The Wall Street Journal: Twitter sued for not paying rent at San Francisco office

Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangersMalek SherifHealdsburg, CA
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
Doctor Charged with Trying to Kill Family by Driving Tesla Over 250-foot Cliffjustpene50Pacifica, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Elon Musk Stops Paying Rent At Twitter's San Francisco HQ, Considering Not Providing Severance Pay To Fired Employees
Elon Musk is refusing to pay rent at Twitter’s California headquarters as well as the company’s numerous other offices around the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation came on Tuesday, the same day the 51-year-old billionaire and newfound Twitter CEO lost his position as the richest person in the world to Louis Vuitton group chief Bernard Arnault.According to Daily Mail, sources claim Musk hasn’t paid rent at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and other offices in weeks, and the business mogul is attempting to renegotiate the terms of Twitter’s lease with the building’s owner, Shortenstein.Musk is also reconsidering paying severance...
Twitter's San Fran HQ stinks of BO and takeout after Elon Musk stopped paying rent and janitors
Elon Musk has stopped paying for cleaners at Twitter's San Francisco HQ - leaving the office reeking of B.O., fast food - and forcing staff to bring in toilet paper.
Twitter sued for $136,000 in overdue rent at San Francisco office as Musk's wealth shrinks
According to a complaint, Twitter is late on rent at an office space on the edge of Chinatown in San Francisco.
Elon Musk has destroyed more than half of Twitter’s value in a little over 2 months, investor filing suggests
The saga of Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter dominated headlines in 2022. First Musk bid $54.20 for the firm, seemingly a pot joke, then shocked Wall Street by signing a binding merger agreement for that amount, then pulled another shock when he tried to back out of the deal and Twitter sued to compel him to close (when its value looked to be a lot less than his bid). Since Musk took Twitter private, and reportedly laid off half its staff, the value of the social media giant has been unclear. At one point, Musk even warned it could go bankrupt.
‘Time to end this nightmare’: Analyst Dan Ives says Elon Musk will likely step down from Twitter as company is on track to lose roughly $4 billion
Wedbush’s Dan Ives is celebrating the likely end of Elon Musk’s reign as Twitter CEO, arguing it was a “nightmare” for Tesla investors.
Fox40
Richest billionaires in California
(Stacker) – The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%.
2023 has barely started and Amazon, Salesforce, and Vimeo have already announced over 25,000 job cuts
The rash of layoffs come after tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic. But fears of a recession in 2023 have put the brakes on growth.
geekwire.com
The end of ‘everything’ at Amazon: Record layoffs signal new mindset for sprawling tech giant
Amazon, simplify thyself. That was the message to Amazon employees Wednesday from Andy Jassy, signaling a shift in mindset with significant implications for the company’s future. The CEO’s email is making headlines for officially quantifying Amazon’s layoffs — apparently days or weeks sooner than the company had planned, “because...
Elon Musk Becomes First Person In History To Lose $200 Billion: Report
He's still worth a not-too-shabby $137 billion, according to Bloomberg.
Elon Musk downsizes Twitter headquarters to two floors from six
Months after laying off thousands of employees at Twitter, new owner Elon Musk is now downsizing its San Francisco headquarters. The social media platform, which Musk took over in October in a whopping $44 billion deal, has reduced its space by two-thirds at 1355 Market St., the San Francisco Business Times reported, citing the New York Times. After missing rent payments, Twitter has gone from six floors to occupying only two. Twitter laid off about half of its 7,500-employee global workforce in early November, as Musk enacted a drastic cost-cutting plan. This included 800 who were based in San Francisco. Shorenstein...
Amazon CEO says company will layoff more than 18,000 workers
Amazon is laying off 18,000 employees, the tech giant said Wednesday, representing the single largest number of jobs cut at a technology company since the industry began aggressively downsizing last year. In a blog post, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wrote that the staff reductions were set off by the uncertain...
Could Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Pull A Bob Iger And Return As CEO? One Investor Predicts It Will Happen In 2023
Given the steep downturn in Amazon’s stock price and stiff operational challenges ahead, could Jeff Bezos pull a Bob Iger and return as the company’s CEO? One investor is predicting that scenario will play out in 2023. A comeback by Bezos, who handed the reins to longtime company vet Andy Jassy in mid-2021 and became executive chairman, is one of 10 financial market predictions for this year by Michael Batnick, managing partner at Ritholtz Wealth Management. Related Story Showbiz Stocks 2022: WWE Wins Wall Street Battle Royale As Disney, Others Bite The Dust Related Story Fox, News Corp. Sign 20-Year Lease Renewals At New York...
sfstandard.com
Salesforce Cuts 10% of Staff, Closes Offices in Huge Restructuring
Salesforce is laying off 10% of its global workforce and closing some of its offices, the company said on Wednesday. Echoing other tech executives, Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff wrote in a letter that the software giant expanded too quickly during the pandemic and must cut workers now to prepare for an economic downturn.
Why Elon Musk’s ‘X App’ could be an even bigger headache for D.C. than Twitter
Twitter is crashing straight into politics — but Elon Musk’s grandiose next idea could be a full pile-up with the federal government.
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in the United States (January 3, 2023)
As of January 3, 2023, Elon Musk was the wealthiest man in the United States, with an estimated net worth of 146.5 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Warren Buffett (No. 2, $107.6 billion), Jeff Bezos (No. 3, $107.3 billion); and Bill Gates (No. 4, $103.3 billion). Larry Ellison is the...
Salesforce to layoff about 10% of staff in latest round of job cuts in tech industry
In a letter to employees announcing the job cuts, Marc Benioff, Salesforce's chair and co-CEO, admitted to growing headcount too much earlier in the pandemic and said most of the job cuts will take place over the coming weeks.
Amazon to cut 18,000 jobs, largest amount of layoffs in company's history
The most recent wave of job cuts in the tech sector has reached e-commerce giant Amazon. The number of jobs getting cut is larger than originally expected. Amazon said Wednesday that it will be cutting about 18,000 positions, the largest amount of layoffs in the company’s history. Amazon's global...
Twitter sued over $136,260 in unpaid rent after Elon Musk takeover
Elon Musk is trying to slash expenses at Twitter as close to zero as possible while his personal wealth shrinks – and this apparently has included falling behind on rent payments at the company’s offices. Twitter owes $136,260 (£113,601) in overdue rent on its offices on the 30th...
A new website compiles salaries for jobs at 700 top tech firms, from Amazon to Google — see what your job is worth
Comprehensive.io gathers pay ranges, which companies must now list on job posts in tech hubs like NYC and California, at firms like Amazon and Netflix.
Black WSJ Reporter Handcuffed While Interviewing Bank Customers: Video
'There was a very real feeling that my life could be in danger for doing nothing more than standing outside of bank trying to do my job,' said Dion Rabouin, a Wall Street Journal finance reporter.
