What the papers say – January 2

By PA Reporter
 5 days ago

The consequences of the NHS crisis dominates the papers at the start of the working week.

The Times , Daily Express and Daily Mirror all lead with a senior medic’s warning that A&E delays are “killing up to 500 patients every week”.

Staying with the NHS, The Guardian reports health unions have condemned Government plans to offer health staff a pay raise of just 2%.

The i says a majority of Tory voters believe the Government is at fault for the problems plaguing the service.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail leads with NHS delays, a record number of Channel crossings and ongoing strike action amounting to a “triple new year headache” for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The PM has postponed childcare reform plans aimed at helping parents get back to work, according to The Daily Telegraph .

The Independent carries an interview with Max Hill , chief of the Crown Prosecution Service, who says crime victims are being failed by the nation’s “overloaded” criminal justice system.

The Sun reports the Duke of Sussex has complained about playing second fiddle to the Prince of Wales in his upcoming book.

And the Daily Star says a new study has revealed thousands of new trees are dying because of shoddy council planting.

The Independent

Prince Harry finally breaks silence over rumour that James Hewitt is his real father

Prince Harry has finally addressed longstanding rumours that Major James Hewitt is his real father.It is just one of many explosive subjects the Duke of Sussex writes about in his new memoir ‘Spare’. The royals have never openly discussed the theory about Harry’s parentage, which developed after it was revealed Diana had a five year affair with Hewitt in the 1980s. ".... the rumour going around at the time that my real father was one of my mother’s ex-lovers: Major James Hewitt”, Prince Harry writes in the leaked book. "One cause of the rumour was Major Hewitt’s red...
The Independent

‘Evil’ child rapist jailed for life after being unmasked by new technology

A prolific and “evil” child rapist has been jailed for life after being unmasked using new technology developed in the UK that unpixelated an image of his face found in photos he had taken of himself abusing his victims.Martyn Armstrong, from Pembrokeshire, documented himself committing “depraved” acts against three children, including a victim as young as one, over a number of years and posted the pictures to the dark web.The 50-year-old was arrested in July last year after officers developed the never before used tool.He pleaded guilty to a total of 41 counts of rape of a child under the...
The Independent

Voices: Titillating but tedious: Prince Harry’s real betrayal is showing the royals for who they are

And so it should transpire that a young, moderately handsome and not especially bright young man has a) lost his virginity in regrettable fashion b) dabbled in recreational drugs c) had a moderately violent row with a brother of about the same age and d) done what was expected of him in the armed forces.Woah woah woah. Clear out all the front pages. This is jaw-dropping stuff. Surely all of these entirely plausible incidents can’t be real. Scrape my pieces up off the floor. I am blown away.The front page of the Daily Mail announces, in its ingenious pun...
The Independent

Harry reveals words he said to Queen on her deathbed at Balmoral

The Duke of Sussex has revealed the words he said to the Queen on her deathbed at Balmoral.In his autobiography Spare, Harry reveals details of travelling to the Scottish castle following the monarch’s death on September 8, according to the Daily Mail, which obtained a Spanish copy of the book.The Duke of Sussex describes how he whispered to her that he “hoped she was happy” and would be reunited with her husband Philip, who died in April 2021.Harry flew up to Scotland on September 8 after Buckingham Palace announced that she was gravely ill but he reached Balmoral after...
The Independent

Prince Harry claims Camilla changed his bedroom into her dressing room

Prince Harry has spoken candidly about his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, and his hurt when his father’s wife allegedly turned his bedroom into her dressing room.The Duke of Sussex shared the claim in his forthcoming memoir Spare, which is slated for release on 10 January. He alleged that the Queen Consort changed over his room at Clarence House in London shortly after he moved out, according to Page Six, which saw an advanced copy of the book. The duke said that although he “tried not to care,” he couldn’t help but be upset by the change.“I tried not...
The Independent

Harry’s memoir includes several claims involving sister-in-law Kate

The Duke of Sussex has made several bombshell claims involving his sister-in-law the Princess of Wales in his new memoir.In the controversial tell-all book Spare, which was leaked ahead of next week’s publication and also put on sale early in Spain, Harry has revealed intimately personal details about his life and family.It comes ahead of Kate’s birthday on January 9 next week. Three years ago, on January 8 2020, Harry and Meghan released their first statement saying they were stepping back as senior royals.Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have declined to comment, but the inflammatory claims are being seen as...
The Independent

Prince Harry says ‘a lot can happen’ before King Charles coronation

Prince Harry failed to confirm if he will attend King Charles III’s coronation in a new trailer for his upcoming ITV interview.“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court,” the Duke of Sussex said.“I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it,” he added, confirming he “still believes” in the monarchy but is unsure if he will be part of its future.UK viewers can watch Harry: The Interview on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on 8 January.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
The Independent

‘Idiot’: Londoners react to Prince Harry’s book

Londoners have given their two cents on Prince Harry’s much-anticipated memoir, Spare, as excerpts bring about bombshell revelations.Newspapers shared details from the book after it was released in Spain on Thursday, January 5, leaving the British public stunned.The prince wrote about how he lost his virginity in a field behind a pub, his drug use, and how many Taliban fighters he killed.This video gives a glimpse of how the book has gone down with the public, with some saying Harry has caused “irreversible” damage.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
The Independent

Council threatens legal action over migrants being housed in seaside hotels

Another local authority has threatened legal action over the housing of asylum seekers in hotels and accused the Home Office of persistently breaking planning rules.East Lindsey District Council has submitted a pre-action letter to the Home Office, in which it labelled the use of five hotels in Skegness to house migrants as having “caused substantial harm” and said it was done without consent.The council said that it is considering pursuing a legal review to halt what it believes is an unlawful use of hotels in “the prime tourist area” of the town to house asylum seekers, which it claimed is...
The Independent

Prince Harry claims King Charles joked about possibility he wasn’t his ‘real father’ in new book

Prince Harry has claimed in his new book that his father King Charles III made a “poor taste” joke about his paternity after meeting a mentally ill individual who believed he was the real Prince of Wales.The Duke of Sussex reflects on the incident, and his father’s passion for telling “anecdotes,” in his new memoir Spare, according to the DailyMail, which obtained a copy of the book ahead of its release. The highly anticipated memoir will be released on 10 January.Harry reportedly claims in the book that his father especially liked to tell a story about his visit to...
The Independent

Home Secretary planning to ditch post-Windrush pledges, report suggests

The Home Secretary is set to ditch some of the reforms promised following the uncovering of the Windrush scandal, according to reports.The Guardian said it had been told by sources that Suella Braverman intends to renege on a Home Office pledge to create the post of migrants’ commissioner.The role, recommended following a scathing review into the culture at the Whitehall department, was due to see someone appointed who would be responsible for speaking up for migrants and flagging systemic problems within the UK immigration system.Ms Braverman also intends to abandon the post-Windrush reform of increasing the powers of the independent...
The Independent

PM to host NHS Recovery Forum with health and care experts in Downing Street

The Prime Minister will host an NHS Recovery Forum, with experts from the health and care sectors convening in Downing Street on Saturday to discuss how to improve NHS performance and outcomes.The forum is set to focus on four crucial issues: social care and delayed discharge; urgent and emergency care; elective care; and primary care.It comes as senior doctors say the NHS is on a knife edge, with many A&E units struggling to keep up with demand and trusts and ambulance services declaring critical incidents.Health Secretary Steve Barclay, Treasury minister John Glen, Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden and the Chief...
The Independent

Thousands of Brits expelled from Europe since Brexit, new figures show

More than 2,250 British citizens have been ordered to leave European Union countries since the end of the Brexit transition period, according to new figures. Data published last month by Eurostat shows a total of 2,285 UK nationals were between 1 January 2021, the day British citizens lost their right to free movement within the EU, and the end of September last year, around 108 people per month.There was wide variation in the numbers between member states: Sweden accounted for nearly half (1,050) and the Netherlands almost one-third, while Germany only expelled 25.Malta ordered 115 UK nationals to leave,...
The Independent

Prince Harry news – latest: Duke addresses longstanding James Hewitt paternity rumours

Prince Harry has addressed longstanding rumours surrounding the affair between his mother, Princess Diana and Major James Hewitt.Spare, due for release on 10 January, addresses historic media speculation that Prince Charles is not Harry’s father.An affair between Princess Diana and James Hewitt in the 1980s combined with the supposed ‘likeness’ between Harry and the former Major fuelled speculation around the Prince’s paternity, something which the Royal Family has never addressed publicly.".... the rumour going around at the time that my real father was one of my mother’s ex-lovers: Major James Hewitt”, Prince Harry writes in the leaked book. "One...
The Independent

Sunak to hold emergency No 10 talks in bid to ease winter care crisis

The Prime Minister will hold emergency talks with NHS and care leaders in an attempt to reverse Britain’s winter healthcare crisis.In a sign of the scale of the problems facing the NHS, Rishi Sunak will spend Saturday focusing on how to ease the pressure on frontline services.But Mr Sunak has been warned that the rare weekend meeting is unlikely to reverse the NHS’ fortunes, which have been blamed on “years of inaction”.Senior doctors say the NHS is on a knife edge, with many A&E units struggling to keep up with demand and trusts and ambulance services declaring critical incidents.Discharge rates...
The Independent

Fresh talks to be held in Royal Mail dispute

Fresh talks are to be held in a bid to resolve the long-running Royal Mail dispute.Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) staged a series of strikes last year in a bitter row over jobs, pay and conditions.A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We welcome the CWU’s agreement to recommence facilitated talks through Acas.The talks will commence on Monday January 9 and run through to Friday January 20Royal Mail spokesperson“Royal Mail is committed to reaching an agreement to resolve the current pay and change disputes to secure the company’s future and its employees’ long-term job security.“The talks will commence on Monday January 9 and run through to Friday January 20.” Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘admitted race issues are difficult for him’, chair of racism probe claims

Boris Johnson reportedly admitted that matters concerning racism are “difficult for me” in a meeting about a major report into the issue.The former prime minister has come under fire multiple times, including for referring to Black people as “piccaninnies” and describing them as having “watermelon smiles”.The chair of a controversial commission ordered by Mr Johnson when he was in Downing Street suggested that the former prime minister had been candid about his personal record. Lord Sewell said that, in a meeting about the 2021 report, Mr Johnson had admitted “the race thing’s difficult for me”. In an interview with...
