ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

From State College, to the Rose Bowl

By Anderley Penwell, Andrew Clay
DC News Now
DC News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QgSXZ_0k0cII2I00

PASADENA, Ca. (WTAJ) — Penn State junior safety Keaton Ellis is the only Nittany Lion on the roster from State College.

At Rose Bowl Media Day in Pasadena, Ellis spoke about growing up in Happy Valley and how much it means to him to wear the Blue and White.

Allar speaks to the media for the first time

No. 11 Penn State and no. 8 Utah kickoff the 109th Rose Bowl at 5:00 on Monday, January 2.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Gauntlet awaits Nittany Lions

UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — The toughest stretch of the basketball season awaits Micah Shrewsberry’s Nittany Lions as the team gets set to take on no. 1 Purdue this weekend. “I don’t know what I did to somebody in the Big Ten office, but whatever I did, I apologize,” Shrewsberry jokingly said Thursday. After games against […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
DC News Now

Tinsley out, senior declares for NFL Draft

UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) – Midway through through the second quarter Monday, Mitchell Tinsley caught a 10-yard touchdown pass, his final in a Penn State uniform. The senior wide receiver announced he would enter the NFL draft Wednesday, foregoing his final season of elgibility. Tinsley, who transferred to Penn State from Western Kentucky ahead of the […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
DC News Now

DC News Now

40K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy