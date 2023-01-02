ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Surgical gloves, trash disposal and car cleaning: Bryan Kohberger’s odd behaviour after Idaho murders revealed

Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger was caught dumping trash in his neighbours’ bins in the dead of the night in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered, it has been revealed.The 28-year-old criminal justice PhD student has been charged with the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin that rocked the small, college town of Moscow, Idaho.The net had been closing in on Mr Kohberger for several weeks and he was placed under surveillance by law enforcement for four days leading up to his arrest at his family home in...
MOSCOW, ID
ValleyCentral

Investigation underway after ‘potential threat’ at IDEA Frontier, school says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — IDEA public schools released a statement Friday after a “potential threat” was made at IDEA Frontier. ValleyCentral reached out to IDEA Public Schools, who issued a statement in reference to the potential threat, saying: “On Wednesday, IDEA Frontier was notified of a potential threat made by an individual who was removed […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Fayette County man charged in death of girlfriend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Fayette County man is charged with homicide after the death of his girlfriend.Amy Jo Craig was in the hospital for several months after allegedly being beaten by Thomas Dean inside his Dunbar home in November 2021.She never recovered from her injuries and died last April.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy