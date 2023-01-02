Read full article on original website
This New Disney Springs Treat Will Have You Double Check the Date
Just when you thought Gideon’s flavor news bombs were done — they do it, again!. Gideon’s Bakehouse is a popular spot to get giant cookies, cold brew coffee, and huge cake slices in Disney Springs. We were just here a few days ago to try their new flavor for the month of January: The Cookie Butter Butterscotch Cookie. And now, they have us wanting to race back for another announcement!
What’s New at Disney Springs: Treats at Gideon’s Bakehouse, Salt & Straw, and More!
A new year means new experiences, merchandise, and of course — snacks. We’re kicking 2023 off the only way we know how — by visiting the parks and resorts of course. There’s almost always something new to see at Disney Springs, so come with us as we check it all out!
Come With Us To Try the NEW Starbucks Drink in Disney World
If you’re a Starbucks lover, you need to hear this news!. We keep an eye on all the Starbucks news, like new cups online and in the parks, as well as their rewards program changing. Now, Starbucks has added a couple of NEW drinks to its menu! Come with us to check it out!
BREAKING: Is This Disney World’s Answer to the Dining Plan in 2023? Dining Promo Card Details
Since the parks reopened, many Disney World fans have been waiting for the return of the dining plan. Disney announced a while back that the dining plan would come back in the future, but didn’t reveal a date or timeline. We’re still waiting for its grand return, but in the meantime, it looks like Disney World will be featuring a DIFFERENT dining offer?! Let’s get into the details.
2 New Reasons Why You’ll Want To Be in Disneyland on January 9th
January 27th is a HUGE deal for Disney fans. Do you know why?. It’s when The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary celebrations kick off in Disneyland! The celebrations will include lots of decorations; new outfits for Mickey, Minnie, and the gang; and the opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway on the West Coast. There are even going to be 2 NEW nighttime shows for the occasion! The party will also include some specialty treats and souvenirs. Learn about the first of these new items here!
BREAKING: The NEW Disney World Dining Package Is Now Available For Booking
The Disney Dining Plan has still not returned, despite what Disney previously announced. While we (not-so-patiently) wait for it to come back, there is a small sliver of good news — Disney has announced a DIFFERENT dining offer will be available soon! We heard this offer was on the way, and now it’s officially here — we’re sharing all the details and info you need to know about the new Dining Promo Card deal for Disney World.
Best Restaurants Near Disney World
If you know anything about DFB it’s that we LOVE talking about Disney food. From icons like plastic cheese and Mickey ice cream bars to underrated restaurants hiding in Disney World, we cover it all! But what if you’re looking to escape Disney World for a meal? What if you’ve eaten at every Disney World restaurant and want to try something new? That’s why we’re talking about the best restaurants you can find near Disney World!
See How EMPTY Hollywood Studios Is During an After Hours Event
The time has FINALLY come — After Hours events are BACK in Disney World!. When Disney World reopened after the park closures, not all entertainment offerings came back at once. Disney announced that After Hours Events would be returning to the parks in January 2023, and that day is officially here! It has all kicked off at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, so come with us as we see what crowds and wait times are like at the very FIRST returning After Hours Event!
How You Can Celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary
It’s officially 2023, which means Disney fans around the world are celebrating a CENTURY of The Walt Disney Company! This is a huge milestone, and Disney is inviting fans to share and celebrate the ways in which Disney has become part of their lives. Whether you’re an avid park-goer,...
DFB Video: 15 Mistakes to Avoid in Disney World in 2023
I’ve gotta warn you about THESE Disney World mistakes you may encounter in 2023… before it’s TOO LATE. Check out our video below about the 15 Mistakes to Avoid in Disney World in 2023. Are you a DFB Video subscriber? If you hit the button below, you...
100th Anniversary Popcorn Bucket Releasing Soon For Disney Magic Key Holders
Disneyland Resort is going ALL out for the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary. The resort will be getting special snacks, TWO new nighttime shows, and a new look for Sleeping Beauty Castle. Magic Key Holders will also get some special 100th anniversary perks, and one of the first is set to arrive SOON.
Eating at a Michelin-Starred Restaurant Is More Expensive Than Ever Before
A meal at a Michelin three-star restaurant has always included a premium price tag, but heading into 2023, these temples of gastronomy are commanding prices never seen before. All across the country, restaurants have had to raise costs thanks to various factors: the tight labor market, the war in Ukraine, a slowed-down global supply chain. It’s especially acute at the country’s very best fine dining establishments because of how labor intensive these restaurants tend to be. You need plenty of hands to hold all those tweezers, after all. In New York, for example, Thomas Keller’s Per Se is raising its base...
You Can Fly to Disney World for CHEAP — But You’ll Want to Hurry!
We know the feeling! Whether you’re heading to Disney World or somewhere else, flying might be the fastest way to get there — but it can also be expensive. Luckily, we’ve found a NEW deal on flights that could save you money if you act quickly!. Breeze...
NEWS: Virtual Queue Announced for NEW Disneyland World Of Color Show!
Believe it or not, The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year!. Disney knows how to celebrate, and we’ve already seen some sneak peeks about what we can expect in terms of decor, merchandise, food, and more. Disney just released new details about a new nighttime spectacular coming to Disneyland, and now we know exactly how you’ll be able to view it!
Everything Included With Your After Hours Event Ticket at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
After Hours Events are officially back in Disney World, and they’ve kicked off with After Hours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. These are ticketed events that allow guests to have a few extra hours in the parks. We’ve been keeping a close eye on all the dates that sell...
NEWS: Beaches & Cream Offering Modified Menu After Kitchen Fire in Disney World
Disney World may be the Most Magical Place on Earth, but that doesn’t mean things can’t go wrong from time to time. Whether it’s a ride malfunction, a technical glitch that disrupts how you pay in the parks, or something else — we’ve seen some mishaps occur in Disney World occasionally. Recently, a kitchen fire broke out at a popular dining spot but Disney shared that Cast Members and guests were safe. Come with us to see how Beaches & Cream is serving guests the day after experiencing a kitchen fire!
New Disney 50th Anniversary MagicBand+ Released Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney World and Disneyland recently introduced MagicBand+ and we tend to find new designs quite often! It can be hard not to purchase a new MagicBand+ every time you visit, with fun designs featuring favorite parks, snacks, and Disney characters. Now, found a MagicBand+ that is perfect for fans of Disney World who are seeking some vintage flare!
Figment Popcorn Bucket Returning to 2023 EPCOT Festival of the Arts!
It was 2022 — Disney World had mostly returned to some sense of normalcy following the park closures, and then…. MASS CHAOS ENSUED. Who had any idea that such a small, seemingly insignificant popcorn bucket could wreak havoc on the Disney community?! The Figment Popcorn Bucket was the HOTTEST commodity at last year’s EPCOT Festival of the Arts, and we just learned that Figgy will be BACK for 2023!
A Disney’s Hollywood Studios Attraction Has Been CLOSED ALL WEEK
UPDATE: The attraction opened mid-day on January 6th, 2023. This weekend, many runners have arrived for the 2023 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend. Unfortunately, over in Hollywood Studios, a different race isn’t going as planned. Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy is a show featuring the star of Cars that many...
Add Some Magic to Your Morning With These NEW Disney Mugs
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Among all of the amazing merchandise that can be purchased at Disney, coffee mugs are definitely some of our favorites. Purchasing mugs with your favorite Disney quotes and characters is a sure way to add some extra magic to your day!
