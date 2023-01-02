Jessica Chastain just sent BookTok into a frenzy. The Oscar winner finally responded to the long-running fan casting of Netflix’s upcoming “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” adaptation. During an appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen brought up the project. “Jessica, are you aware — we got this a lot — of how many people want you to play Celia St. James in the film adaptation of the novel ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’?” Cohen asked Chastain. The “George and Tammy” actress replied, “I do know there is an online thing about it. Sure, send me a script.” Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel...

46 MINUTES AGO