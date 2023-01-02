ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 5

Julius
4d ago

On Holidays where shooting guns are the tradition you can't be out after dark walking. You have to be careful driving/walking after dark period.

Reply(2)
2
 

KMOV

Man shoots, kills employee after robbery in Maryland Heights, police say

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) -- An employee of a Maryland Heights business is dead Friday afternoon after a robbery, police said. Maryland Heights Police Chief Bill Carson said a masked and armed man went into the PrideStaff business on Dorsett Road and robbed it. He left out the back door into an alley, and an employee of the business followed him. The employee, 33, got into his car, drove around and found the suspect. The suspect then shot and killed the employee, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
KMOV

Suspect injured after jumping off upper deck of I-64 in overnight police chase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in the hospital after allegedly leading police on a chase and jumping off the upper deck of I-64 before being captured. The suspect had been leading police on a chase from Illinois into Missouri. Officers were able to spike the vehicle but the suspect then made his way into Missouri via I-64. Around 1 a.m., the suspect get out of his vehicle and jumped from the upper deck of westbound I-64 and fell to Market Street in front of the Armory.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

53-year-old woman shot in Dutchtown

ST. LOUIS – A 53-year-old woman was shot in south St. Louis on Wednesday. Police claimed the shooting incident happened at South Grand Boulevard and Delor Street, located in the Dutchtown neighborhood. The woman was shot in her right hip. The police said the woman was conscious and breathing. She was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Teen shot in Walnut Park East neighborhood in critical condition

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 16-year-old boy was found shot in the abdomen inside a home in the Walnut Park East neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of Davison. The boy was taken to the hospital and listed in critical and unstable condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Double shooting in Franklin County leaves two dead

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and a woman were killed in a double shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. A call came in to police around 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Valley Road north of Pacific saying two people had been shot outside. Ronald Cline Jr., who went by “Ronnie” and was 39, was pronounced dead. 34-year-old Leslie Barstow was taken to the hospital by EMS and later pronounced dead.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Several vehicles stolen from Festus dealership overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A dealership in Festus was broken into overnight and several vehicles were stolen. Police say they received a call around 2 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle in front of the Lucas-Smith Chrysler Center. When officers arrived on the scene they located a busted glass door to the showroom. Officers have determined that several vehicles were taken, including at least two Dodge Challengers. One white and one black.
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

South St. Louis gas station broken into overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a break-in at a gas station in south St. Louis overnight. Police received a call for “window smashing” around 4:30 a.m. at the Midwest Petroleum gas station in the 2100 block of Chouteau Avenue. The front glass door of the gas station was shattered with what appeared to be a trash can. It is not clear yet what was taken and police are still searching for suspects.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

