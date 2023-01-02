Breweries with the highest ranked beers in Texas
( Stacker ) – In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.
The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.
Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 100 in Texas using data from BeerAdvocate . Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which Texas breweries have the tastiest offerings.
#24. Deep Ellum Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Texas: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Texas:
— #98. Numb Comfort (American Barleywine)
#23. Oddwood Ales
– Number of top beers in Texas: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Texas:
— #95. Saison (Saison)
#22. Great Heights Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Texas: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Texas:
— #93. Galactic Fruitier Pellets (Imperial IPA)
#21. Galveston Island Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Texas: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Texas:
— #89. Citra Mellow (American IPA)
#20. Texas Ale Project
– Number of top beers in Texas: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Texas:
— #88. The Caucasian (Russian Imperial Stout)
#19. Southern Star Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Texas: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Texas:
— #78. Buried Hatchet Stout- Nitro (American Imperial Stout)
#18. Karbach Brewing Co.
– Number of top beers in Texas: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Texas:
— #69. Bourbon Barrel Aged Hellfighter (Cafe De Olla) (Imperial Porter)
#17. Austin Beerworks
– Number of top beers in Texas: 1
– Highest ranked beers in Texas:
— #38. Sputnik (Russian Imperial Stout)
#16. Manhattan Project Beer Company
– Number of top beers in Texas: 2
– Highest ranked beers in Texas:
— #86. Double Half-life (Imperial IPA)
— #90. Black Matter (Oatmeal Stout)
#15. Tupps Brewery
– Number of top beers in Texas: 2
– Highest ranked beers in Texas:
— #66. Full Grown Woodsman (American Imperial Stout)
— #77. Full Grown Jack (Pumpkin Beer)
#14. (512) Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Texas: 2
– Highest ranked beers in Texas:
— #62. (512) Pecan Porter (American Porter)
— #64. (512) Whiskey Barrel Aged Double Pecan Porter (Imperial Porter)
#13. Peticolas Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Texas: 2
– Highest ranked beers in Texas:
— #58. Wintervention (Winter Warmer)
— #59. Black Curtains (American Imperial Stout)
#12. Saint Arnold Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Texas: 2
– Highest ranked beers in Texas:
— #24. Pumpkinator (Pumpkin Beer)
— #29. Pumpkinator (Bourbon Barrel Aged) (Pumpkin Beer)
#11. Community Beer Company
– Number of top beers in Texas: 2
– Highest ranked beers in Texas:
— #20. Barrel-Aged Legion (Russian Imperial Stout)
— #50. Mosaic IPA (American IPA)
#10. The Lone Pint Brewery
– Number of top beers in Texas: 2
– Highest ranked beers in Texas:
— #6. Yellow Rose (American IPA)
— #48. Zythophile Summit (American IPA)
#9. 903 Brewers
– Number of top beers in Texas: 3
– Highest ranked beers in Texas:
— #63. Sasquatch – Birthday (Sweet / Milk Stout)
— #71. Ogre (Oatmeal Stout)
— #99. Berry À La Mode Slushy (Fruited Kettle Sour)
#8. Pinthouse Pizza Craft Brewpub
– Number of top beers in Texas: 3
– Highest ranked beers in Texas:
— #28. Electric Jellyfish (New England IPA)
— #67. Training Bines (American IPA)
— #94. Jaguar Shark (American Imperial Stout)
#7. Martin House Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Texas: 3
– Highest ranked beers in Texas:
— #25. Acheron (American Imperial Stout)
— #32. Kokytus (American Imperial Stout)
— #100. Ejecto Seato, Cuz! (American Imperial Stout)
#6. Live Oak Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Texas: 3
– Highest ranked beers in Texas:
— #15. HefeWeizen (Hefeweizen)
— #34. Primus Weizenbock (Weizenbock)
— #35. Old Treehugger Barleywine (American Barleywine)
#5. Brash Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Texas: 3
– Highest ranked beers in Texas:
— #13. Milk The Venom (American Imperial Stout)
— #60. Urban Achiever (Sweet / Milk Stout)
— #76. Pussalia (Imperial IPA)
#4. Lakewood Brewing Company
– Number of top beers in Texas: 5
– Highest ranked beers in Texas:
— #10. Bourbon Barrel Temptress (Sweet / Milk Stout)
— #22. French Quarter Temptress (Sweet / Milk Stout)
— #47. Sin Mint Temptress (Sweet / Milk Stout)
#3. Turning Point Beer
– Number of top beers in Texas: 6
– Highest ranked beers in Texas:
— #30. DDH Dinglebop (New England IPA)
— #45. A Nu Start DDH Triple IPA (New England IPA)
— #82. Azor Ahai (Imperial IPA)
#2. Spindletap Brewery
– Number of top beers in Texas: 14
– Highest ranked beers in Texas:
— #18. Houston Hazier (New England IPA)
— #21. Diamonds In My Mouth (New England IPA)
— #26. Houston Haze (New England IPA)
#1. Jester King Brewery
– Number of top beers in Texas: 38
– Highest ranked beers in Texas:
— #1. Atrial Rubicite (Wild Ale)
— #2. Montmorency Vs Balaton (Wild Ale)
— #3. Aurelian Lure (Wild Ale)
