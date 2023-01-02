Immune therapies have rewritten the game when it comes to cancer treatment, earning the “fifth pillar” label next to more tried and true treatments like radiation therapy, surgery, and chemotherapy. And no immunotherapy has garnered quite the same excitement as CAR T-cell therapy, first approved in 2017 by the Food and Drug Administration to treat a form of acute lymphoblastic leukemia. At the time, then-FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb called the approval “a new frontier in medical innovation,” and it seemed like the possibilities for CAR T were near-endless.Flash-forward almost six years, and six therapies have been approved for blood cancers,...

3 DAYS AGO