MLK Day of Caring blanket drive

This year's MLK Day of Caring includes a blanket drive to help our neighbors stay warm and more comfortable during the winter months.

New blankets can be dropped off at the Michigan Street Corridor office on Genesee Street, or at WUFO radio station on Broadway.

This all begins Monday and runs through January 16.

The new blankets can be dropped off daily between normal business hours.

They will be distributed on Martin Luther King, JR. Day from noon to 4pm at the Michigan Street Baptist Church.