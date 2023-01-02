Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
Poker Face Official Trailer Teases Rian Johnson's New Mystery Series on Peacock
Rian Johnson is becoming something of a marvel for streaming TV. His Knives Out followup Glass Onion had a remarkable start this Christmas, and he's ready to take on mysteries in series form. Peacock released the Official Trailer for Poker Face, which Rian created, writes, directs, and produces. Rian and...
TV Fanatic
Wednesday Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
We'll file this one under the least surprising news of the year. Netflix has confirmed the record-breaking smash hit Wednesday will return for a second season. Season two details and additional information will be shared at a later time. In an exclusive interview with Tudum.com, Creators/Showrunners/Executive Producers Alfred Gough and...
TV Fanatic
Nicole Kidman To Star In and Executive Produce Lioness at Paramount+
Paramount+ is adding another big name to the family. The streaming service announced today that Academy Award® winner Nicole Kidman is set to star in the upcoming original series Lioness. The series also stars Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira. Kidman will also serve as an executive producer...
TV Fanatic
Big Sky Season 3 Episode 11 Review: Super Foxes
With only three episodes left this season, Big Sky Season 3 Episode 11 leads us into the home stretch and delivers an hour that is nuts but so enjoyable that I don't even know where to start. Do we start with Beau turning a hotel hallway into the O.K. Corral...
TV Fanatic
The Ark: SyFy Drops Trailer and Key Art for Dean Devlin Drama
SYFY's new drama, The Ark, looks set to be an exciting adventure for all involved. The series premieres on Wednesday, February 1, at 10 pm on SYFY, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock. Created by Dean Devlin, The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary...
TV Fanatic
Freeridge: Netflix Shares Teaser for On My Block Spinoff
The On My Block universe is expanding at Netflix. Netflix on Friday unveiled the official teaser for the spinoff series, Freeridge, premiering February 2, 2023. All eight episodes will be available on day one, which keeps with Netflix tradition. As for what this new chapter is about, check out the...
TV Fanatic
Fire Country Renewed for Season 2 at CBS
Fire Country will continue to burn brightly for CBS. CBS announced today that it has renewed the broadcast and streaming hit for the 2023-24 season. Since its premiere on October 7, Fire Country has averaged 8 million viewers per episode, making it the top new broadcast series of the season.
Jessica Chastain Responds to ‘7 Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ Fan Casting: ‘Send Me a Script’
Jessica Chastain just sent BookTok into a frenzy. The Oscar winner finally responded to the long-running fan casting of Netflix’s upcoming “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” adaptation. During an appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen brought up the project. “Jessica, are you aware — we got this a lot — of how many people want you to play Celia St. James in the film adaptation of the novel ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’?” Cohen asked Chastain. The “George and Tammy” actress replied, “I do know there is an online thing about it. Sure, send me a script.” Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel...
Comments / 0