Indy100

Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried

Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Member of crew drugging and robbing NYC clubgoers hit with murder charges

A member of a violent Manhattan robbery crew that targets patrons at Big Apple nightclubs — including gay bars — has been arrested and charged with murder in the overdose deaths of two partygoers, police said Thursday. Kenwood Allen, 33, is allegedly part of the vicious gang that has been drugging inebriated revelers and robbing them — with at least 26 attacks since March. “They target their victims leaving bars, offering drugs in some cases, then either through force or when the victim passes out, they remove jewelry, money, high-end watches and phones from their victims,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at...
MANHATTAN, NY
truecrimedaily

Material witness in Iowa homicide case reportedly found dead

DES MOINES, Iowa (TCD) -- A material witness in connection with the death of a Des Moines Public Schools employee was reportedly found dead. According to a news release from the Des Moines Police Department, on Dec. 12, officers performed a welfare check at a home, where they found Natasha Williams deceased. Several days later, on Dec. 16, police said they obtained a material witness warrant for Scott Lowery.
DES MOINES, IA
People

Mass. Man Told Stepson He Thought Girlfriend Was Poisoning His Coffee Shake. Now She's Accused of Murder

Judy Church, 64, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend Leroy Fowler A Massachusetts woman is accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend with ethylene glycol, a compound in antifreeze, deicing fluid, and hydraulic brake fluid. Judy Church, 64, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Leroy Fowler. She is being held without bail and has pleaded not guilty. PEOPLE was not immediately able to reach his lawyer. Church called 911 just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 11 to report that her "boyfriend must have ingested something," "could...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Law & Crime

‘I Was So Wrong’: Ex-NYPD Cop Sentenced to Prison After Leaving 8-Year-Old Son with Special Needs to Freeze to Death in Garage

Thomas Valva was just 8 years old when he froze to death after being hosed down and forced to sleep in the garage of his Long Island home in the middle of winter. Now the boy’s father, 43-year-old former NYPD police officer Michael Valva, may spend the remainder of his days behind bars after a judge in New York sentenced him to 25 years to life in prison .
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Law & Crime

N.C. Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Daughter with Chloroform So He Could Get High

A 37-year-old North Carolina man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after admitting to killing his then-girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in 2017. Adolphus Earl Kimrey II on Monday pleaded guilty to one count each of first-degree murder and felony intentional child abuse in the death of young Mariah Woods, authorities announced. A judge in Onslow County consequently ordered Kimrey to serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility for parole, as per a plea agreement reached between defense attorneys and prosecutors with the county district attorney’s office.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
toofab.com

FBI Releases Letter from Missing 11-Year-Old Girl's 'Devastated and Absolutely Heartbroken' Family Pleading for Help

Madalina Cojocari's parents have already been arrested in her disappearance, after they failed to report her missing for weeks. As the ongoing search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari continues, authorities have released a "personal, handwritten message" from the child's "extended family," pleading with the public for help and thanking everyone for all they've done so far.
CORNELIUS, NC
Law & Crime

Judge Throws the Book at Man Convicted of Raping 12-Year-Old at Knifepoint in Front of Sister and Grandma, Calling it ‘One of the Most Depraved Crimes’ He’d Ever Seen

A 34-year-old man in Washington will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl at knifepoint in front of her grandmother and 16-year-old sister during a home invasion four years ago. Yakima County Judge Jeffrey B. Swann on Tuesday ordered Daniel...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
The Independent

Six women arrested after one-year-old boy dies at nursery

Six women have been arrested in connection with the death of a one-year-old boy at a nursery in Dudley.West Midlands Police said the young boy’s death at the nursery in Bourne Street on 9 December is being treated as suspicious.The criminal investigation was launched following a visit by Ofsted after the boy’s death. The nursery has been closed by Ofsted along with other linked premises.Three women – aged 20, 23 and 50 – were arrested on 16 December on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.They were later released on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue, the force said. A further three - aged 51, 53 and 57 - were arrested on Wednesday, two on suspicion of corporate manslaughter and one on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. A spokesperson from the force said: “We are treating the death of a one-year-old boy on 9 December at a Dudley nursery as suspicious and an investigation is under way.“The family of the baby boy is being supported by specially trained officers. “A post mortem has taken place but further tests will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.”

