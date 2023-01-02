ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Seoul: Kim's daughter reveal hints at prolonged family rule

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s disclosure of his daughter in recent public events was likely an attempt to show his people that one of his children would one day inherit his power in what would be the country’s third hereditary power transfer, South Korea’s spy service told lawmakers Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy