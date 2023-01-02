Read full article on original website
Nicholas Snead found submerged in his car in Greensboro creek, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 20-year-old Nicholas Snead of High Point was found submerged in a car off a heavily traveled road Friday, according to Greensboro police. The car was discovered in Buffalo Creek right by a busy section of Wendover Avenue near South Holden Road in the afternoon. Greensboro Police...
Alamance Burlington schools discuss bus safety following hoax 911 calls
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance Burlington parents and school staff are puzzled after a bizarre turn of events involving fake 911 calls about shootings on school buses. Around 4:00 p.m. yesterday, Alamance County communications started getting calls about shootings on school buses. Sheriff's deputies quickly pulled over school buses...
Rockingham County horse recovering after being shot with arrow
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Triad horse returned home after someone shot it in the neck with an arrow. Prim spent several weeks at the vet in Raleigh. Jillian Williams is Prim's owner. Williams' mother Ann Brady helps take care of Prim too. "She's been a very good girl,"...
WXII 12
81-year-old man reported missing in Winston-Salem found
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police officers have found a man who was reported missing. Grover Franklin Shugart Jr., 81, was reported missing Wednesday night. The Winston-Salem Police Department said he was found and is receiving medical treatment. Police said Shugart has a cognitive impairment and they originally issued a...
Student tried to run after body scanner detected loaded gun in backpack at NC high school, sheriff’s office says
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was found on a student at Ragsdale High School on Thursday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s office. At 9:13 a.m., the sheriff’s office says a student set off a body scanner while walking into Ragsdale High School. School staff immediately stopped the student. While officials were inspecting the […]
1 in custody after standoff in Lexington on Tilden Nursery Road, deputies say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in custody after a standoff in Lexington on Tilden Nursery Road, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:45 p.m., deputies got a call reporting shots fired at a home. All of the residents were evacuated except for the 30-year-old man accused of firing the shots. The […]
WSLS
North Carolina man arrested in death of Bedford County woman now charged with first degree murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A North Carolina man has now been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a 28-year-old Bedford County woman, according to court records. Trenton Frye, 28, was originally charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Katlyn Montgomery, 28, of...
One person dead after car found halfway submerged in creek off Wendover Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a car reportedly flipped and crashed into a creek off Wendover Avenue in Greensboro, according to Greensboro Fire. On Friday morning, a passerby reported a car that was upside down in a ditch. When emergency crews arrived, they found the car upside down in a creek, […]
School bus shooting hoax in Alamance County raises concern
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance-Burlington school bus was pulled over after they believed a student made a fake call about shots fired on the bus Wednesday, according to school officials. It happened around 4:00 p.m. Emergency communication services began receiving calls from someone with a 911-only phone about...
Alamance County deputies investigate hoax calls reporting shots fired on school bus
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Alamance County deputies say reports of shots being fired on a school bus on Wednesday are a hoax. Around 4 p.m., Alamance County Communications started getting calls from a 911-only phone reporting shots being fired on a school bus in southern Alamance County. Deputies stopped some buses for well-being checks, […]
Five men arrested in New Year's Day shooting death of 37-year-old Raleigh motorcyclist, arrest warrants show
RALEIGH, N.C. — Arrest warrants show Raleigh police have arrested five men in connection to the New Year's Day shooting death of a 37-year-old man. Martinus Starks, Vidaul Reed, Anthony Cheever, David Stephens and Tyler Grissom are each charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of Jonas Padilla, arrest warrants show.
Missing Winston-Salem man found, receiving medical treatment
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been found after a Silver Alert in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in finding 81-year-old Grover Franklin Shugart Jr. He was last seen at his home on Long Meadow Lane around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a t-shirt, boxer briefs and no shoes. The […]
North Carolina deputies need help to ID these 2 women they say ripped off liquor store
The Granville County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released surveillance images of the women they say stole things from the ABC Store on Lyon Station Road in Creedmoor on Dec. 21.
Man arrested, charged after shooting on Comstock Lane, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged after a person was critically injured in a shooting on Tuesday. According to Greensboro Police Department, Ti’on Conaway has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to […]
rhinotimes.com
Student With Loaded Gun Tries To Enter Ragsdale High School
A Ragsdale student attempted to bring a loaded handgun into Ragsdale High School. Fortunately, school staff and the security officer – with the help of a metal detector – discovered the weapon and prevented the student from entering. The student has been apprehended, but the Guilford County Sheriff’s...
abc45.com
Randolph County Man Breaks House Arrest
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Randolph County Sheriffs Electronic House Arrest (EHA) Officers took Julian Glenn Cross, 29, into custody for violating the conditions of EHA. He was taken before the magistrate and given a $35,000 secured bond plus continued EHA. A first court appearance was scheduled for January 9 in Randolph County District Court.
Injuries reported after teen hit in Winston-Salem while crossing street at Patterson Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen was hit by a vehicle and injured in Winston-Salem on Patterson Avenue on Wednesday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 9 p.m., officers responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian. Arriving officers found a Winston-Salem 18-year-old lying in the road in the 3200 block […]
WXII 12
February hearing pits Belews Creek police widow against city of Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The next step in Cheryl McDonald's multi-year battle with the city of Winston-Salem over line-of-duty death benefits for her late husband, Sgt. Mike McDonald, will take place in Kernersville on Feb. 10 before an Industrial Commissioner, one of the six people tasked with seeing that North Carolina'sWorkers' Compensation Act is followed properly.
abc45.com
Woman Arrested After Traffic Stop in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday at 6:05 p.m., an Alamance County Sheriff conducted a routine traffic stop in the 1700 block of Whites Kennel Rd., south of Burlington. Deputies observed the vehicle was being driving with an expired registration. Deputies say they observed drug paraphernalia in plain view inside...
Greensboro families search for answers in unsolved homicides
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Community Grassroot organizations are working to help police curb violence and solve homicides around Guilford County. Qumara Lee told FOX8 that people need to help and not solely put unsolved homicides on the backs of police. “Stop calling the individuals a snitch that gives information to the police. Stop calling them […]
