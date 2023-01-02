Read full article on original website
Julius
4d ago
On Holidays where shooting guns are the tradition you can't be out after dark walking. You have to be careful driving/walking after dark period.
KMOV
Man shoots, kills employee after robbery in Maryland Heights, police say
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) -- An employee of a Maryland Heights business is dead Friday afternoon after a robbery, police said. Maryland Heights Police Chief Bill Carson said a masked and armed man went into the PrideStaff business on Dorsett Road and robbed it. He left out the back door into an alley, and an employee of the business followed him. The employee, 33, got into his car, drove around and found the suspect. The suspect then shot and killed the employee, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man shot in neck while driving on North Kingshighway Thursday morning
ST. LOUIS — A man drove himself to the hospital Thursday morning and was listed in critical condition after he said he suffered a graze wound to the neck while driving in north St. Louis. St. Louis police said they were called after the 45-year-old man arrived at an...
KMOV
Suspect injured after jumping off upper deck of I-64 in overnight police chase
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in the hospital after allegedly leading police on a chase and jumping off the upper deck of I-64 before being captured. The suspect had been leading police on a chase from Illinois into Missouri. Officers were able to spike the vehicle but the suspect then made his way into Missouri via I-64. Around 1 a.m., the suspect get out of his vehicle and jumped from the upper deck of westbound I-64 and fell to Market Street in front of the Armory.
Employee fires shots, strikes woman inside south St. Louis store
One man is behind bars after firing shots at his workplace and shooting a woman Wednesday evening in a south St. Louis convenience store.
53-year-old woman shot in Dutchtown
ST. LOUIS – A 53-year-old woman was shot in south St. Louis on Wednesday. Police claimed the shooting incident happened at South Grand Boulevard and Delor Street, located in the Dutchtown neighborhood. The woman was shot in her right hip. The police said the woman was conscious and breathing. She was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police: Robber shoots, kills employee outside Maryland Heights strip mall
One man has died after a robber fatally shot him outside of a Maryland Heights strip mall Friday afternoon.
Woman pistol-whipped, shot while coming home from casino
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman is out of the hospital after someone shot her during an attempted robbery right outside of her home. It happened just after midnight Wednesday as the woman and her husband were leaving a local casino. It was supposed to be a fun...
KMOV
Teen shot in Walnut Park East neighborhood in critical condition
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 16-year-old boy was found shot in the abdomen inside a home in the Walnut Park East neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of Davison. The boy was taken to the hospital and listed in critical and unstable condition.
Suspect flees traffic stop, jumps off I-64 overpass during police pursuit Friday
ST. LOUIS — One person was hospitalized early Friday morning after jumping off an overpass while fleeing a traffic stop, according to the Sauget Police Department. Police said the incident began at about 1 a.m. Friday with a pursuit of a suspect in Monroe County and across the Poplar Street Bridge into St. Louis.
St. Louis crime wave: Businesses repeatedly broken into
FOX 2 has gained access to the growing trail of evidence investigators hope to piece together to rein in a St. Louis crime wave.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Granite City Man Charged With Count Of Mob Action In Collinsville New Year's Day Case
COLLINSVILLE – A Granite City man has been charged with one count of Mob Action, a Class 4 Felony, the Collinsville Police Department announced on Wednesday. Edgar O. Torres Granado, 22, was charged with the Mob Action count and had bond set by Judge Neil Schroeder at $50,000. He posted the bond on January 3 and was released from custody.
KMOV
Double shooting in Franklin County leaves two dead
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and a woman were killed in a double shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. A call came in to police around 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Valley Road north of Pacific saying two people had been shot outside. Ronald Cline Jr., who went by “Ronnie” and was 39, was pronounced dead. 34-year-old Leslie Barstow was taken to the hospital by EMS and later pronounced dead.
Questions remain after accused St. Louis carjacker walks free
A St. Louis alderman is looking to the city prosecutor’s office for answers after a woman he accused of carjacking him was released from jail.
Single mother's personal belongings stolen out of U-Haul right after moving back to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A family that just moved back to the St. Louis area needs the community's help. Someone stole everything they own right out of their U-Haul, which was in Sappington overnight on Dec. 18 into the 19. The family had just moved back to St. Louis.
'I just hope they catch the killer': Franklin County father wants answers in death of son, son's girlfriend
PACIFIC, Mo. — "It's just hard to deal with," said Ronald Cline Sr. You can see the pain in Cline's eyes and hear it in his voice. "It just ruins lives something terrible," said the father. The Franklin County dad cannot believe his 39-year-old son Ronald Cline Jr. and...
KMOV
Out of control driver crashes into North St. Louis store causing $100,000 in damages
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A North City business owner is forced pay for a New Year’s Day mess after a reckless driver slammed into his store. “It jumped the sidewalk and it crashed into my store front,” JB’s Wireless owner, Jonathan Borrum said. “I was just astonished. I didn’t think the car would jump the curb, but it did.”
KMOV
Several vehicles stolen from Festus dealership overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A dealership in Festus was broken into overnight and several vehicles were stolen. Police say they received a call around 2 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle in front of the Lucas-Smith Chrysler Center. When officers arrived on the scene they located a busted glass door to the showroom. Officers have determined that several vehicles were taken, including at least two Dodge Challengers. One white and one black.
Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights business
An investigation is underway as several police officers have responded to a situation outside a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights.
Gun fires inside car that crashed into dumpster, causing fire early Wednesday morning
A startling crash in the middle of the night awakens neighbors in St. Louis City to the sound of gunshots.
KMOV
South St. Louis gas station broken into overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a break-in at a gas station in south St. Louis overnight. Police received a call for “window smashing” around 4:30 a.m. at the Midwest Petroleum gas station in the 2100 block of Chouteau Avenue. The front glass door of the gas station was shattered with what appeared to be a trash can. It is not clear yet what was taken and police are still searching for suspects.
