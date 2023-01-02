Read full article on original website
Related
fox5ny.com
'Check-washing' scams spreading on Long Island
LONG ISLAND - Long Island authorities are raising the alarm over so-called "check washing" scams, where thieves steal envelopes with checks inside from mailboxes and forge fake information on them to take the money. Scammers will take the stolen checks and "wash" them in a simple bath of household chemicals,...
fox5ny.com
Amber Alert canceled for 7-month-old girl in New Jersey; suspect in custody
NEW JERSEY - An Amber Alert issued for a missing 7-month-old girl in New Jersey has been canceled. According to authorities, Emerie Rivera was safely located. Authorities say the suspect has been taken into police custody. Suze Orman Saves Money on Every Dental Visit by Doing ThisNo Max, No Wait,...
fox5ny.com
Hurricane hunters fly missions to California to study atmospheric river amid powerful storm
LOS ANGELES - An atmospheric river, which has unleashed heavy rain, life-threatening flooding and howling winds across California, is keeping hurricane hunter aircraft busy on the West Coast. "The Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron has forward deployed for Atmospheric Rivers missions operations and are stationed at Mather Air...
fox5ny.com
NY road salt law raises concerns about costs, shortages
NEW YORK - Some counties, cities and towns in New York worry they may soon not have enough salt to spread on the roads before, during, or after winter storms. Dan Losquadro is the Superintendent of Highways for Brookhaven. While his town, which is responsible for some 3,700 lane miles, will be covered this winter, he has concerns about the future now that Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Buy American Salt Act.
fox5ny.com
New York airport seeks owner of lost wedding album
NEW YORK - The Albany International Airport needs your help. The airport’s lost and found department is attempting to locate the owners of a wedding album that was left in the terminal. ◀︎ ▶︎. Image 1 of 4. ▼. It’s believed the couple featured in the album has...
fox5ny.com
NY, NJ residents moving out in high numbers in 2022, but to where?
NEW YORK - The annual 2022 United Van Lines National Movers study is out but it wasn't good news for New Jersey or New York. The Garden State ranked first on the list of Most Moved From States, with New York listed as third. JERSEY CITY, NJ - JANUARY 1:...
Comments / 0