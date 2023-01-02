The Paris Eternal have headed west and now reside in the small town of Las Vegas, Nevada. The location change as revealed to Overwatch League fans late last year. The transition from a primarily European team to a primarily American team gave fans around the league the impression that this would be the foundation of the new Vegas Eternal. Then on Wednesday December 28, everyone’s suspicions were confirmed. The Vegas Eternal announced the re-signing of Jesse “Dove” Palomo, Josh “MaltheL” Gonzales, Kyle “Rakattack” Rakauskas and Luke “Lukemino” Fish. Joining them is former New York Excelsior tank Jack “Vulcan” McArthur.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO