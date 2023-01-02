ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Second Person Dies After 4 Found Shot In Car In Hamden

A second person has died after Connecticut State Police found four people shot in a vehicle. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 on Route 15 in Hamden. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a report of several people in...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

30-year-old man shot on Chapel Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting incident on Chapel Street that took place late Wednesday night. Around 9:30 p.m., officers received a call reporting that a person was shot on Chapel Street between Beers Street and Orchard Street. When police got to the scene, officers said they found a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate Shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven Wednesday Night

Police are investigating a shooting in New Haven Wednesday night. It happened on Chapel Street between Beers Street and Orchard Street around 9:30 p.m., according to police. Officers found a 30-year-old New Haven man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

CT Man, Age 30, Fighting For Life Following Shooting

A 30-year-old Connecticut man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot on a city street.The incident took place in New Haven around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, on Chapel Street, between Beers Street and Orchard Street. Responding officers located a 30-year-old New Haven man who ha…
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police made an arrest for the spree of robberies across the state

MIDDLETOWN, CT. (WFSB) - Between August 2021 to December 2021, police investigated a number of armed robberies, car jackings, and stolen motor vehicles. Police arrested 25-year old Christian Velez from New Britain on December 14. He was responsible for the armed robbery of the Sunoco gas station on October 27...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police release body cam footage of Edgar Ismalej-Gomez's arrest

Body camera footage shows East Haven police officers chase and apprehend a suspect on I-95 in Milford. Norm Pattis can not practice law for six months. Meteorologist Scot Haney said once Friday's disturbance moves out, the state is in for a pretty good stretch of weather. Here's his mid-morning forecast.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

2 men arrested for 2021 fatal shooting in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police arrested two suspects for a fatal shooting that left one man dead in the summer of 2021. The incident began on July 17, when police responded to reports of a shooting on Dixwell Avenue. After arriving at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Davonte Warren from New Haven […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police: Investigation underway near High St. in Milford following pursuit

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple Connecticut police agencies are assisting with an investigation related to a pursuit that ended near High Street in Milford, according to the authorities. The Bridgeport Police Department is leading the investigation and is receiving assistance from Milford police and Connecticut State Police. Police are asking the public to avoid the […]
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

2 arrested for 2021 murder in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two men were arrested in connection with a murder that happened in North Haven in the summer of 2021. Armani Salcedo Jr., 22, and Dean Matta Jr., 24, both of New Haven, were charged in connection with the death of Davonte Warren on July 17, 2021.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hamden man arrested for 3rd-degree arson in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden man was arrested on Thursday for arson committed in West Haven back in November of 2022. West Haven police stated that the incident took place on Nov. 14, when the fire and police departments were called to investigate an arson fire that took place in Peterson Field. Officers […]
HAMDEN, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy