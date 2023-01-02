Cemetery catches vandals, repairs headstones

Chester Crider Damaged headstones at Pine Hill Cemetery.

Chester Crider A veteran's headstone at Pine Hill Cemetery that was repaired after vandals.

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Pine Hill Cemetery in St. James was vandalized by a group of teens.

With the help of the Phelps County Sheriff, the cemetery board and the Phelps County Monument Company, the damaged headstones were repaired.

Cemetery Board Member Chester Crider said headstones were pushed over twice before the cemetery installed security cameras. After pictures circulated online, three juveniles were identified.

The teens were ordered to get jobs to pay for the headstone repairs.

