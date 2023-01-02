Read full article on original website
Four State family tree: genealogy at the library
JOPLIN, Mo. — How much do you know about your family tree?. Finding those answers is a common resolution for the new year, and a Joplin facility can help you get started. With the success of television shows like “Who Do You Think You Are” and “Finding Your Roots,” there is a lot of interest in genealogy. A good place to go to start that search is here at the Joplin Public Library.
Girl Scout Cookies go on sale today
JOPLIN, Mo. — Hungry for Girl Scouts cookies?. This year’s Girl Scout Cookie Season kicks off today, January 6th. The new cookie this year is the Raspberry Rally cookie. The thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the favorite Thin Mints. The cookie is infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating.
GMFS Lafayette House
We’re always happy to have Susan Hickam with us from the Joplin Lafayette House. This morning she tells us about the Joplin Elks Lodge hosting a Breakfast to Benefit the Lafayette House on January 7th!
You could receive $10k for donating blood
JOPLIN, Mo. — January is National Blood Donor Month a time to give thanks to those who donate blood. And, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is celebrating with a special 56-Day Challenge. It encourages people to donate once every 56 days. It also gives them a chance to win up to $5,000 dollars.
Plans to demo old Jasper Co. courts building move forward
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — County construction isn’t quite done yet. Across the brand new parking lot, the now old courts building, which has stood there for 49 years. There are still a few things left to move over to the new facility. Crews hope to start the demolition...
GMFS Neosho Chamber of Commerce
We welcome Lauri Lyerla from the Neosho Chamber of Commerce. She tells us about the city’s dates for the year, with the city wide garage sale happening this spring to an upcoming wine tasting as well! Find out more right here about various other things to look forward to!
GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays 01-06-23
We look at some of your responses to our Facebook question asking “Are you a cat, or a dog person?” And we look at some birthdays as we remind you to enter yours on fourstateshomepage.com for your chance to win tickets to B&B Theatres in Neosho. A winner is drawn every Friday!
New Joplin school officially opens
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s newest school officially opened today, combining West Central and Columbia Elementaries. The first day of the spring semester is a big deal on North Main Street. “I really like it,” said Brynn Walters, Joplin Student. The new gymnasium and playground and cafeteria make...
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Southwest Missouri
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri has turned up two new cases in our area. Samples from Barton County have tested positive—the first time it’s been identified in the county. Southwest Missouri had previously seen just one case—and that was in Barry...
Home Depot to screen short film on 2011 Joplin tornado relief efforts
JOPLIN, Mo. — In one week, Joplin’s Home Depot location will show a documentary-style short film highlighting historic disasters such as the 2011 Joplin tornado, the company said in a release. ‘Hope Builds’ is set to screen at the store on E 20th St. on January 11th, from...
Job Centers call for more women to consider the ironworker’s field
JOPLIN, Mo. — An employment program in southwest Missouri is hoping to inspire women to enter a male-dominated field. The Joplin and Monett Job Centers hope they’ll consider participating in an upcoming ironworker training program. Statistically, 2021 data from Zippia shows a little more than 58,000 ironworkers employed...
Permanent homeless shelter in Joplin is operational
JOPLIN, Mo. — Today marked the official first day of operations for a new permanent homeless shelter in Joplin. It’s the “Joplin First Church of the Nazarene.”. Two days a week, it’s offering shelter, food, showers, and even clothing. Officials are also helping to set up...
Organic farm providing hydroponic farms to KS schools appoints new executive director
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Earlier this week a local organic farm, Community Green Farms, welcomed Pittsburg native Matt O’Malley as their new executive director. Community Green Farms partners with Leafy Green Farms to provide hydroponic farming stations to schools throughout southeast Kansas. In their farm-to-school initiative, they plan to put farms in 10 schools. Pittsburg High School received the first hydroponic farming station.
5-Star Moving pitches in for new Habitat For Humanity recipients
JOPLIN, Mo. — One of the biggest hassles of changing addresses is lining up and paying movers. But two Joplin area women won’t have to worry about that process. “It was huge, huge relief,” said Teresa Davis, Habitat House Recipient. Regina Ehrmantrout and Teresa Davis are the...
Joplin’s getting $4 million to help widen busy roadway
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved funding on Wednesday for Joplin area transportation projects. The Missouri General Assembly has appropriated $75 million for Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program to fund 28 local transportation projects in Missouri. The program matches up to fifty percent of construction contract costs for selected projects.
Joplin recovery center gifted $7k for community outreach
JOPLIN, Mo. — It was a big day for Ascent Recovery and the Recovery Outreach Community Center (ROCC). Ascent received a check for $7,000 from the internet and cable provider Sparklight through its Charitable Giving Foundation. “It’s something Sparklight does for each of its communities. We’re very happy to...
Construction zones could delay travel for southeast Kansas drivers
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lane conversions on South Rouse will begin in the construction zone on Friday (1/06) around 12 p.m. The City of Pittsburg said traffic will be converted from the west side of South Rouse Street to the east side of South Rouse Street. North and south-bound traffic will still be limited to two lanes through the construction zone.
Grove city leaders finalize sale, bringing shopping center to lake community
GROVE, Okla. — Grand Lake residents are getting a shopping mall. For the past year, Grove city leaders have been negotiating with the Oklahoma City-based Foraker Company selling the 49,000-square-foot Grove Civic Center for $2.5 million. The Grove Civic Center sits on 5.2 acres. The shopping center’s three anchor...
Grove voters to determine utility company’s future in area
GROVE, Okla. — Keeping the lights on is the focus of a ballot question in northeast Oklahoma next week. Voters in Grove will decide whether to extend the electric franchise for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma. PSC is currently in charge of the utility in Grove — and would get another 25 years of operations if voters support the question.
79 nurses honored in Freeman Health System ceremony
JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday marked a very special milestone for several nurses at Freeman Health System. Seventy-nine nurses were honored for their genuine compassion and professionalism. Every month, nominations from patients and their loved ones are sent in – to truly thank a nurse who went above and beyond.
