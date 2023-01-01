Police log: 1-2-23

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Andres Lopez , 38, of 28 Mayfair St., was arrested and charged with assault & battery on a police office, resisting arrest, and intimidation of a witness/juror/police/court official at 1:39 a.m. Saturday.

Iayania Norwood , 47, of 11 Clarendon Ave., was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon at 2:17 p.m. Saturday.

Douglas Gomez Monzon , 44, of 198 Poplar St., Chelsea, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries at 3:35 p.m. Saturday at 650 Lynnfield St.; at 4:02 p.m. Saturday at 38 Market St.; at 11:50 p.m. Saturday at 549 Lynnfield St.; at 4:26 a.m. Sunday at 66 Walnut St.; at 11:27 a.m. Sunday at 8 S. Common St.

A report of a hit & run crash at 1:27 p.m. Saturday at 111 Lawton Ave.; at 2:26 p.m. Saturday at Commercial Street and Lynnway; at 11:37 a.m. Sunday at 3 Chesnut Terrace

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 2:26 a.m. Saturday at 209 Boston St.; at 8:51 p.m. Saturday at Baker Street and Brimblecom Street; at 8:57 p.m. Saturday at Atlantic Toyota, 671 Lynnway; at 9:37 p.m. Saturday at 79 W Neptune St.; at 1:35 a.m. Sunday at Lynn Public Library: Main, 5 Franklin & North Common; at 9:23 a.m. Sunday at 57 Dungeon Ave.

Assault

A report of assault & battery at 9:59 p.m. Saturday at 103 Liberty St. #11

Gunshots

A report of a gunshot at 9:24 p.m. Saturday at 111 Lawton Ave.; at 11:33 p.m. at Johnson Street

Thefts

A report of a motor vehicle theft at 1:55 p.m. Saturday at 26 Norton St.

A report of a past breaking & entering at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at 69 Henry Ave. #1

A report of a con/scam at 10:43 a.m. Sunday at 44 Hanover St.

SWAMPSCOTT

Thefts

A report of larceny at 11:57 a.m. Saturday at Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 980 Paradise Road

