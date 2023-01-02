The Wall Street Journal: Twitter sued for not paying rent at San Francisco office

The saga of Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter dominated headlines in 2022. First Musk bid $54.20 for the firm, seemingly a pot joke, then shocked Wall Street by signing a binding merger agreement for that amount, then pulled another shock when he tried to back out of the deal and Twitter sued to compel him to close (when its value looked to be a lot less than his bid). Since Musk took Twitter private, and reportedly laid off half its staff, the value of the social media giant has been unclear. At one point, Musk even warned it could go bankrupt.

3 DAYS AGO