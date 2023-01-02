Read full article on original website
Police search for suspect who shot 19-year-old at basketball court
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a man who shot a 19-year-old on the north side. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday on Parkstone Boulevard. When police arrived, they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the arm. Authorities said that...
Fight leads to shooting inside south San Antonio bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A fight led to a shooting inside a south-side bar, leaving one man in critical condition. The San Antonio Police Department said it happened at a bar on South Presa around 1 a.m. on Friday. Authorities said they have detained everyone for questioning believed to have...
Traffic stop leads to chase; driver in jail on multiple charges
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — What started as a traffic stop in Bexar County turned into a chase. Now, the suspect is in jail facing multiple charges. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Jessica Grim was arrested on Tuesday. She had a drug warrant, and reportedly took off when deputies tried to pull her over.
Police need your help finding suspect who shot, killed man
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in identifying a murder suspect who shot and killed a 21-year-old man on the west-side back in December. It happened on December 16 on the 5600 block of Culebra Rd near Callaghan Rd. Police say the victim, Brandon...
FOUND: Police say the 15-year-old was safely located
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a missing teenage girl last seen Thursday on the West Side. San Antonio Police are looking for Neveah Terrazas, 15, who was last seen on Potosi Street near South Laredo Street. Neveah is 5 foot, 9 inches tall, 210 pounds with straight shoulder...
Student in custody after social media posts go around implying harm against students
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Independent School District student is in custody after social media posts were going around implying harm against other high school students. Both Brackenridge and Highlands High School campuses were affected. However, SAISD Police Department said the threats were not credible and everyone is safe.
ACSO solves murder in 48 hours; two arrested
Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward held a press conference today regarding the arrest of David Taije Castleberry, 25, and Clarissa Guillen, 21, for the murder of Lucio Carmona, 25, of San Antonio. The two were arrested by the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) within 48 hours of the murder and are currently in the Atascosa County Jail held on an $800,000 bond.
Police warn of kidnapping scheme in the San Antonio area
SCHERTZ, Texas — A local police department is warning about a twisted new scheme to get money from you. They say someone calls, telling victims their loved one has been kidnapped, then demands money for their safe return. Only, it’s not true. Schertz Police are investigating several incidents...
SAPD: Man arrested after sending explicit online messages to underage girl
SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of sending explicit messages online to a 15-year-old girl and trying to meet with her in person is now in custody, according to San Antonio police. Jonathan Corona, 33, is charged with online solicitation of a minor. Police said Corona was messaging the...
Video footage shows Edgewood ISD police pinning down teen with knee to his neck after officer assaulted
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A local television station is releasing cell phone video footage of a teenager being held down by an Edgewood Independent School District police officer who had his knee to the teens neck after a fight on the ground. KSAT-TV reports the footage was taken...
One person believed to be dead after 18-wheeler flips, catches on fire
SAN ANTONIO — One person is believed to be dead after an 18-wheeler flipped over and caught on fire on the city's east side. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on the Interstate 35 to the Loop 410 railway going southbound. The San Antonio Police Department said witnesses saw the...
Footage shows Edgewood ISD police officer putting knee on neck of teen
Cell phone camera footage shows an Edgewood Independent School District Police Department officer kneeling on the neck of a teenager following a fight off campus. The video, obtained by KSAT investigates, shows the unnamed officer using the controversial knee-on-neck restraint Nov. 11, as he and another officer attempted to put handcuffs on the teen.
Man ran inside south-side bar for help after being robbed, shot multiple times
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man ran inside a south-side bar for help after being shot multiple times. It happened around 2:14 a.m. on the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue at Mustang Sally's, according to police. When officers arrived at the location for reports of a shooting in progress, they were told the victim had been walking to his car when a suspect approached him, and robbed him.
Fire breaks out in garage; family's cat passes away
SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters rushed to a house fire where six people were asleep inside. Sadly, their cat died in the fire. It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday on Roark Drive on the city's east side. The San Antonio Fire Department said the fire broke out in the...
San Antonio man captures photo and stops to help at semitruck crash site
SAN ANTONIO — A local Army Medic said he rushed to try and save the passenger in the overturned 18-wheeler that crashed on the Interstate 35 to the Loop 410 railway going southbound. The driver did survive the fiery wreck that happened Thursday afternoon. All day crews were cleaning...
2 men wanted for aggravated robbery at Walmart on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two men accused of robbing a man at a Walmart on the Northwest Side. Police said the incident happened on Dec. 7 in the 8000 block of Bandera Road. The victim, 35, was approached by two men...
Two suspects charged with murder in shooting death of San Antonio man in Atascosa County
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas - Two people were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death or a San Antonio man on Tuesday. Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said a body was found around 5 p.m. on Tuesday off Tessman Road. Investigators found either puncture or gunshots wounds immediately ordered an autopsy.
Middle school teacher arrested for sending explicit messages to student, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A middle school teacher was arrested Thursday after he was caught sending explicit messages, photos and videos to a 14-year-old student, according to San Antonio police. Lloyd Pegues, 49, was charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. The charge stems from June 2022,...
SAPD: One man dead after shooting near downtown
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and no one in custody after a Tuesday-evening shooting just north of downtown, San Antonio authorities say. According to officials with the San Antonio Police Department, officers arrived to the 800 block of Euclid and found an unidentified man in a vehicle dead from multiple gunshot wounds. It's unknown if there were any other passengers in the car during the gunfire.
San Antonio bar being investigated where Councilman Perry consumed 14 drinks before driving, report says
SAN ANTONIO — Following San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry's DWI arrest stemming from a Nov. 6 crash, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating the bar he was at prior, Evil Olive. Located on the north side, Evil Olive is where Perry consumed 14 alcoholic drinks within a...
