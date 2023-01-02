Park City couple welcomes first Summit County newborn of 2023

PARK CITY, Utah — During one of the biggest winter storms in recent memory, Eliza Aspyn Ray was born at 4:13 a.m. on January 1, 2023. Eliza is the daughter of Scott and Laura Ray who are residents of Park City. Eliza weighed in at 5 lbs. 10 oz. and is 19 inches long.

While Eliza’s first powder day was not spent on the slopes her mom Laura said “It’s been a great day, It wasn’t planned, but it will always be such an exciting birthday for her and memorable for us.”

“I think everyone was a bit worried about the snow,” said Kathyrn Arbabi, MD.

“I never left the hospital because I worried if I did, I wouldn’t be able to get back. Everything went well with the delivery. The Rays are a wonderful family and I’m thrilled for them.”

Along with her first baby status, Eliza lays claim to a unique birthdate: 1/1/23. “I think that’s pretty neat to have a such a unique birthdate,” says Eliza’s dad, Scott.

Scott says he’s grateful for the staff at Park City Hospital. “Everyone has been incredible. The level of attention and receptiveness to what we’ve wanted has been absolutely amazing.”

“It’s always exciting to welcome our first baby of the year,” said Cindy Price, Park City Hospital nurse manager, women and newborn services. “And what a perfect welcome to the world on a beautiful Park City powder day.”

