Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
Related
Second Person Dies After 4 Found Shot In Car In Hamden
A second person has died after Connecticut State Police found four people shot in a vehicle. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 on Route 15 in Hamden. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a report of several people in...
Eyewitness News
Investigators detail arrest of wanted suspect after he slammed into cruisers, ran across I-95
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted on felony arrest warrants is accused of slamming into cruisers and leading police on a pursuit into Milford. Officers took Nicholas Gambardella, 27, into custody on Thursday morning. The Office of Inspector General, the East Haven, Branford, and Milford police departments, along with...
30-year-old man shot on Chapel Street in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting incident on Chapel Street that took place late Wednesday night. Around 9:30 p.m., officers received a call reporting that a person was shot on Chapel Street between Beers Street and Orchard Street. When police got to the scene, officers said they found a […]
fox61.com
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in New Haven shooting, police investigating
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Police Department is investigating after a person was shot and sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday. Police responded to a call on a person shot in the area of Chapel Street between Beers Street and Orchard Street at around 9:32 p.m.
State Police Seek Witnesses To Fatal I-91 Crash That Left Person Dead
Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal two-car crash that left one person dead.The crash took place in New Haven County around 8:10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5 on 1-91 northbound near Exit 15 in Wallingford.According to state police, a 2019 Hyundai Sonata Sport, driven by Anna Munaf…
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate Shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven Wednesday Night
Police are investigating a shooting in New Haven Wednesday night. It happened on Chapel Street between Beers Street and Orchard Street around 9:30 p.m., according to police. Officers found a 30-year-old New Haven man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.
Homicides Prompt Larger Police Presence In Fair Haven
If retaliation is to come — and the police have concern that it might — for the Jan. 1 murder of Dontae Myers in Fair Haven, it will likely arrive in the form of a vehicle bearing young men with guns. That’s why the police brass turned out...
CT Man, Age 30, Fighting For Life Following Shooting
A 30-year-old Connecticut man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot on a city street.The incident took place in New Haven around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, on Chapel Street, between Beers Street and Orchard Street. Responding officers located a 30-year-old New Haven man who ha…
State Police identify Wallingford accident victim
A second vehicle, driven by Sharoya Hall , 39, of New York, New York, in the left lane, left the roadway into the grass center median. Hall was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene
Eyewitness News
Police made an arrest for the spree of robberies across the state
MIDDLETOWN, CT. (WFSB) - Between August 2021 to December 2021, police investigated a number of armed robberies, car jackings, and stolen motor vehicles. Police arrested 25-year old Christian Velez from New Britain on December 14. He was responsible for the armed robbery of the Sunoco gas station on October 27...
'It's just not OK.' Family of second New Year's Day shooting victim grieves loss
Investigators say Qualon Wilkes, 22, was pronounced dead on Jan. 5 at the hospital.
darientimes.com
Suspected Walmart thieves threatened to shoot security guard in East Windsor, police say
EAST WINDSOR — Police say they're looking for two suspected thieves who threatened to shoot a security worker Thursday at Walmart. East Windsor police also on the lookout for the getaway car, a dark red Honda Civic. The theft happened early Thursday evening at the Walmart Supercenter, 44 Prospect...
Eyewitness News
Police release body cam footage of Edgar Ismalej-Gomez's arrest
Body camera footage shows East Haven police officers chase and apprehend a suspect on I-95 in Milford. Norm Pattis can not practice law for six months. Meteorologist Scot Haney said once Friday's disturbance moves out, the state is in for a pretty good stretch of weather. Here's his mid-morning forecast.
2 men arrested for 2021 fatal shooting in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police arrested two suspects for a fatal shooting that left one man dead in the summer of 2021. The incident began on July 17, when police responded to reports of a shooting on Dixwell Avenue. After arriving at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Davonte Warren from New Haven […]
Milford police: New Haven man drove into cruisers while trying to escape drug arrest
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 48-year-old New Haven man drove into two police cruisers Tuesday while trying to escape a drug arrest, according to Milford police. Milford police were conducting a security check at the Super 8 Motel on Boston Post Road when they saw an idling Ford Mustang with plates that had belonged to […]
Bridgeport police arrest 2nd suspect in 2019 deadly beating inside grocery store
Luis Hernandez, 44, of Waterbury, is charged with first-degree manslaughter and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault for his alleged role in the death of Miguel Lopez in May 2019.
darientimes.com
Police: Man who killed West Haven barber arrested after 'lengthy standoff' in Waterbury
WEST HAVEN — A second man has been charged in the December 2021 fatal shooting of West Haven barber Carlos Gore Jr., according to police. Jarod Levi Brown, 52, was taken into custody Wednesday at a Waterbury home following a "lengthy standoff," West Haven Police Sgt. Patrick Buturla said.
Police: Investigation underway near High St. in Milford following pursuit
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple Connecticut police agencies are assisting with an investigation related to a pursuit that ended near High Street in Milford, according to the authorities. The Bridgeport Police Department is leading the investigation and is receiving assistance from Milford police and Connecticut State Police. Police are asking the public to avoid the […]
Eyewitness News
2 arrested for 2021 murder in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two men were arrested in connection with a murder that happened in North Haven in the summer of 2021. Armani Salcedo Jr., 22, and Dean Matta Jr., 24, both of New Haven, were charged in connection with the death of Davonte Warren on July 17, 2021.
Hamden man arrested for 3rd-degree arson in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden man was arrested on Thursday for arson committed in West Haven back in November of 2022. West Haven police stated that the incident took place on Nov. 14, when the fire and police departments were called to investigate an arson fire that took place in Peterson Field. Officers […]
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0