a 60-year-old woman named Teresa...
Oregon State Police serve search warrants on three illicit marijuana grow locations
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police served search warrants at three locations on December 28, locating over 2500 illegal marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana, and over $5000 in proceeds. The Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team, served the warrants at two locations near Aumsville, and one location in South Salem. Neighbor complaints lead to police investigating the illicit grows.
Arrest made in fatal crash in Benton County
CORVALLIS, Ore. — An arrest has been made after a fatal crash in Benton County. The crash, which killed 47-year-old Andrea Thornberry, happened on December 18, 2022, along Highway 20 in Corvallis. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies arrested 24-year-old Patrick Serrano. He is charged with manslaughter, DUII, and reckless driving.
Coburg Police use crashed car to encourage safe driving
COBURG, Ore. — If you have driven by Coburg City Hall recently, you may have noticed a crashed car just sitting there. Do not be alarmed! Coburg Police staged the crash as a way to deter drunk and intoxicated driving. The car is from a fatal DUII crash in...
Apartment catches fire in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ore. — Wednesday evening, around 10:45 p.m., the Lebanon Fire Department responded to reports of an apartment fire in the 40 block of Market Street. LFD says first arriving units reported smoke and flames showing from the second-story window. Fire crews attacked the blaze 'aggressively', knocking out the...
Police: Roseburg man arrested after starting fire under awning of building
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested Tuesday and charged with Reckless Burning, authorities said. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, officers responded to 1000 SE Stephens Street for a report of a fire that was started under the awning of the building. Connect the Dots Pediatric...
Homelessness, housing, safety, and climate are the top concerns for the City of Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — As the new year kicks off, Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis outlined the major topics of concern in 2022 and the future goals of the city for this year. A 2022 community survey revealed the issues residents would like to see the city address homelessness, housing, climate change, and public safety.
Early morning house fire in Lebanon displaces two residents
LEBANON, Ore. — Early morning Wednesday, the Lebanon Fire District (LFD) responded to reports of a structure fire on the 400 block of West D Street. Fire officials dispatched at 3:48 a.m. to a single-story home, the first arriving officer reported heavy smoke showing from the residence. According to...
