Corvallis, OR

KTVL

Oregon State Police serve search warrants on three illicit marijuana grow locations

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police served search warrants at three locations on December 28, locating over 2500 illegal marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana, and over $5000 in proceeds. The Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team, served the warrants at two locations near Aumsville, and one location in South Salem. Neighbor complaints lead to police investigating the illicit grows.
AUMSVILLE, OR
KTVL

Man killed by detached trailer in Highway 20 crash

CORVALLIS, Ore — A man was killed in a crash on Highway 20 Wednesday afternoon, police say. On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputies responded to a traffic crash on Highway 20 near Hyak Park. Their investigation determined a Ford...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Bystanders in Newport save person in cardiac arrest

NEWPORT, Ore. — The Newport Fire Department says employees and bystanders at the Newport Recreation Center helped save someone who went into cardiac arrest Thursday morning. Officials say just before nine, someone started experiencing chest pain. Rec center staff started doing CPR and applied an AED. As firefighters and medics arrived, they gave a shock and started oxygen.
NEWPORT, OR

