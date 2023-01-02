ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Game Haus

Vegas Eternal Announce Starting Roster for 2023 Season

The Paris Eternal have headed west and now reside in the small town of Las Vegas, Nevada. The location change as revealed to Overwatch League fans late last year. The transition from a primarily European team to a primarily American team gave fans around the league the impression that this would be the foundation of the new Vegas Eternal. Then on Wednesday December 28, everyone’s suspicions were confirmed. The Vegas Eternal announced the re-signing of Jesse “Dove” Palomo, Josh “MaltheL” Gonzales, Kyle “Rakattack” Rakauskas and Luke “Lukemino” Fish. Joining them is former New York Excelsior tank Jack “Vulcan” McArthur.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Game Haus

Florida Mayhem Add CH0R0NG and Sauna For 2023 Season

It looks as though it is the Florida Mayhem’s turn to announcement their offseason signings. On Wednesday January 4, the Florida Mayhem announced the addition of former Toronto Defiant main support Yoo-min “CH0R0NG” Sung and Contenders DPS Paavo “Sauna” Ulmanen. CH0R0NG spent his rookie season...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Ekblad ends power-play drought with 2 goals to start Panthers’ trip with win in Detroit

After nearly three months of waiting, Aaron Ekblad was finally at the middle of a celebration to end a power play. The star defenseman, whose season has been mired by injury and uncharacteristically uneven play, was finally back on the score sheet with a power-play goal — only his second of the season and first since before Halloween — and it came at a critical moment for his Florida Panthers.
DETROIT, MI
The Game Haus

Sam Howell will Start for Commanders in Week 18

After being eliminated from playoff contention, the Washington Commanders are going to see what they have in their rookie quarterback. Sam Howell is getting the starting nod against the Cowboys. It was originally announced that both Taylor Heinicke and Howell would see time. PFF’s Ari Meirov reported the news via...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
