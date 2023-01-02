11-year-old girl killed in New Year's shooting identified by family

UPDATE: 1/2/2023, 1:41 p.m.

The 11-year-old girl in the shooting has been identified by her father as Ambthyst Silva.

UPDATE: 1/2/2023, 6:23 a.m.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the city's first homicide of the year.

Detectives issued arrest warrants for 29-year-old Deonis Poindexter and 43-year-old Jacob Leal on January 2, 2023.

"Investigators with our Criminal Investigation Division have worked diligently since the shooting to identify and locate the individuals responsible," said CCPD in a release.

Investigators said the two offenders illegally discharged their firearms in the direction of several residences on New Year's Eve.

An 11-year-old girl died from her injuries after celebratory gunfire in the south Corpus Christi area struck the child.

Poindexter and Leal were charged with Deadly Conduct Discharging a Firearm (3rd-degree felony-$75,000 bond).

"Charges may be upgraded at a later time, pending further investigation," said officials.

Both men were transported to the main police station to be interviewed before being booked into the Nueces County Jail.