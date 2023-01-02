Global Cryptocurrency Trade Volumes Saw a Significant Decline in December 2022

According to onchain research, wallets connected to Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced co-founder of FTX, transferred a significant number of previously unreported transactions across various blockchains. The transfers were discovered by Conor Grogan, a director at Coinbase, and while most of the transactions took place on Dec. 28, there was some recent activity in the first few days of the new year.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO