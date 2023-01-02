Global Cryptocurrency Trade Volumes Saw a Significant Decline in December 2022

Read full article on original website
Biggest Movers: SOL up 15%, as Bullish Sentiment Continues to Rise
Solana extended recent gains on Wednesday, as the token rose by as much as 15% in today’s session. The move saw prices hit their highest point since mid-December, and comes as market sentiment has shifted in a bullish direction. Cardano was also in the green, as it hit a one-week high today.
Unreported Transactions Linked to Disgraced FTX Co-Founder Revealed by Onchain Investigation
According to onchain research, wallets connected to Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced co-founder of FTX, transferred a significant number of previously unreported transactions across various blockchains. The transfers were discovered by Conor Grogan, a director at Coinbase, and while most of the transactions took place on Dec. 28, there was some recent activity in the first few days of the new year.
Economic Report: U.S. job growth seen slowing to 180,000 in December, but that’s still too much for the Fed
The U.S. jobs market is cooling off, but it’s still quite strong. Too strong, in fact, for the Federal Reserve. The central bank wants to see hiring slow even further to help prevent persistently high inflation. Here’s what to watch in the December employment report on Friday morning:
Market Extra: ‘Old habits die hard’: Traders take second look at 5%-plus U.S. interest rate by March
It’s taken financial markets almost four months to register the likelihood that U.S. interest rates could rise above 5% by March, the highest level since 2006, but that moment may finally be arriving. The bond market was one of the first places to display this realization: On Thursday, rates...
