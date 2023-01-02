Six women have been arrested in connection with the death of a one-year-old boy at a nursery in Dudley.West Midlands Police said the young boy’s death at the nursery in Bourne Street on 9 December is being treated as suspicious.The criminal investigation was launched following a visit by Ofsted after the boy’s death. The nursery has been closed by Ofsted along with other linked premises.Three women – aged 20, 23 and 50 – were arrested on 16 December on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.They were later released on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue, the force said. A further three - aged 51, 53 and 57 - were arrested on Wednesday, two on suspicion of corporate manslaughter and one on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. A spokesperson from the force said: “We are treating the death of a one-year-old boy on 9 December at a Dudley nursery as suspicious and an investigation is under way.“The family of the baby boy is being supported by specially trained officers. “A post mortem has taken place but further tests will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.”

