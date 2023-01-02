Read full article on original website
Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene from the Lion King when Simba learns about the Elephant Graveyard, the one place he’s not supposed to go (and does anyway and winds up getting his dad killed). However, for a […] The post Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Mountain Lion Leaps From Tree To Tree In An Effort To Escape From Hunters
Wildlife is just so amazing. The skillset that all of these different animals have is so unique and incredible. Just trying to survive every day, and really, they are pros at it. Perfectly adapted to thrive in their natural environments… it’s part of what makes nature so interesting to watch. Mountain lions are one amazing kitty cat, a frightening one, but amazing nonetheless. Fierce and skillful predators, stalking their prey and attacking with speed and accuracy. They don’t have many […] The post Mountain Lion Leaps From Tree To Tree In An Effort To Escape From Hunters first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Hikers are pooping all over Colorado's trails – but the tourism office has a plan
Thousands of free kits are being handed out to stop hikers and campers soiling the backcountry
Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO
A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
A ship that sank mysteriously 86 years ago has resurfaced as Utah's Great Salt Lake continues to dry up
The W.E. Marsh No. 4 sank in Utah's Great Salt Lake in mysterious circumstances in 1936.
A moose shook his head — and his antlers fell off. Watch his startled reaction
“It really is a once in a lifetime video, and such a cool Christmas gift,” the homeowner said.
Oklahoma Deer Hunter Downs Monster Cactus Buck
On November 15, 2022, Austin Cory of Oklahoma arrowed a cactus buck that will go down as one of the most interesting whitetails of the 2022 deer season. The story begins in 2016, when Cory’s friend, Cameron McBride, and Cameron’s father first captured photos of the strange-looking buck. Each year thereafter, the old buck would spend every waking daylight hour in a bottom where the wind swirled. And no matter how McBride and his father hunted the deer, they couldn’t get a shot.
Large buck rescued after calling through ice in Minnesota river
Firefighters in Minnesota came to the rescue of a large buck that fell through the ice of a frozen river.
natureworldnews.com
Angler Accidentally Catches Rare 'Dinosaur Fish' in Kansas River, the 16th in 25 Years
A lake sturgeon "dinosaur fish" was caught by an angler in Kansas River, the 16th time in 25 years. The said fish survived the extinction of all non-avian dinosaurs but is now a very rare sight due to their population decline affected by both human and natural causes. Lake Sturgeon...
Tennessee Hunter Bags One Of The Oldest Waterfowl Ever Recorded: “The Bird Was Older Than I Am”
After this hunt, I think ol’ Austin Davis needs to go buy himself a lottery ticket. Because the guy bagged himself a sandhill crane that was banded all the way back in 1989, which is one of the oldest waterfowl harvests of any kind… ever recorded. The bird was originally banded in Germfask, Michigan.
Angler paid almost $70,000 for fishing the Columbia and Snake rivers this year
Rewards increase for catching the predators that consume millions of young salmon and steelhead.
What is the Hole-in-the-Ground in Lake County, OR?
The Hole-in-the-Ground is a large crater caused by a volcanic explosion (maar). It is an entire mile across at the furthest point and 490 ft. deep in the middle. There is another maar 8 miles west of this one that is even bigger at 1.1 miles across called the Big Hole. The elevation of this area is 4,650 ft.
Bloodthirsty Squirrel Sneak Attacks Group Of Birds On Frozen Bird Bath
When you think of natures fiercest predators, you often think of bears, wolves, and massive birds like hawks and eagles…. Squirrels typically eat any type of nuts, seeds, and fruits, and you would never think of these creatures as the kind to prey on even smaller creatures than them. However,...
Woman in Isolated Cabin Claims to Spot Bigfoot-Like Creature
Whatever it is, she got scary close to it!
These Can Only Be Found In Two Places In The World And Idaho Is One Of Them
Idaho star garnets are a rare and beautiful gemstone that can be found only in the state of Idaho, in the United States. These garnets are known for their deep, purplish-red color and their bright, star-like shine when they are cut and polished.
After foot discovered in Yellowstone hot pool, investigators find handwritten poems, photo album and $447
A missing man whose foot was found floating in a Yellowstone hot pool had no suicide note in his car — though investigators have found his laptop computer, notebooks and handwritten poems, according to National Park Service documents released Tuesday. The law enforcement investigation documents posted online offered new...
Bobcat Sneaks Within Inches Of Deer Before Taking It Down
These animals never cease to amaze. Even though I know it’s all they do, and all they know, I still get amazed by how good they are at just being themselves… skillful hunters. Bobcats are silent little killers that roam a large part of our lands. Present in...
What’s a Rare Goose — Native to Greenland — Doing in Kentucky?
Turkeys say a little prayer, cross their fingers--or whatever passes for fingers, and avoid hunters and traffic all in the hopes of making it past the fourth Thursday in November unscathed. Think about Mason the Masonville Turkey...still going strong a month later. Geese, I would think, are far less concerned...
Man demands his wife bait his fish hooks with worms for him: 'What else do you have to do at the beach?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. You know those childhood memories you can't let go of? Mine involve worms.
WATCH: Wild Trail Cam Footage Shows Wolf Parents Chasing Bear Away From Their Den
You’ve heard the stories about Mama Bears. But let’s give some love and admiration for the Mama Wolf, plus the dad. These two are a protective pair. The Voyageurs Wolf Project shared a really cool video clip of some of these beautiful animals protecting their four pups from a black bear. In this video, the parents are the elite athletes in the forest. The bear wanted no part of this action.
