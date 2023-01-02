MISportsNow Top Plays: Week of 12/25-12/31

We’ve hit the new year which means conference races are about to heat up in winter sports. We’ve seen some great plays already early on in the season. Here’s a look at the top five plays our cameras caught in the past week.

5. TC West hockey’s Jonah Starr leaves a nice drop pass to Brandon Meyers for the goal against Rockford at the Scott Miller Memorial Holdiay Invitational.

4. Ferris State’s Ethan Erickson dialed up five three-pointers in the first half alone in Saturday’s 97-74 Bulldog win over Lewis.

3. TC Central hockey’s Owen Dawson scored two goals in the first period of the Trojans 6-1 win over Salem in the Scott Miller Memorial Semifinal game.

2. In the tournament championship, TC Central’s Tyler Cooper kept the good times rolling with a nice shot into the top shelf against Toledo St. Francis. The Trojans beat St. Francis 4-1 to win the tournament. Over the three days of play, TC Central outscored its opponents 18-2.

1. At the Great Lakes Invitational, Ferris State’s Mitch Deelstra won the face-off and then scored while falling to his knees in the first period of the Bulldogs upset win over No. 11 Michigan State. The victory advanced Ferris State to the GLI Championship for the first time, where the Bulldogs ultimately lost to Western Michigan.