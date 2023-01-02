Charleston Spotlight: Michelle Lindsey – Author, humanitarian, philanthropist and supporter of Ukraine struggle

Read full article on original website
Charleston based Summit Adventure Park pays $11K penalty after allowing minors to work outside legal hours
CHARLESTON TRAMPOLINE PARK PAYS $11K PENALTY AFTER ALLOWING 14- AND 15-YEAR-OLDS TO WORK OUTSIDE LEGALLY PERMITTED HOURS. Employer: SC1 Summit LLC – operating as Summit Adventure Park Charleston. Investigation site: 1964 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29407. Investigation findings: U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigators found...
See the Charleston C-17 fly over from the perspective of those that flew it – Watch this amazing new video
Twenty-four U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft from the 437th and 315th Airlift Wings taxi and takeoff on a mission exercise to demonstrate the rapid mobility and joint capabilities that Team Charleston can deliver for the U.S. Department of Defense. This large-scale exercise marked the most C-17’s ever...
Safe Water Ukraine Project Expanded By Charleston Area Nonprofit Water Mission
Many cities and smaller communities in Ukraine have suffered immense damage to public water and power infrastructure as a result of the Russian military offensives. Safe water access is critical to the country’s citizens in the cold winter months. Water Mission, a North Charleston based nonprofit, is expanding its...
U-Haul U.S. Growth Cities of 2022: Charleston-North Charleston ranked 10th
U-Haul has released its 2022 growth index report showcasing the top growth cities in the U.S. based on migration trends data or inbound and outbound activity. This year, Charleston-North Charleston, South Carolina ranked as the 10th highest growth areas in the U.S. How is data compiled?. The U-Haul Growth Index...
Summerville, SC is one of the Top 10 ZIP Codes in the U.S. according to Opendoor
1. 37042 – Clarksville, TN (Nashville) 2. 73099 – Yukon, OK (Oklahoma City) 3. 77494 – Katy, TX (Houston) 4. 78130 – New Braunfels, TX (San Antonio) 5. 75126 – Forney, TX (Dallas) 6. 29486 – Summerville, SC (Charleston) 7. 77433 – Cypress, TX...
Charleston Business for Sale: Board & Brush Creative Studio – DIY Workshop – Asking $30K
Board & Brush is in Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchises, and ranked #1 in DIY / Paint & Sip Studios. We specialize in instruction to build on-trend, farmhouse-classic, inspirational pieces of décor for your home, office or cottage. Our studio offers a vintage, timeless look with accents of black and weathered wood to help cultivate your inner DIY design skills. And each hands-on wood sign workshop teaches you the techniques needed to create a custom piece that looks professionally made.
Mount Pleasant, SC based Wealth Management Group Announces Milestone Annual Growth
CHARLESTON, S.C.–Apollon Holdings is pleased to announce its milestone growth, with the addition of key leadership and advisors to its wealth management arm, Apollon Wealth Management, LLC, the establishment of Apollon Financial, LLC, as well as a significant raise in assets under management. “And the good news is we...
Patriots Point hosting ‘Pay What You Can’ weekend – January 7-8, 2022
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum is inviting guests to pay what they can the weekend of January 7 and 8. Guests can choose their own prices for admission and parking instead of paying the standard $27 admission and $5 parking fees. The tickets...
Shem Creek Boat Landing to close for repairs and improvements starting January 9, 2023
(MOUNT PLEASANT, SC) – The Shem Creek Boat Landing will close for scheduled repairs and improvements starting Jan. 9, 2023. The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) is beginning a project that will include repaving of the boat landing parking lot, the installation of new stormwater structures and storm drain lines, and minimal dredging under the floating dock.
