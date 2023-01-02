ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MISportsNow

MISportsNow Top Plays: Week of 12/25-12/31

By Tyler Driesenga
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BGelf_0k0cGDyl00

We’ve hit the new year which means conference races are about to heat up in winter sports. We’ve seen some great plays already early on in the season. Here’s a look at the top five plays our cameras caught in the past week.

5. TC West hockey’s Jonah Starr leaves a nice drop pass to Brandon Meyers for the goal against Rockford at the Scott Miller Memorial Holdiay Invitational.

4. Ferris State’s Ethan Erickson dialed up five three-pointers in the first half alone in Saturday’s 97-74 Bulldog win over Lewis.

3. TC Central hockey’s Owen Dawson scored two goals in the first period of the Trojans 6-1 win over Salem in the Scott Miller Memorial Semifinal game.

2. In the tournament championship, TC Central’s Tyler Cooper kept the good times rolling with a nice shot into the top shelf against Toledo St. Francis. The Trojans beat St. Francis 4-1 to win the tournament. Over the three days of play, TC Central outscored its opponents 18-2.

1. At the Great Lakes Invitational, Ferris State’s Mitch Deelstra won the face-off and then scored while falling to his knees in the first period of the Bulldogs upset win over No. 11 Michigan State. The victory advanced Ferris State to the GLI Championship for the first time, where the Bulldogs ultimately lost to Western Michigan.

Comments / 0

Related
The Des Moines Register

Ankeny Centennial girls basketball pulls off late comeback win over Southeast Polk

Ankeny Centennial girls basketball hosted Southeast Polk on Friday in a matchup of two top-10 programs in Class 5A, and Centennial pulled off the 54-52 win. The Jaguars stormed out to an early lead and held the 14-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Centennial held the Rams to just one 3-pointer and three free throws in the period, but that dominance on defense didn’t last long. ...
ANKENY, IA
WGN News

The 9-Yard Line: One more game left in a long Bears’ season

CHICAGO – It’s been a long week for everyone in the NFL, including the Bears, due to the concern of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. It’s been a long season for Matt Ebeflus’ team thanks to a changed roster, two mid-season trades, and a number of injuries late that have led to a nine-game losing streak. […]
CHICAGO, IL
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy