Lotto Roundup: Illinois Lottery winners in 2022

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some Illinoisians walked away with millions of dollars in 2022, thanks to winning tickets from the Illinois lottery.

Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in November. The player matched all five of those numbers and won $550,000.

Illinois Lottery said the lucky player is now the 28th person who has won a prize of $500,000 or more with Lucky Day Lotto so far in 2022.

“Excitement and curiosity got the best of me, so I reviewed our store’s recorded videos to see who might have bought the winning ticket,” said Danielle Franks, manager of Freedom Oil on Veterans Pkwy. “However, even after viewing the tapes, I honestly don’t know – but whether it’s a local or out-of-town customer, we are very happy that the ticket was purchased at our store.”

WGN recently reported the five biggest winners in Illinois , mostly in the Chicago area.

Two people, who wished to remain anonymous, won a single winning ticket for the historic Mega Millions jackpot. The ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines, and the winners selected a single lump sum payment of $390.25 million each before taxes.

An Elgin man won the $12.5 million jackpot in April on a ticket he bought at a liquor store. The store also received a cash bonus of 1% of the prize amount, totaling $125,000.

A winning Illinois Lottery ticket totaling $10.1 million was sold in August through the state’s online lottery ticket purchase platform.

A River Grove man won $4.85 million in October from the Illinois Lottery jackpot. Rich’s Fresh Market, where the ticket was sold, received a cash bonus of $48,500 and WGN reported that the general manager knew the winner.

Another Illinois Lottery player won $4 million in November at a Circle K in Murphysboro. WGN said the player also purchased the game’s multiplier feature which turned $1 million into the $4 million won.

