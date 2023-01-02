ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax County, NC

Judge rules in county's favor on 911 center funding issue

The city of Roanoke Rapids will have to continue its financial support of the Halifax County 911 Center after a superior court judge Wednesday ruled in the county’s favor on a complaint the city filed challenging the county’s practice of charging for 911 service. The Halifax County Clerk...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Pomp Boys plaintiffs seek more than $1 million in damages

The plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Pomp Boys Motors are seeking more than $1 million in damages, their attorneys said in a document asking that the case be designated as exceptional and that it be assigned to a judge with extensive experience in complex business cases. The lawsuit was filed...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Man wanted by Halifax Co. deputies arrested in North Carolina

HALIFAX, Va. (WSET) — A man who Halifax County Sheriff's Office says is armed and dangerous has been arrested. Deputies alerted the public they were looking for Alan Leon Brandon on Thursday. The department shared on Facebook that Brandon was found in Person County, North Carolina. No immediate details...
PERSON COUNTY, NC
Brotherhood of Warrenton plans MLK Unity Day Luncheon

The Brotherhood of Warrenton will host an MLK Unity Day Luncheon on Monday, Jan. 16, at noon at the Warren County Middle School Cafeteria. The keynote speaker will be Pastor Eddie W. Lawrence of the Greenwood Baptist Church in Warrenton. Music will be rendered by local vocalists from Warren County, Angela Neal Williams, Elder Allen F. Brown and more. Awards will be presented to some of Warren County’s entrepreneurs.
WARRENTON, NC
Commissioners pass resolution opposing closing of Halifax bank

Halifax County commissioners today supported a resolution to keep the Halifax Truist Bank branch from closing. County Manager Dia Denton told the board the bank on King Street is slated to close at the end of March. “There’s been some conversations between the town of Halifax, Halifax County, and some...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
Welcome Zy’yeer!!

AHOSKIE – Zy’yeer Hicks is the first baby of the New Year here at ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan Hospital. Born at 9:11 p.m. on Jan. 1, Zy’yeer is the hospital’s first baby born in 2023. Zy’yeer weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces and is 20 inches...
AHOSKIE, NC
RRPD roundup: Card theft; defrauding innkeeper

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. On November 30 around 10 a.m. a man and woman took a victim’s financial card from their purse and used it without permission. The crime occurred at a business in the area of Premier Boulevard. Police...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Former RR teacher fully funds Wesleyan endowment

Nancy S. Parker, a 1970 graduate of North Carolina Wesleyan and a former Roanoke Rapids teacher, has fully funded the new Nancy S. Parker Endowment at NCWU. The scholarship will be awarded to NCWU students, preferably majoring in math or education, from Halifax or Northampton counties. After graduating from NC...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Rocky Mount police investigate homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they’re investigating a homicide after responding to a call about a fight and finding a man dead. Police say around 8:22 pm Thursday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Barbara Maurice Burn Lee

Barbara Maurice Burm Lee, 74, of Roanoke Rapids passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her home. Barbara was born December 1, 1948, in Halifax County to the late Victor Burm, Sr. and Blanche Cullins Burm. She was also preceded in death by her longtime companion, Louis “Dick” Moore; Shorty Lee; her daughter, Emma Lee; her grandson, T.J. Nelson, her brother, Ronnie Ellis and a longtime friend Peggy Parker.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Man wanted for two Rocky Mount store robberies

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have a suspect in two business robberies that happened within 10 minutes of each other. Jeremy Johnson is considered armed and dangerous, police said. The 36-year-old man is wanted for holding up the Kangaroo on South Wesleyan Boulevard early last...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Several arrests in Rocky Mount drug bust

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Several people were arrested Wednesday on drug charges in Rocky Mount. Rocky Mount Police, the Violent Crime and Gang Task Force and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charlie Parker, Aaron Wiggins, Jaheim Watson and Levon Parker on a variety of drug charges after searching a home at 1508 Fountain Street.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Wilson resigns as Gates County Manager

GATESVILLE – Tim Wilson is resigning his position as Gates County Manager. The Gates County Board of Commissioners received that notification today (Thursday). Per a press release sent this afternoon, the release stated that Wilson “resigned under the terms and conditions of his employment contract with the county.” There was no mention within the press release as to why Wilson chose to resign.
GATES COUNTY, NC
City considers new agreement for inspections, code enforcement

Roanoke Rapids City Council during its work session Tuesday night discussed several matters that will be brought up in more detail at its January 17 regular meeting. One of the issues is crafting a new interlocal agreement for inspection and code enforcement services. In a memo to the council prepared...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Bertie County launches new program to help crack down on criminal activity

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Bertie county has launched a new program that allows citizens to contribute their surveillance cameras to help with criminal investigations. “When crime happens it’ll lead police in the right direction instead of having to depend on witnesses it can be cameras instead of people,” said Darren Cherry, a resident of Bertie County.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
Traffic stops lead to multiple arrests

Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
KINSTON, NC

