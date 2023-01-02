ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Missing 75-year-old Roswell man found safe, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. - Roswell police said a 75-year-old man who was missing for over half a day was found safe. Officials said 75-year-old Ciro Morales was safely located and reunited with family members after he was last seen on a doorbell camera walking away from his home near Etris Road and Cox Road just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
fox5atlanta.com

Family hopes second suspect in murder of 2 teens caught soon

ATLANTA - It has been nearly three weeks since a deadly double shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. The shooting claimed the lives of 16-year-old Justin Powell and 14-year-old Malik Grover. Police say Powell's killer has been caught, but investigators say they are still searching for the person responsible...
11Alive

BOLO issued for missing woman: Clayton County police

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have issued a BOLO for a missing woman. Eustacia Browne, 27, was last seen Dec. 26 in the 900th block of Loch Forest Way in Riverdale, according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department. Browne, who was last seen...
fox5atlanta.com

Ex-Cook Out employee recovers from SE Atlanta stabbing

ATLANTA - 29-year-old Shaquanda Franks is still dealing with her stab wounds nearly a month after police say she was attacked at work. Her sister, Dominiqua Franks, tells FOX 5 it was a domestic situation that escalated when a coworker got involved. "I'm uncomfortable being right here, as I speak,...
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta man found dead in trunk, police offer reward for info

ATLANTA - A year after an Atlanta police officer said he found a man dead in the trunk of his abandoned vehicle, investigators are asking the public to help identify a suspect in the case. On Dec. 31, 2021, Jeffrey Moore's gray Dodge Charger was located in the area of...
