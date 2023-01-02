Read full article on original website
KTVL
Oregon Zoo tiger Bernadette 'happy and healthy' after testing at OSU veterinary hospital
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon Zoo's Bernadette, known as "Bernie", a 270 pound Amur tiger, recently underwent testing at Oregon State University's veterinary to determine the cause of a seizure she had over the summer. At the Lois Bates Acheson Veterinary Teaching Hospital at OSU’s Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine,...
KTVL
Cascades Raptor Center releases red-tailed hawk back into the wild
EUGENE, Ore. — Gordon the hawk is free. Last month we reported on a red-tailed hawk found in the grille of a car at the Gordon Hotel in Eugene with a broken pelvis. After making a recovery, he was released back into the wild Thursday by the Cascades Raptor Center.
KTVL
Oregon State Police serve search warrants on three illicit marijuana grow locations
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police served search warrants at three locations on December 28, locating over 2500 illegal marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana, and over $5000 in proceeds. The Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team, served the warrants at two locations near Aumsville, and one location in South Salem. Neighbor complaints lead to police investigating the illicit grows.
KTVL
Man killed by detached trailer in Highway 20 crash
CORVALLIS, Ore — A man was killed in a crash on Highway 20 Wednesday afternoon, police say. On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputies responded to a traffic crash on Highway 20 near Hyak Park. Their investigation determined a Ford...
KTVL
Bystanders in Newport save person in cardiac arrest
NEWPORT, Ore. — The Newport Fire Department says employees and bystanders at the Newport Recreation Center helped save someone who went into cardiac arrest Thursday morning. Officials say just before nine, someone started experiencing chest pain. Rec center staff started doing CPR and applied an AED. As firefighters and medics arrived, they gave a shock and started oxygen.
