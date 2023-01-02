Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Cancer treatment: Compound found in potatoes, tomatoes may lead to new drugs
Many cancers are treatable, particularly if caught early, but there are few treatment options for certain forms of cancer. The quest for new cancer treatments means that researchers look for new compounds to test that might have anti-cancer properties. In a recent research review, scientists examined the potential for cancer...
Healthline
Does Bladder Cancer Spread Quickly?
Bladder cancer spreads at different speeds depending on the type of bladder cancer you have. Urothelial bladder cancer is slow to spread, while other types are much faster. Urothelial bladder cancer is the most common type of bladder cancer. It typically doesn’t spread very quickly. However, other types of bladder cancer, such as adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and small cell carcinoma, spread much faster.
Our Most Promising Cancer Treatment Hasn’t Met Expectations. That Could Change in 2023.
Immune therapies have rewritten the game when it comes to cancer treatment, earning the “fifth pillar” label next to more tried and true treatments like radiation therapy, surgery, and chemotherapy. And no immunotherapy has garnered quite the same excitement as CAR T-cell therapy, first approved in 2017 by the Food and Drug Administration to treat a form of acute lymphoblastic leukemia. At the time, then-FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb called the approval “a new frontier in medical innovation,” and it seemed like the possibilities for CAR T were near-endless.Flash-forward almost six years, and six therapies have been approved for blood cancers,...
Good News Network
In a World First, Scientists Use Artificial DNA to Kill Cancer Cells
Japanese oncologists have used artificial DNA in a whole new way to naturally kill cancer cells by helping the immune system identify them. The whole reason cancer is as lethal as it is is because the immune system doesn’t act upon cancer cells and tumors, disguised as they are to look like normal cells.
MedicalXpress
Scientists develop a cancer vaccine to simultaneously kill and prevent brain cancer
Scientists are harnessing a new way to turn cancer cells into potent, anti-cancer agents. In the latest work from the lab of Khalid Shah, MS, Ph.D., at Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, investigators have developed a new cell therapy approach to eliminate established tumors and induce long-term immunity, training the immune system so that it can prevent cancer from recurring. The team tested their dual-action, cancer-killing vaccine in an advanced mouse model of the deadly brain cancer glioblastoma, with promising results. Findings are published in Science Translational Medicine.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Signs of Cancer in the Neck?
Some of the common signs of cancer in the neck include:. These symptoms could be signs of other less serious medical conditions. Consult your dentist or doctor to identify the exact cause of these symptoms. The signs could be specific depending on the location of the cancerous tumor. Symptoms of...
Rep. Jamie Raskin cancer diagnosis: What is diffuse large-B cell lymphoma?
Rep. Jamie Raskin on Wednesday announced that he has been diagnosed with a type of lymphoma. Raskin, D-Maryland, said in a statement that “After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer. “I am...
How Is Lung Cancer Treated?
The type of lung cancer you have and stage of cancer you are in will determine your treatment plan. Treatments may include surgery, chemotherapy, and more.
Basics on Colon and Rectal Cancer
Colon and rectal cancer, collectively known as colorectal cancer, develop when cells grow out of control in the colon or rectum, sections of the large intestine. Cancer may also arise elsewhere and spread to the intestines. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States,...
Healthline
Can a CT Scan Accurately Detect and Monitor Bladder Cancer?
Computed tomography (CT) scans are imaging tests that are very effective in detecting and monitoring bladder cancer. Bladder cancer is a type of urinary tract cancer. It affects the bladder’s lining or muscle because of cells that develop abnormally. Bladder cancer occurs more frequently in males. Symptoms can include:
Medical News Today
Late-stage melanoma: Experimental drug combo puts 50% of patients into remission
Researchers tested the efficacy of a drug combination for treating stage IV melanoma. They found that 71% of patients responded to the drug combination, and 50% had complete remission. The drug combination is now entering a larger trial with a more diverse cohort. in its early stages, stage IV melanoma...
scitechdaily.com
Cancer-Fighting Nanoparticles: A New Weapon in the Fight Against Disease
Researchers have developed cancer-fighting nanoparticles that can deliver innovative chemoimmunotherapy. According to a new study published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology, researchers at the University of Pittsburgh have developed cancer-fighting nanoparticles that simultaneously deliver chemotherapy and a novel immunotherapy. The new immunotherapy, which silences a gene involved in immunosuppression, has...
scitechdaily.com
Cancer Research Breakthrough: Scientists Create First Human Bone Marrow ‘Organoids’
Researchers at Oxford University and the University of Birmingham have made a major breakthrough in cancer treatment by creating the first human bone marrow “organoids” that accurately replicate the key features of human bone marrow. The technology, which is the subject of a patent application filed by the University of Birmingham Enterprise, enables the simultaneous screening of multiple anti-cancer drugs and the testing of personalized treatments for individual cancer patients.
The Herald News
Drug Approved to Help Young Patients Battle a Rare Cancer
MONDAY, Jan. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Children and adults with a rare type of soft tissue cancer will now have a new treatment option that could have a big impact. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the immunotherapy drug atezolizumab (Tecentriq) for use in patients with advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma (ASPS) that has spread to other parts of the body or cannot be removed by surgery. ...
ScienceBlog.com
Killing cancer with cancer: Vaccine destroys brain tumors in mouse model
Scientists at Brigham and Women’s Hospital are harnessing a new way to turn cancer cells into potent, anti-cancer agents. From the lab of Khalid Shah, Harvard-affiliated BWH investigators have developed a new cell therapy approach to eliminate established tumors and induce long-term immunity, training the immune system so that it can prevent cancer from recurring. The team tested their dual-action, cancer-killing vaccine in an advanced mouse model of the deadly brain cancer glioblastoma, with promising results. Findings are published in Science Translational Medicine.
New cancer vaccine makes cancer cells kill their own family
Imagine experiencing multiple painful headaches every single day. Sometimes those headaches even feel like somebody is stabbing a pin or a knife inside your head, and you can’t do anything about it. How would you feel?. Unfortunately, that’s the kind of pain many brain cancer patients have to deal...
MedicalXpress
New AI-based biomarker can help predict immunotherapy response for patients with lung cancer
In a retrospective study, a team of researchers from several health care systems and universities, including Emory University, has discovered a new artificial intelligence (AI)-derived biomarker that uses routine imaging scans to help predict which patients with lung cancer will respond to immunotherapy. The findings, which were published in a recent article in the journal Science Advances, not only offer guidance for patients and their physicians making treatment decisions, but can also curtail the financial burden associated with immunotherapy.
labroots.com
Dual-Action Cancer Vaccine Targets Brain Tumors Directly
Scientists have developed a new, targeted strategy to eliminate brain tumors and prevent future recurrences of brain cancer. The treatment is a dual-action vaccine that utilizes cell therapy. Cancer vaccines typically utilize inactivated tumor cells. This vaccine, developed by the lab of Khalid Shah, MS, PhD, at Brigham and Women’s...
dallasexpress.com
Scientists May be Close to Cancer Vaccine
Doctors are reportedly one step closer to treating and preventing glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer. The new research, published Wednesday in Science Translational Medicine, represents the culmination of decades of cancer treatment research. Harvard University scientists developed the apparently promising vaccine by genetically engineering brain cancer cells. Perhaps most...
New Clinical Tool Identifies Patients at High Risk for Blood Cancer
Clonal hematopoiesis (CH) is a recently characterized condition in which the genetic mutations associated with leukemia and other blood cancers are found in the blood of individuals without cancer. This pre-cancerous state is fairly common — for example, it’s present in roughly 15% of people over age 65 — but only a small percentage, around 4%, will go on to develop blood cancer. Because there is no robust, rigorous way to assess risk, clinicians have struggled to advise CH patients on what the future could hold.
