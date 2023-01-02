ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxsanantonio.com

FOUND: Police say the 15-year-old was safely located

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a missing teenage girl last seen Thursday on the West Side. San Antonio Police are looking for Neveah Terrazas, 15, who was last seen on Potosi Street near South Laredo Street. Neveah is 5 foot, 9 inches tall, 210 pounds with straight shoulder...
Pleasanton Express

ACSO solves murder in 48 hours; two arrested

Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward held a press conference today regarding the arrest of David Taije Castleberry, 25, and Clarissa Guillen, 21, for the murder of Lucio Carmona, 25, of San Antonio. The two were arrested by the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) within 48 hours of the murder and are currently in the Atascosa County Jail held on an $800,000 bond.
KSAT 12

Footage shows Edgewood ISD police officer putting knee on neck of teen

Cell phone camera footage shows an Edgewood Independent School District Police Department officer kneeling on the neck of a teenager following a fight off campus. The video, obtained by KSAT investigates, shows the unnamed officer using the controversial knee-on-neck restraint Nov. 11, as he and another officer attempted to put handcuffs on the teen.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man ran inside south-side bar for help after being robbed, shot multiple times

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man ran inside a south-side bar for help after being shot multiple times. It happened around 2:14 a.m. on the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue at Mustang Sally's, according to police. When officers arrived at the location for reports of a shooting in progress, they were told the victim had been walking to his car when a suspect approached him, and robbed him.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD: One man dead after shooting near downtown

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and no one in custody after a Tuesday-evening shooting just north of downtown, San Antonio authorities say. According to officials with the San Antonio Police Department, officers arrived to the 800 block of Euclid and found an unidentified man in a vehicle dead from multiple gunshot wounds. It's unknown if there were any other passengers in the car during the gunfire.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

