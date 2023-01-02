From State College, to the Rose Bowl
PASADENA, Ca. (WTAJ) — Penn State junior safety Keaton Ellis is the only Nittany Lion on the roster from State College.
At Rose Bowl Media Day in Pasadena, Ellis spoke about growing up in Happy Valley and how much it means to him to wear the Blue and White.Allar speaks to the media for the first time
No. 11 Penn State and no. 8 Utah kickoff the 109th Rose Bowl at 5:00 on Monday, January 2.
