Upper Sandusky, OH

Upper Sandusky police investigate store employee's death, suspect in custody

 5 days ago

UPPER SANDUSKY — An employee at a Dollar Tree store is dead and a suspect is in custody as authorities continued their investigation late Sunday night, police said.

About 4:25 p.m., the Upper Sandusky Police Department was dispatched to the store on a report of a man waving a weapon around inside the store.

Before police arrived, the man left the store, police said in their social media update. "Officers arrived and found a female employee deceased," police said. "A short time later an officer located a suspect, and he was taken into custody."

The names of the store employee and the suspect had not been released New Year's night along with details on any charges.

Contacted late Sunday by phone, police said they could not specify or confirm the type of weapon involved.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were processing the crime scene, police said.

Agencies assisting the Upper Sandusky Police Department and Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit also include the Wyandot County Sheriff's Office, Wyandot County EMS, Upper Sandusky Fire, Wyandot County Coroner's Office, and Wyandot County Prosecutor's Office, Policed Chief Jared Lucas reported via Facebook.

