Woman walking her dog finds man shot to death inside car at DeKalb park
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car at a DeKalb County park. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Shoal Creek Park, where the victim was discovered by a woman who was walking her dog Friday morning. [DOWNLOAD:...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 75-year-old Roswell man found safe, police say
ROSWELL, Ga. - Roswell police said a 75-year-old man who was missing for over half a day was found safe. Officials said 75-year-old Ciro Morales was safely located and reunited with family members after he was last seen on a doorbell camera walking away from his home near Etris Road and Cox Road just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
fox5atlanta.com
Man barricaded inside Atlanta home said he wanted to get into a shootout, police say
ATLANTA - Police said officers arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a southeast Atlanta home on Friday morning. A SWAT team responded to a home on Martin Street and the standoff lasted about four hours. Police said the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute between the man and a...
fox5atlanta.com
Family hopes second suspect in murder of 2 teens caught soon
ATLANTA - It has been nearly three weeks since a deadly double shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. The shooting claimed the lives of 16-year-old Justin Powell and 14-year-old Malik Grover. Police say Powell's killer has been caught, but investigators say they are still searching for the person responsible...
Police seek answers, increase reward after Atlanta man found dead in trunk
Atlanta police announced they increased the reward to $5,000 to help identify a suspect in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Jeffrey Moore on New Year’s Eve in 2021.
SWAT standoff in SE Atlanta ends with barricaded man in police custody
A domestic call that led a man to barricade himself in an apartment in southeast Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood has forced a standoff with heavily armed police Friday morning.
Surveillance video shows moments truck plowed into Atlanta home with 4 children inside
ATLANTA — Doorbell cam video shows the moments a truck plowed into a northwest Atlanta house with four children inside Tuesday night. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the home on Hamilton E. Holmes Drive Thursday, where the house is now boarded up. and workers have started to put in new windows.
BOLO issued for missing woman: Clayton County police
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have issued a BOLO for a missing woman. Eustacia Browne, 27, was last seen Dec. 26 in the 900th block of Loch Forest Way in Riverdale, according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department. Browne, who was last seen...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot, beaten by people who thought he was a burglar had 'medical condition,' police say
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - Police in Snellville said officers found a man had been chased, shot and beaten by two people who accused him of trying to break into their home. Police said the injured man didn't commit any crimes because a medical condition caused him to forget where he lived. Police charged the other two instead.
Felony rape suspect taken into custody in DeKalb County neighborhood after hours-long standoff
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A large police presence spotted in a cul-de-sac in DeKalb County Friday afternoon concerned neighbors. The scene, which played out for hours, led to the arrest of a 2021 rape suspect, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. Multiple police cars, SWAT vehicles, and other...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for shooters who killed a grandmother cashing in a lottery ticket
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, Lashunder Edge would have turned 65 years old. But almost one year ago, she got caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta. Edge’s niece Carletta Ford tells Atlanta News First her aunt was walking to a gas station...
9-year-old hit by car was on the way to sign up for basketball game, died in mother’s arms, dad says
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — The father of a 9-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run earlier this week says he died in his mother’s arms. Jamal Dean was hit by a car outside a recreation center on Cleveland Avenue in southeast Atlanta on Tuesday. Channel 2′s Tom Jones...
School bus crash leaves multiple people injured in Gwinnett County, police say
ATLANTA — A school bus crash shut down Hamilton Mill Road at Bart Johnson Road Friday morning and left three people injured, according to Gwinnett County Police. Gwinnett County Police tweeted about the incident just after 7:20 a.m. Officers said no children were on board; however, they are calling...
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting at Perimeter Mall injures at least 1 person
Dunwoody police say at least one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting at Perimeter Mall. Police confirmed at least one person was taken into custody.
Driver in Lamborghini SUV nearly hits officer before crashing and running from scene, police say
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs police officer was nearly hit by a driver who then sped away – but didn’t get very far. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. The officer said they were out patrolling in their cruiser when they were almost hit...
fox5atlanta.com
Ex-Cook Out employee recovers from SE Atlanta stabbing
ATLANTA - 29-year-old Shaquanda Franks is still dealing with her stab wounds nearly a month after police say she was attacked at work. Her sister, Dominiqua Franks, tells FOX 5 it was a domestic situation that escalated when a coworker got involved. "I'm uncomfortable being right here, as I speak,...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta man found dead in trunk, police offer reward for info
ATLANTA - A year after an Atlanta police officer said he found a man dead in the trunk of his abandoned vehicle, investigators are asking the public to help identify a suspect in the case. On Dec. 31, 2021, Jeffrey Moore's gray Dodge Charger was located in the area of...
fox5atlanta.com
Police hope new sketch will help identify man found dead along Clayton County roadway
JONESBORO, Ga. - Police are hoping a new sketch created by a forensic artist will help in identifying a man found dead in Clayton County last November. The man’s body was found in the 600 block of Hunter Ridge Drive in Jonesboro. Clayton County police say the body was badly decomposed.
Police looking to identify man who left kittens outside Georgia Dunkin’ Donuts
HIRAM, Ga. — Hiram police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say left kittens outside a donut shop. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On New Year’s Eve, police say a man left a pet carrier with four kittens...
'I'm tired of feeling violated in my own home' | APD search for person pretending to be security guard
ATLANTA — A person disguising themself as a security guard in Atlanta is on the police's radar after showing up at Buckhead residences. There are two complaints so far, but after digging deeper - it's much more widespread than the duo. "I just think she's very, very bold," A...
