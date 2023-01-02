ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

MLK Day of Caring blanket drive

WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49bvTu_0k0cJW7100

This year's MLK Day of Caring includes a blanket drive to help our neighbors stay warm and more comfortable during the winter months.

New blankets can be dropped off at the Michigan Street Corridor office on Genesee Street, or at WUFO radio station on Broadway.

This all begins Monday and runs through January 16.

The new blankets can be dropped off daily between normal business hours.

They will be distributed on Martin Luther King, JR. Day from noon to 4pm at the Michigan Street Baptist Church.

Comments / 0

Related
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the man that gives free haircuts to the homeless

When Mark Bustos, a 28-year-old hairstylist, was visiting family in the Philippines in 2012, he had a startling realization. Everywhere he walked, he saw kids playing in the streets without their parents watching over them. He felt terrible for them and was moved to assist them because many of them appeared to be only four or five years old.
victoriamag.com

How to Transition Holiday Décor for Wintertime

After Christmas, as the glow and laughter of heartfelt celebrations begin to fade into memory, there is still abundant room for bliss. Though it may be time to tuck away decorative pieces that bid “happy holidays,” other items may still bring wintry wonder for months to come. Beckon the remainder of winter into your home with our simple tips for seamlessly transitioning your Yuletide décor into January and beyond.
macaronikid.com

Blood Donor Awareness Month

Blood donations to the Red Cross are extremely vital and impactful, working to supply life-saving resources to 40 percent of hospital patients across the U.S. including those with cancer, pregnancy complications, and accident and trauma victims. In fact, the Red Cross must collect approximately 13,000 blood donations every day to keep up with demand, and the need for lifesaving blood is fulfilled through the help of Red Cross employees, volunteers, and donors.
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy